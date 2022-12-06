ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pecos, NM

Pecos, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

 5 days ago

The Cimarron High School basketball team will have a game with Pecos High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00.

Cimarron High School
Pecos High School
December 05, 2022
18:30:00
Junior Varsity Boys Basketball

rrobserver.com

Storm boys fall in OT; first loss of 2022-23 season

Although coach Sean Jimenez probably wasn’t expecting an undefeated season, Saturday’s overtime loss to West Mesa could have gone the other way — if the Storm had been better at the foul line. Daniel Steverson, who sank his first 18 foul shots of the season,just missed a nearly half-court shot that would have sent the game into a second OT. (Herron photo)
CLEVELAND, NM
KRQE News 13

Hermits Peak-Calf Canyon office holding job fair

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Hermit’s Peak-Calf Canyon office is hiring and they’re holding a job fair next week. The office is hiring full-time employees to help processing claims in Santa Fe, las Vegas, and Mora. Applicants can stop by the Santa Fe Community Convention Center next Wednesday, December 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. […]
LAS VEGAS, NM
kunm.org

Students in Santa Fe are making hard decisions between their education and surviving economic downturn

In the 2018 Yazzie v. Martinez lawsuit, New Mexico was found not to be providing equitable education to low-income, Native American, and English language learners. Years later, many students living at or below the poverty level are facing hard decisions about continuing their education. One non-profit tries to address systemic poverty to help students stay in school and graduate.
SANTA FE, NM
Rio Grande Sun

New Details on Death of Trash Authority Employee

New details have emerged on the death of the North Central Solid Waste Authority employee who was injured on Wednesday, Nov. 22 while collecting trash. He apparently fell from the truck which ran over him while backing up. He died on Nov. 23. A source has told the Rio Grande...
RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, NM
ksfr.org

Santa Fe Looking For Safe Spaces For The Homeless

Santa Fe is continuing to look for new ways to find safe places for the city’s homeless population. A meeting held Tuesday night may have a solution. About 150 people gathered at the Santa Fe Convention Center for the Safe Outdoor Space Community Forum. They heard from a group...
SANTA FE, NM
Santa Fe Reporter

AG to FEMA: NM Needs Help

Attorney General Hector Balderas has appealed to the director of the Department of Homeland Security to ramp up assistance and cut red tape for New Mexicans affected by the Hermits Peak/Calf Canyon Fire. In a letter yesterday offering comment about the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s rulemaking process, Balderas wrote, “I am also very concerned with the lack of progress we have made recovering our environment and cultural heritage for our communities. You are no doubt aware of the drastic impact of the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire on rural New Mexican families, farmers and ranchers, and acequias, many of whom continue to struggle to recover from the devastation caused by this disaster. The challenges are many, including cumbersome processes for accessing critical aid to advance their recovery.” Balderas asked for FEMA to appoint a regional manager with local ties to oversee the management of the program; allow for reimbursement for “non-economic damages”; and remove a cap on repayment for tree recovery. FEMA, meanwhile, announced job fairs in Santa Fe and Las Vegas to hire workers for the local claims office. FEMA published the Hermit’s Peak/Calf Canyon Fire Assistance regulations in the Federal Register on Nov. 14 and seeks public comment through Jan. 13, 2023. The rule, according to the publication, “guides the claims process and describes necessary documentation, evaluation criteria and compensation available, and provides additional guidance for appeal rights, arbitration and judicial review.” Find instructions on submitting comments in-person or online here.
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

MacKenzie Scott donates $5 million to Santa Fe nonprofit

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A Santa Fe nonprofit received a $5 million donation from global philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott. The donation will go towards Con Alma Health Foundation to help health equity. “Con Alma is the only foundation in New Mexico focused solely on health. We are honored...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Las Vegas man charged with murdering his uncle

Albuquerque City Councilors approve ‘noise cameras’. Albuquerque City Councilors approve 'noise cameras'. Española business out thousands of dollars after …. Española business out thousands of dollars after thieves steal bags of beef jerky. Proposal to replace ‘zero fare’ bus program postponed. Proposal to replace 'zero...
LAS VEGAS, NM
santafe.com

Where to Eat Before the Farolito Walk

Christmas Eve ushers in a sacred, hallowed time in Santa Fe. The farolitos, glowing paper bags filled with sand to hold lit votives in place, begin to appear in Santa Fe earlier during the holiday season. Electric versions are increasingly common, too. But never are the authentic farolitos more beautiful to behold than when they line Canyon Road and its neighboring streets on the night before Christmas.
SANTA FE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

The ‘Tripledemic’ – What Else Can We Do?

The “tripledemic” in New Mexico continues. The week of November 26, influenza cases in New Mexico were at their highest rates in three years and climbing. The rates of RSV (respiratory synctial virus) that week were declining but were more than twice as high as any time in the last two years. Right now, New Mexico has the third highest rate of COVID of any state.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe police make 40 arrests during recent operation

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police are trying to tackle crime by stopping it before it happens. Over the last month, the bike unit focused on Cerrillos Rd. between Zafarano and Camino Carlos Rey; making contact with about 100 people they came across on the street. Police say they made 40 arrests for things […]
SANTA FE, NM
ladailypost.com

Pets Of The Week: Michelle And Leonidas

Excuse me with those ears and that cow belly and oh my dawg those speckled toes?! Michelle is as smart and sweet as she is gorgeous and shiny – and she’s available for adoption from the Puppy Patch at Ojo Santa Fe. Michelle goes home spayed, UTD on vaccines, microchipped, and with six months of heartworm prevention for a reduced adoption fee of just $25. Apply on the Española Humane website and they will schedule an appointment for you at the resort in Santa Fe. www.espanolahumane.org, 505.753.8662. Courtesy/EH.
ESPANOLA, NM
Rio Grande Sun

Panhandling Ordinance Now in Effect

Española police on Saturday began enforcing a new city ordinance prohibiting panhandling and street vending in certain areas—a law some residents say violates their civil rights. As of this morning, Wednesday, November 23, as the Rio Grande Sun went to press no arrests have been made, according to...
ESPANOLA, NM
