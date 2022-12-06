ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Chicago

No Bail for Chicago Man Charged in Shootout With Lombard Police That Killed Alleged Accomplice

A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded. Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
LOMBARD, IL
NBC Chicago

Woman Found Dead Inside Evanston Hotel

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday inside a hotel in north suburban Evanston, according to authorities. Evanston police stated officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Sherman Avenue at around 11:16 a.m. after a person was found dead in a hotel room. The individual, said to be a woman in her 20s to 30s, was originally discovered by hotel cleaning staff, which informed management who called 911.
EVANSTON, IL
NBC Chicago

Man Shot to Death While Driving, Crashes Into Dumpster in Belmont Gardens

A man was shot to death while driving early Saturday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Just after 1 a.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another car began to shoot at him, causing him to lose control of the car and crash into a nearby dumpster, according to Chicago police.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Concealed Carry Holder Wounds 2 Suspects in Loop Shootout

A man shot and wounded two suspects after at least one began shooting in his direction early Saturday in the Loop. The 31-year-old man was walking toward his parked vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the first block of West Randolph Street when a red SUV passed him and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

3rd Lake County man charged in daytime shootout in McHenry where over 50 shots were fired

A third Lake County man has been charged in connection with a shootout in broad daylight in McHenry last year where over 50 shots were fired, court records show. An arrest warrant was issued for Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of North Chicago, in September charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
MCHENRY, IL
NBC Chicago

U-Haul Truck Used in Robberies Recovered; Suspects Still At-Large

U-Haul has recovered a truck that was used in a series of muggings in lakefront neighborhoods earlier this week, though the suspects remain at-large, according to officials. According to detectives, victims are approached on the sidewalk where their property is taken by force by a suspect, before the suspect runs toward a U-Haul box truck used as a getaway vehicle.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

Chicago, IL
102K+
Followers
83K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

The place to go for exclusive local stories, the latest breaking news, weather updates and more.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy