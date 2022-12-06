Read full article on original website
Shooting Outside Chicago Bar Leaves 3 Dead, 1 Critically Injured
Chicago police say a suspect remains at-large Sunday after a shooting left three people dead and another injured on the city’s Northwest Side. According to authorities, the shooting occurred following a verbal altercation outside of a bar in the 3300 block of North Central at approximately 2:26 a.m. A...
4 shot, 3 fatally while standing on street on Chicago’s Northwest Side
CHICAGO — Four people were shot, three fatally, while they were standing on the street early Sunday morning on Chicago’s Northwest Side, according to police. Around 2:30 a.m. near North Central Avenue and West School Street, a person, a male, fired shots at the people and then left the scene in a dark-colored SUV, according […]
NBC Chicago
No Bail for Chicago Man Charged in Shootout With Lombard Police That Killed Alleged Accomplice
A South Side man has been charged with robbing a tobacco shop in Lombard, leading to a shootout with police that left one suspect dead and an officer wounded. Bail was denied Saturday for 31-year-old Anthony Brown, who faces felony counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated discharge of a firearm at an officer, armed robbery with a firearm and aggravated battery, according to the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Death Investigation: Unidentified woman found dead inside Evanston hotel room, police say
When police arrived, they found a Black female, believed to be in her 20s or 30s, dead inside the room, police said.
fox32chicago.com
Buffalo Grove police, FBI respond to armed burglary at Bank of America
CHICAGO - Buffalo Grove police and FBI responded to an armed robbery at Bank of America Saturday. There was a large police presence at the Bank of America located at 55 W. Lake Cook Road in Buffalo Grove. Police were on scene by 12:15 p.m. Two individuals were last seen...
5 Dead, at Least 11 Wounded in Chicago Weekend Shootings
Chicago police say that five people have been killed and at least 11 others have been wounded in shootings across the city so far this weekend. The first fatal shooting of the weekend was reported on Friday evening in the first block of East 40th Street. According to police, a...
Woman Found Dead Inside Evanston Hotel
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead Saturday inside a hotel in north suburban Evanston, according to authorities. Evanston police stated officers were called to the Holiday Inn on Sherman Avenue at around 11:16 a.m. after a person was found dead in a hotel room. The individual, said to be a woman in her 20s to 30s, was originally discovered by hotel cleaning staff, which informed management who called 911.
Jury convicts Beach Park man of shooting 2 people, killing innocent man, in Waukegan
A jury on Friday convicted a Beach Park man of shooting two people who were working on a car at a Waukegan residence last year, killing one who authorities said was an unintended target. Juan C. Garibay, 43, of Beach Park, was charged in August 2021 with one count of first-degree murder and one count […]
NBC Chicago
Man Shot to Death While Driving, Crashes Into Dumpster in Belmont Gardens
A man was shot to death while driving early Saturday in the Belmont Gardens neighborhood on the Northwest Side. Just after 1 a.m., the man, whose age was unknown, was driving in the 2700 block of North Pulaski Road when someone in another car began to shoot at him, causing him to lose control of the car and crash into a nearby dumpster, according to Chicago police.
Concealed Carry Holder Wounds 2 Suspects in Loop Shootout
A man shot and wounded two suspects after at least one began shooting in his direction early Saturday in the Loop. The 31-year-old man was walking toward his parked vehicle about 3:40 a.m. in the first block of West Randolph Street when a red SUV passed him and someone inside opened fire, Chicago police said.
4 Aurora police officers followed department policy in moments leading up to deadly crash: officials
AURORA, Ill. - Four Aurora police officers acted properly and followed department policy in the moments leading up to a crash that killed two men in June, the Kane County State's Attorney said Friday. On June 10, Aurora police learned that Arlington Heights police were searching for several individuals believed...
FBI, police searching for 2 suspects who robbed bank at gunpoint in Buffalo Grove
The FBI is investigating and police are searching for two suspects who robbed a bank in Buffalo Grove at gunpoint Saturday afternoon. The Buffalo Grove Police Department responded around 12:15 p.m. Saturday to Bank of America, 55 West Lake Cook Road in Buffalo Grove. Police officials said a call was...
3rd Lake County man charged in daytime shootout in McHenry where over 50 shots were fired
A third Lake County man has been charged in connection with a shootout in broad daylight in McHenry last year where over 50 shots were fired, court records show. An arrest warrant was issued for Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of North Chicago, in September charging him with aggravated discharge of a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Woman, 56, dies after weeks in coma following Little Village hit-and-run
The Little Village community is calling for justice after a woman was killed in a hit-and-run crossing 26th Street in November.
U-Haul Truck Used in Robberies Recovered; Suspects Still At-Large
U-Haul has recovered a truck that was used in a series of muggings in lakefront neighborhoods earlier this week, though the suspects remain at-large, according to officials. According to detectives, victims are approached on the sidewalk where their property is taken by force by a suspect, before the suspect runs toward a U-Haul box truck used as a getaway vehicle.
$350,000 bond for man who allegedly threatened to ‘beat’ officer, found with loaded gun in Round Lake Park
Prosecutors say a gang member was found with a loaded gun and threatened to fight officers after they had to forcefully remove him from his car during a traffic stop in Round Lake Park. Orlando Garcia, 27, of Palatine, was charged with possession of a firearm by a gang member, aggravated assault of a peace […]
fox32chicago.com
FBI looking for two men who robbed a Bank of America in Buffalo Grove
BUFFALO GROVE, Illinois - Two people robbed a Bank of America in Buffalo Grove on Saturday. The FBI said that the robbery happened at 12:30 p.m. at 55 West Lake Cook Road. The suspects were two males, one older and one younger, both Black, wearing dark clothing. They threatened staff...
Chicago Police Searching for Robbery Suspect With a U-Haul Getaway Truck
Chicago Police are investigating a series of muggings that they say have happened in neighborhoods along the lakefront and involve an alleged robber using a U-Haul truck to flee the scene. Detectives say a man approaches victims on the sidewalk, takes their property by force and then runs toward a...
Bond denied for man charged with robbing woman at gunpoint in suburban Walmart parking lot
VILLA PARK, Ill. - Bond was denied for one of two Cook County men accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in a Villa Park Walmart parking lot and then leading police on a high-speed chase. Jarquez Jones, 18, had a bond hearing Friday morning where a judge denied...
Naperville man found shot to death inside car in Bolingbrook parking lot
BOLINGBROOK, Ill. — A 38-year-old man was found shot and killed Tuesday morning inside a car in a parking lot in Bolingbrook, according to police. Bolingbrook Police Department officers found Eric Stubblefield shot multiple times around 10:40 a.m. in the 600 block of West Boughton Road, according to a news release from police. The Will […]
NBC Chicago
