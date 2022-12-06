ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, CO

This week in history Dec. 9, 1922: Progress happening in the world of mining, school auditoriums and more

This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 9, 1922. The big wet mill of the Wellington Mines Co. began grinding out the concentrates last Saturday morning. The bins are now being filled up and the repair work in the dry mill is about completed so that in a day or so this plant will also be put in operation.
SUMMIT COUNTY, CO
Pedestrian hit on Summit Boulevard Tuesday dies in hospital

The pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on Summit Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 6, has died, according to a news release from the town of Frisco. Bautista Iazurlo, 22, of Argentina, died in the critical care unit at St. Anthony Lakewood Hospital from a traumatic brain injury a little after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, Summit County Chief Deputy Coroner Wendy Kipple said a statement shared with Frisco officials. He was living in Summit County on a seasonal work visa.
FRISCO, CO
House fire sparks in Silverthorne on Saturday, Dec. 10

Editor’s note: This story was originally published at 10:30 a.m. and was updated at 11:15 a.m. with new information. It was given a final edit at 3:30 p.m. No one was injured in an early morning fire that destroyed a home under construction in Silverthorne’s Eagles Nest neighborhood Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Summit Fire & EMS.
SILVERTHORNE, CO
Silverthorne Police Department makes an arrest related to the graffiti painted around town

The Silverthorne Police Department says it has identified the person allegedly responsible for “KURE” graffiti popping up in town over the past few months. An 18-year-old has been charged with defacing property and tampering with a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, in relation to the graffiti with that moniker, the police department said in a news release Thursday, Dec. 8.
Obituary: Bethany Norris Buchanan

Bethany Norris Buchanan passed on November 23, 2022 in Highlands Ranch CO after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Bethany graduated from Summit High and the University of Colorado. In her adventurous life, she earned an MA at Boston University, taught English in Chile and at community colleges in Denver, raced burros, worked for international travel clubs, wrote for Outward Bound, founded a vintage clothing business, and hit her stride at West + Main Real Estate. Bethany’s greatest joy was life with her family: husband Nicholas Beidas, son Tate, and daughter Airlie. Bethany’s free and joyous spirit had no limits.
HIGHLANDS RANCH, CO
How Breckenridge Ski Resort opens up terrain on all 5 of its peaks, and a sneak peek at what will open next

Following several significant snowstorms over the past week, Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced it will open up Peak 7 to the public on Friday, Dec. 9. Skiers and riders will have access to Peak 7 and the Independence SuperChair, alongside Peak 8 and Peak 9, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning. The opening of terrain at Breckenridge has been aided in large part due to the cold temperatures and frequent snowstorms to begin the 2022-23 ski and ride season.
BRECKENRIDGE, CO
Summit boys basketball defeated by Evergreen High School, 41-24

Following the Summit boy basketball team’s first win of the season over Grand Junction last Friday, the Tigers failed to win a second straight game against Evergreen High School on Friday, Dec. 9. Both teams came into the matchup with a win, with Summit being 1-1 and Evergreen 1-2....
EVERGREEN, CO

