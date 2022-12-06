Read full article on original website
Summit Daily News
After decades of local ownership, two Summit County restaurants are passing the torch
A passing of the torch is underway at two Summit County restaurants that for decades have been owned and operated by locals. After running Mi Casa Restaurant and Cantina for about 41 years, Alexandra Storm and Dick Carleton sold the popular Breckenridge location on Thursday, Dec. 8, to a team of local businesspeople.
Summit Daily News
Letter to the Editor: We should put composting centers closer to homes, parks
Our names are Marin and Anna, and we are seventh graders at Summit Middle School. We are doing a community service project, and we would like to help educate our community about recycling and composting. According to the High Country Conservation Center, Summit County residents recycle 20% of the time,...
Summit Daily News
‘Keep grinding it out:’ Making it in the Vail Valley is tough for builders, bankers
VAIL — Making it is tough in the Vail Valley, even for those who build homes and help finance them. Nick Haller is a project manager for RA Nelson, one of the valley’s biggest construction firms. Haller came to the valley in 2019 as an intern, working on...
Summit Daily News
Vail Mountain’s Beth Howard reports ‘off the charts’ excitement, energy for resort’s 60th season
VAIL MOUNTAIN — It was all positivity and excitement in an operations update from Vail Mountain’s Chief Operating Officer Beth Howard during Tuesday’s Vail Town Council meeting. Howard spoke on the early season hype, some persisting hiring challenges, and hope for the future both on the mountain...
Summit Daily News
This week in history Dec. 9, 1922: Progress happening in the world of mining, school auditoriums and more
This week in history as reported by The Summit County Journal the week of Dec. 9, 1922. The big wet mill of the Wellington Mines Co. began grinding out the concentrates last Saturday morning. The bins are now being filled up and the repair work in the dry mill is about completed so that in a day or so this plant will also be put in operation.
Summit Daily News
Pedestrian hit on Summit Boulevard Tuesday dies in hospital
The pedestrian who was struck by a car while walking on Summit Boulevard Tuesday, Dec. 6, has died, according to a news release from the town of Frisco. Bautista Iazurlo, 22, of Argentina, died in the critical care unit at St. Anthony Lakewood Hospital from a traumatic brain injury a little after 1:30 a.m. Friday morning, Summit County Chief Deputy Coroner Wendy Kipple said a statement shared with Frisco officials. He was living in Summit County on a seasonal work visa.
Summit Daily News
PHOTOS: Locals and visitors alike celebrate the god of snow during the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to include additional photos from Ullr Fest. The Summit County community came together to celebrate the kickoff of the 59th annual Ullr Fest in Breckenridge, which pays homage to the god of snow ahead of the ski and ride season. This year’s...
Summit Daily News
House fire sparks in Silverthorne on Saturday, Dec. 10
Editor’s note: This story was originally published at 10:30 a.m. and was updated at 11:15 a.m. with new information. It was given a final edit at 3:30 p.m. No one was injured in an early morning fire that destroyed a home under construction in Silverthorne’s Eagles Nest neighborhood Saturday, Dec. 10, according to Summit Fire & EMS.
Summit Daily News
Driver keeps her cool as Steamboat school bus hit head-on while carrying JV hockey players
STEAMBOAT — On the return trip from a weekend in Denver, a Steamboat Springs school bus carrying 17 junior varsity hockey players, two coaches and a driver got into a head-on collision with an oncoming car in Grand County. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3, an 18-year-old woman...
Summit Daily News
Silverthorne Police Department makes an arrest related to the graffiti painted around town
The Silverthorne Police Department says it has identified the person allegedly responsible for “KURE” graffiti popping up in town over the past few months. An 18-year-old has been charged with defacing property and tampering with a motor vehicle, both misdemeanors, in relation to the graffiti with that moniker, the police department said in a news release Thursday, Dec. 8.
Summit Daily News
Obituary: Bethany Norris Buchanan
Bethany Norris Buchanan passed on November 23, 2022 in Highlands Ranch CO after a courageous battle with metastatic breast cancer. Bethany graduated from Summit High and the University of Colorado. In her adventurous life, she earned an MA at Boston University, taught English in Chile and at community colleges in Denver, raced burros, worked for international travel clubs, wrote for Outward Bound, founded a vintage clothing business, and hit her stride at West + Main Real Estate. Bethany’s greatest joy was life with her family: husband Nicholas Beidas, son Tate, and daughter Airlie. Bethany’s free and joyous spirit had no limits.
Summit Daily News
How Breckenridge Ski Resort opens up terrain on all 5 of its peaks, and a sneak peek at what will open next
Following several significant snowstorms over the past week, Breckenridge Ski Resort has announced it will open up Peak 7 to the public on Friday, Dec. 9. Skiers and riders will have access to Peak 7 and the Independence SuperChair, alongside Peak 8 and Peak 9, starting at 8:30 a.m. on Friday morning. The opening of terrain at Breckenridge has been aided in large part due to the cold temperatures and frequent snowstorms to begin the 2022-23 ski and ride season.
Summit Daily News
Summit boys basketball defeated by Evergreen High School, 41-24
Following the Summit boy basketball team’s first win of the season over Grand Junction last Friday, the Tigers failed to win a second straight game against Evergreen High School on Friday, Dec. 9. Both teams came into the matchup with a win, with Summit being 1-1 and Evergreen 1-2....
