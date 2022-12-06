Read full article on original website
Yankees "Working On Something Big" - What That Could Be
Millions of dollars for NY as part of new food program: Contact now if you need money
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidates
Plans For IKEA Closings in 2023
Georgia's Marjorie Taylor-Greene Addresses New York Young Republican Club Dinner Along With Other Right-Wing Figures
9-foot-tall Notorious B.I.G. statue raised in Downtown Brooklyn
The sculpture is made of bronze, stainless steel, and resin. It includes speakers that play some of The Notorious B.I.G's greatest hits.
News 12
Hudson Valley mourns loss of Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino with parade in his honor
Organizations in the Hudson Valley have banded together to arrange a parade in honor of Yonkers Police Department Sgt. Frank Gualdino. The Thin Blue Line Jeep Club and Jax Towing in Yonkers organized the parade. Gualdino was the traffic cop in the city and worked intimately with Jax Towing. The...
Parade to be held in honor of late Yonkers PD Sgt. Frank Gualdino
The parade will then make its way to the Yonkers Police Department Headquarters and the Yonkers Police Department First Precinct.
New empowerment center opens up in the Bronx
Community leaders and elected officials gathered on Saturday to celebrate the opening of a new empowerment center in the Bronx.
Nyack school district to appoint Clarkstown school district official as new superintendent
Susan Yom will be formally appointed at the Board's meeting on Tuesday after a site visit and successful contract negotiations.
Guinness World Record-holding family from Dutchess beats own holiday lights record
The Gay family won in 2014 with more than 601,000 lights. That's 101,000 fewer than they have this year.
Brooklyn man identified, charged with attempted bank robbery in White Plains
Authorities say Justin Panariello was looking for money to buy drugs when he attempted to rob the Bank of America at 206 Main St.
Activists, East New York residents call for end to new homeless shelters in neighborhood
Five other shelters are located less than a mile away from where Friday's rally took place.
Bridgeport family evicted last month says they will be homeless by Monday
For one Bridgeport family, the issue of seniors living on the street will soon become their reality.
Hudson Valley residents prepare for incoming snowfall
Zugibe Hardware in Garnerville expects an influx of customers over the weekend.
North Babylon homeowner claims construction crews destroyed his yard while working on county project
After returning from a five-month stay in Florida, Gerard Wright says he came home to find brick work torn down, a gutter damaged and a rose garden gone.
Stamford residents create petition calling for driver allegedly involved in double fatal hit-and-run to be charged
They started a petition asking that the Connecticut state attorney file charges for the deaths of Giovanni Vega Benis and Yuliana Arias Lozano.
Police search for missing 12-year-old, 15-year-old West Farm brothers
Authorities say 15-year-old Jessiah Campbell and 12-year-old Justice Campbell were last seen leaving their West Farms home on Friday around 8 a.m.
News 12
Bronxville High School: Student made antisemitic post on Instagram
A student from Bronxville High School made an antisemitic post on Instagram, according to the school. Bronxville High School said the post was made to announce the school’s afternoon basketball game against Leffell and included a song by Kanye West. When the post came to the school’s attention, the...
News 12
47-year-old man shot in foot in Bridgeport
Bridgeport police say a 47-year-old man was shot in the foot in Bridgeport Wednesday. According to investigators, the man walked into Bridgeport Hospital after getting shot in the foot. They say the victim told them it happened in the parking lot of Calypso Cafe on East Main Street. Anyone with...
Conductors: Man banned from LIRR seen riding train again shortly after leaving court for violating ban
Michael Harewood was the first person to be ordered not to ride the LIRR after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an MTA transit worker in November.
WEATHER TO WATCH: Chance for wintry mix Sunday night; 1-3" possible in northern parts of NJ
Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Dave Curren says temperatures in the mid-30s throughout the evening.
Police: Bronx suspects gang up on deli employees, flee with $4,000
The NYPD is searching for multiple suspects linked to a Wednesday commercial robbery in the Bronx.
Morris County preps for possible snow this weekend
Morris County officials told News 12 they have plows on standby and have enough salt in a silo to treat 300 miles of roads across the county.
Harrison apartment complex residents displaced by fire pleased with efforts to get them back home
Residents said last week that they were upset because they had not received answers to their questions.
