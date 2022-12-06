Recently, the Whitko Career Academy's Welding and Precision Machining programs were given the opportunity to take facility tours of Paragon Medical in Pierceton. The tours were coordinated by the WCA and Jason Wolfe, the senior engineering manager of building one, and the tours were conducted by Process Improvement Manager Jeff Dryer. The tours began with an informational presentation in the boardroom with a discussion about what types of products are produced at Paragon Medical. The presentation then moved to an open discussion about employability skills. After transitioning to the manufacturing floor, machine utilization, machine monitoring and coordinate measuring machines were the hot topics for discussion as the tour progressed through building one. The tour concluded in the boardroom with a question-and-answer session that spurred a great discussion over compensation and benefits in the manufacturing industry.

PIERCETON, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO