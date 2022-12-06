Read full article on original website
Times-Union Newspaper
Overdose Deaths In County Reach New Record
2022 isn’t over yet, but it’s already broken the record for most overdose deaths in a year. While requesting an additional appropriation of $50,000 before the Kosciusko County Council, Coroner Tony Ciriello reminded the Council he had asked for a previous additional appropriation in September, but that money has ran out.
Times-Union Newspaper
County Council Recognizes Outgoing Members, Auditor
Thursday was the last Kosciusko County Council meeting for members Ernie Wiggins and Jon Garber and County Auditor Michelle Puckett, and they were recognized for their service by everyone there. Garber, who was not in attendance Thursday due to illness, and Wiggins did not seek re-election this year to the...
Times-Union Newspaper
Turkey Creek Dam And Dike Board Discusses Hawaiian Village Plan
Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District Board discussed its current standing on the Hawaiian Village project plan Wednesday during a special meeting. A few Board members were puzzled as to how the project was recently named, but it turns out the area has been called the Hawaiian Village since the 1950s.
Times-Union Newspaper
Turkey Creek Dam & Dike Conservancy District Board Meets Monday
SYRACUSE – The governing board of the Turkey Creek Dam and Dike Conservancy District will convene a special meeting at the Wawasee Area Conservancy Foundation offices, 11566 N. Ind. 13, Syracuse, at 4 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 12. The purpose of the special meeting is to receive, review, tentatively...
Times-Union Newspaper
JROTC Hits 10-Year Milestone At WCHS
Over its 10 years at Warsaw Community High School, the Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (JROTC) has upgraded its uniforms, fluctuated in numbers, participated in numerous activities and won a number of competition awards. During that time, cadets, like Makayla Leamon, also have graduated and gone on to successful careers...
Times-Union Newspaper
Whitko Students Tour Paragon Medical
Recently, the Whitko Career Academy's Welding and Precision Machining programs were given the opportunity to take facility tours of Paragon Medical in Pierceton. The tours were coordinated by the WCA and Jason Wolfe, the senior engineering manager of building one, and the tours were conducted by Process Improvement Manager Jeff Dryer. The tours began with an informational presentation in the boardroom with a discussion about what types of products are produced at Paragon Medical. The presentation then moved to an open discussion about employability skills. After transitioning to the manufacturing floor, machine utilization, machine monitoring and coordinate measuring machines were the hot topics for discussion as the tour progressed through building one. The tour concluded in the boardroom with a question-and-answer session that spurred a great discussion over compensation and benefits in the manufacturing industry.
Times-Union Newspaper
Edgewood Holding Annual Food Drive
Edgewood Middle School is once again holding its annual food drive. This has been an ongoing tradition for many years, according to a news release from Warsaw Community Schools. Every year, they restock the shelves of Combined Community Services and Our Father’s House food banks before the holidays. In addition, they assemble family boxes that include everything from laundry detergent to milk to toothpaste, and everything in between.
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 12.10.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 4:31 p.m. Thursday - Carl David Saint, 44, of 2669 W. CR 700S, #A, Claypool, arrested for operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior and refusal to submit to a chemical test. Bond: $5,250. •...
Times-Union Newspaper
Don E. Wilson
Don E. Wilson passed away Nov. 11, 2022, in Longmont, Colo. He was 89 years old. Don was born on Oct. 28, 1933, in Peru, Ind., to George and Elva Smith Wilson. He served in the U.S. Army from 1955 – 1957. He married Ruth Sullivan and worked for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Warsaw Man Injured In Elkhart Crash
ELKHART COUNTY - A Warsaw man was injured after his vehicle hit a tree Friday afternoon. Seth Adkins, 35, of Warsaw, suffered neck and head injuries and was taken by Turkey Creek EMS to Parkview Regional Hospital in Fort Wayne for treatment, according to an Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office crash news release.
Times-Union Newspaper
Grace Grows Closer To Tree Campus Status By Planting 12 Trees
WINONA LAKE – Grace College environmental science students planted 12 new native tree species on campus on Wednesday. This service-learning project will help Grace College reach its goal of becoming a Tree Campus, certified by the Arbor Day Foundation. Led by Dr. Nate Bosch, Lilly Center for Lakes &...
Times-Union Newspaper
Virginia Lee Bish
Virginia Lee Lewis Bish, of Grace Village Retirement Community in Winona Lake, passed away at 5:20 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at Grace Village Health Care at the age of 89. She was born on July 31, 1933, in Greensburg, Kan., to Lillian Mae Magnuson Lewis and Albert Lewis. Virginia grew up in Kansas and graduated from Castleton High School in Castleton, Kan. After high school, she married the love of her life, and was married on Aug. 17, 1952, to Kenneth “Ken” Wilson Bish. They were blessed with four children, became grandparents and great-grandparents multiple times during the 67 years of marriage they shared before Ken passed away on July 13, 2020.
Times-Union Newspaper
Linda S. ‘Punkin’ Caudill
Linda S. "Punkin" Caudill, 74, Pierceton, died Dec. 7, 2022, at Mason's Health and Rehabilitation Center, Warsaw. Linda was born Jan. 1, 1948, in Paintsville, Ky., to Sam Gibson and Mildred Dixon Gibson Martin. On July 1, 1968, she married Billy Paul Caudill; he died Dec. 3, 2022. Services for...
Times-Union Newspaper
Bonnie Faye Hurd Whitaker
Bonnie Faye Hurd Whitaker, of Warsaw, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, at 4:14 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at Miller’s Merry Manor in Warsaw at the age of 78. She was born on March 3, 1944, in Denver, Ky., to Bethel Hitchcock...
Times-Union Newspaper
Public Occurrences 12.9.22
The following people were preliminarily charged and booked into the Kosciusko County Jail:. • 1:27 p.m. Wednesday - Richard Allen Zickafoose, 20, Bluffton, arrested for criminal trespass. Bond: $500. • 2:22 p.m. Wednesday - Bonnie C. Hoff, 50, of 636 Walter Way, #D, Warsaw, arrested for felony failure to appear....
Times-Union Newspaper
Eldon Eichholtz
Eldon Eichholtz, 75, North Manchester, died Dec. 9, 2022, at Parkview Randallia Hospital in Fort Wayne. Arrangements are pending at Titus Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Warsaw. To leave a condolence, visit www.TitusFuneralHome.com.
Times-Union Newspaper
WPD Partners With Burger King, Meijer For Shop With A Hero
Warsaw Police Department, Burger King and Meijer teamed up Thursday to be heros for local children in need. The annual Shop With A Hero started with dinner at Burger King at 6 p.m. Thursday. Santa Claus made a visit during dinner. After that, officers and their families took the children shopping at Meijer.
Times-Union Newspaper
Rotary Toy Day Collecting Toys For Veteran Families
The Warsaw Rotary Club will hold their annual “Rotary Toy Day” on Thursday, Dec. 15 during their weekly meeting. The first event was held in 1927 so this marks the 95th anniversary. New toys are collected to support the Angel Tree program of The Salvation Army. This year...
Times-Union Newspaper
Patricia Ann Porter
Patricia Ann Porter, 79, Akron, died Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her residence. Patricia was born April 4, 1943, in Birmingham, Ala., to Frank and Edna Weems Moss. She was married Nov. 23, 1960, in Birmingham, to Michael J. Porter; he survives. Private family services are being held at Hartzler...
Times-Union Newspaper
Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club Donate To Animal Welfare League
LEESBURG - The Leesburg Mighty Farmers 4-H Club invited Animal Welfare League Board President John Lantz to speak at their recent meeting at the United Methodist Church in Leesburg. Following the Pledge of Allegiance and 4-H pledge, Lantz spoke to a full house of club members and some of their...
