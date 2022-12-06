ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

royalexaminer.com

Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force

The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
CULPEPER, VA
cbs19news

BUCK Squad reacts to new police chief

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department, Michael Kochis, is making his vision for the job known to the city. This includes addressing crimes involving firearms, and an area anti-violence group reacts. "It's basically a pandemic, damn near as bad as COVID, around the...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Miyares announces special counsels for review of UVA shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A special counsel has now been selected to conduct an external review of the events leading up to the shooting at the University of Virginia in November. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Thursday that the national law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Belmont Bridge traffic shift coming Dec. 15

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge next week. On December 15th, cars and pedestrians will be switching from the old western half of the bridge to the new eastern half. “The other big news is that we are finally complete with the extension of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
WHSV

Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Community honors missing Augusta County child

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
AUGUSTA COUNTY, VA
WHSV

Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pieces of a lawsuit against the Harrisonburg City School Board have been dismissed. The lawsuit, Deborah Figliola et al. v. The School Board of the City of Harrisonburg, VA, et al., is in regards to model policies regarding the treatment of transgender and non-binary students in school.
HARRISONBURG, VA
cbs19news

GCTEC received national accreditation for HVAC

STANARDSVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Technical Educational Center received accreditation for its HVAC program. The accreditation comes from HVAC Excellence, a national service that ensures that the program meets national standards. What this means is that students in Greene County who go through the HVAC program and...
GREENE COUNTY, VA
Augusta Free Press

NBC 29 News

Two Charlottesville schools receive new names

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
