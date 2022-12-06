Read full article on original website
royalexaminer.com
Culpeper, VA residents arrested after investigation by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force
The Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force has concluded a lengthy investigation with the arrest of two Culpeper, Virginia, residents. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force following a search warrant executed along the 300 block of Wine Street in the Town of Culpeper. As a result of the operation, 67 grams (670 pills) of pressed fentanyl were seized along with 2 firearms. The drugs seized have an approximate street value of $16,750.
cbs19news
Attorney General selects special counsel to investigate UVA shooting
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- New oversight is in place after the shooting deaths of three University of Virginia football players last month. State Attorney General Jason Miyares has tapped a Los Angeles law firm to help conduct an external review of the events leading up to the shooting on Grounds.
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police investigating thefts from multiple stores at Shops at Stonefield
Update: Sunday, 9:06 a.m. Albemarle County Police Department would like to thank the community. Due to the response to the media release on the incident at the Shops at Stonefield, positive identification of the suspects has been made. Because this case is still an ongoing and active case, ACPD is...
cbs19news
BUCK Squad reacts to new police chief
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The new chief of the Charlottesville Police Department, Michael Kochis, is making his vision for the job known to the city. This includes addressing crimes involving firearms, and an area anti-violence group reacts. "It's basically a pandemic, damn near as bad as COVID, around the...
cbs19news
Miyares announces special counsels for review of UVA shooting
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A special counsel has now been selected to conduct an external review of the events leading up to the shooting at the University of Virginia in November. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Thursday that the national law firm Quinn Emanuel Urquhart and Sullivan, LLP...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Police seek juveniles who are subjects of family custody dispute
Albemarle County Police are currently seeking the whereabouts of 15-year-old Brian Daniels and his brother, 11-year-old Isaiah Daniels, subjects of a family custody dispute. Brian and Isaiah’s last known whereabouts were with their biological grandmother, Tanya Belisle. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Brian and Isaiah Daniels or...
cbs19news
Miyares sends restitution money to people deceived by Madison County business
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Dozens of people deceived by a Madison County company claiming to sell service dogs will be receiving restitution checks in the mail. Attorney General Jason Miyares announced on Friday that his office has mailed checks worth a total of more than $190,000 to 94 consumers.
2 lawyers and a former US attorney will probe UVA shooting
Two lawyers and a former U.S. attorney have been chosen to conduct an external review of the shooting that killed three University of Virginia students and wounded two others.
NBC 29 News
Belmont Bridge traffic shift coming Dec. 15
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Changes are coming to Charlottesville’s Belmont Bridge next week. On December 15th, cars and pedestrians will be switching from the old western half of the bridge to the new eastern half. “The other big news is that we are finally complete with the extension of...
Augusta Free Press
‘Incredibly difficult’: Homeless shelter turns people away due to staffing, regulations
An organization that provides a warm place for the unsheltered to sleep during the coldest months had to do the unthinkable earlier this week: they had to turn away homeless people because they didn’t have enough staff to take everyone in. Brian Edwards, the acting executive director for Waynesboro...
WHSV
Augusta County deputies searching for Staunton man
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who ran off after a low-speed pursuit early Thursday morning. According to a press release, deputies tried stopping a U-Haul with Arizona tags on Parkersburg Turnpike around 1 a.m., but the driver didn’t stop.
WHSV
Community honors missing Augusta County child
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - An Augusta County girl who is presumed to be dead would have celebrated her fifth birthday on Monday, Dec. 5. A group of community members plan to gather this weekend to honor her. “When I first heard her story, I just felt like there were a...
Suspect in deadly UVA football shooting appears in court
Christopher Darnell Jones Jr., 23, was led into court wearing handcuffs, leg irons and a striped jail jumpsuit.
WHSV
Pieces of lawsuit against Harrisonburg City Schools dismissed
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Pieces of a lawsuit against the Harrisonburg City School Board have been dismissed. The lawsuit, Deborah Figliola et al. v. The School Board of the City of Harrisonburg, VA, et al., is in regards to model policies regarding the treatment of transgender and non-binary students in school.
UVA declines to release 577 records related to shooting suspect Chris Jones
CBS 6 Problem Solver Melissa Hipolit submitted the request to help answer questions about the actions UVA did or did not take prior to the shooting.
cbs19news
GCTEC received national accreditation for HVAC
STANARDSVILLE Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Greene County Technical Educational Center received accreditation for its HVAC program. The accreditation comes from HVAC Excellence, a national service that ensures that the program meets national standards. What this means is that students in Greene County who go through the HVAC program and...
Augusta Free Press
Culpeper suspects in jail after seizure of fentanyl valued at $16k
Two Culpeper residents have been arrested, and more than $16,000 of pressed fentanyl has been seized, following a search warrant executed in the 300 block of Wine Street. Daiquan L. Thompson, 24, and Octavia Richards, 45, were arrested by the Blue Ridge Narcotics and Gang Task Force after the operation resulted in 67 grams, or 670 pills, and two firearms.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: White male sought in Stuarts Draft commercial burglary
The Augusta County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public to help identify a suspect associated with a commercial burglary in Stuarts Draft. The white male suspect is described as wearing a navy blue coat, blue jeans and having facial hair. The suspect is associated with a crime that...
NBC 29 News
Two Charlottesville schools receive new names
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Two Charlottesville elementary schools are getting new names. The Charlottesville City Schools Naming of Facilities Committee has recommended changing the names of Clark and Venable elementary schools. After a student vote, Venable will become Trailblazers Elementary. At Clark, it’s still a toss-between ‘Friendship’ and ‘Summit’....
Cow smashes into doctors’ office after jumping off trailer in Virginia
A 650-pound cow recently had to be rescued out of a doctor’s office in Orange Virginia.
