Rapid City, SD

Rush fall to Thunder on Teddy Bear Toss Night

Various small businesses in Rapid City participated in this year's marketplace pop-up, allowing consumers to interact with them if they don't usually have a storefront.
RAPID CITY, SD
Rapid Valley Elementary evacuated Friday afternoon due to a bomb threat

Courtesy of Pennington County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook Page. UPDATE: Friday @ 3:20 p.m. – The bomb threat was made by a male caller at approximately 1:40 p.m. on Friday according to Lt. Paul Stevens from the Pennington County Sheriff’s Office. Students and staff were evacuated immediately. Bomb dogs from Ellsworth Air Force Base and the South Dakota Highway Patrol’s Office swept the school.
RAPID VALLEY, SD
Rapid City councilwoman announces mayoral bid

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Ward 5 Councilwoman Laura Armstrong announced Friday that she will run for mayor of Rapid City in 2023. Armstrong is the second person to announce for Rapid City mayor. Earlier this year, Ron Weifenbach made his intentions known he wants the job. Current Mayor Steve...
RAPID CITY, SD
Winter storm arrives in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A winter storm moved through KELOLAND and now the focus is cleaning up the snow that fell. People parked on city streets in Sioux Falls will need to move their vehicles. The Public Works Street Division has declared a snow alert beginning at 9 p.m. on Thursday. Plowing of emergency snow routes will start in Zones 2 and 3 and will continue until routes are clear.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Threat of heavy rain and major snowfall next week

We are gearing up for a very busy week of weather here in KELOLAND. As of Saturday evening, here are the latest Winter Storm Watches for next week. The watches highlight the chances of heavy snow starting Monday, but increasing on Tuesday and Wednesday. At this time, the watches include the Rapid City areas and also Pierre. Aberdeen is not included yet, and neither is Sioux Falls. Folks in northeast KELOLAND should not be surprised to see winter weather headlines to be added to your neck of the woods. Sioux Falls and the southeast…stay tuned as well.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Rapid City holiday marketplace pop-up

Children had the opportunity on Saturday to take pictures with the iconic Christmas character the Grinch at the fifth annual "'Breakfeast' with the Grinch". Oglala Sioux Tribe inaugurates Frank Star Comes Out as new President.
RAPID CITY, SD
Friday Night Frenzy, December 9, Part 2

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Under a new head coach, the Rapid City Central girls basketball team got off to a strong start to their season on their home court. Plus, an East River battle goes down to the wire as O’Gorman hosted Brandon Valley. Vic Quick and Ben Burns have those highlights in this edition of the Friday Night Frenzy.
RAPID CITY, SD
Name released in fatal crash north of Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – 50-year-old Tony Dodd of Rapid City was killed Monday morning in a two-vehicle crash approximately five miles north of Rapid City, according to South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2018 GMC Yukon Denali was southbound on Haines Avenue near...
RAPID CITY, SD
Western South Dakota experiences different types of droughts

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - While we are not currently in a snow drought and the snowiest time for Western South Dakota is still a few months away. The current drought conditions started in the early Spring of 2022. “We actually dried out, usually March and April are our two...
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
People went nuts for the grand opening of Nerdy Nuts in Rapid City

RAPID CITY, S.D. – The once exclusively online retailer, Nerdy Nuts, just opened a physical location at 404 Canal Street, Suite 1000. Nerdy Nuts is a local business that creates a variety of different peanut butter flavors. The company started off as a small online business that quickly collected a large community following.
RAPID CITY, SD
Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users

Anglers and water users are criticizing a Black Hills dam’s government managers for a lack of communication about sudden low-water flows threatening downstream fish and domestic water supplies. Rapid Creek flows dropped from 40 to 12 cubic feet per second on Nov. 30. That imperiled brown trout spawning, which occurs during the fall, and created a […] The post Sudden low water in Rapid Creek frustrates anglers, water users appeared first on South Dakota Searchlight.
RAPID CITY, SD
Why Montana Has a Nine-Day Muzzleloader Only Hunting Season

For nine days, Montana hunters will have to turn to older firearm technology. Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks tells us that starting tomorrow, (Saturday, December 10), Muzzleloader Heritage Season begins and runs through December 18. And it is not just some token tribute to the ways of the past, where an anticipated small handful of participants have to share the season with other hunters. Nope, it is a passed-into-law Montana kind of thing.
MONTANA STATE
Sturgis and Central wrestling teams earn dual victories

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -The Rapid City Invite will be help Friday and Saturday over at the Monument. But Thursday night some of the state’s best teams got a head start by meeting up for some duals. The Sturgis and Rapid City Central wrestlers earned some impressive victories.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Winter Storm: System moves over the Continental US

UPDATE – 4:15 PM – Since the last update, the system that will be bringing us some significant winter weather is making landfall in the Pacific Northwest, here’s what that means:. With the system moving over land, we’ll be able to get weather balloons into it.
NEBRASKA STATE

