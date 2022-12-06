Read full article on original website
Related
WDSU
Woman killed after being hit by vehicle in Metairie
JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said a woman was killed Friday night after being hit by a vehicle in Metairie. Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said just after 9:00 p.m., deputies were called to Power Boulevard and 33rd Street to investigate reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle. When deputies arrived on scene, they found a woman on the ground in the southbound lanes of Power Boulevard.
Metairie crash leaves female pedestrian dead
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that killed a pedestrian in Metairie.
NOLA.com
Pedestrian struck and killed on Power Boulevard in west Metairie
A woman walking in traffic on Power Boulevard in west Metairie was struck and killed by a vehicle, authorities said Saturday. Jefferson Parish sheriff's deputies were alerted Friday just after 9 p.m. to the crash near 33rd Street. They found an injured woman in the riverbound lanes of Power. The driver had stopped to help her, but she was declared dead there, the Sheriff's Office said.
WWL-TV
Slidell man arrested in connection with Kenner carjacking and shooting
NEW ORLEANS — Kenner Police have announced the arrest of a 22-year-old Slidell man that they believe was involved in a shooting and carjacking that happened at around 2:00 a.m. Friday. Kenner Police say two male tourists from Florida arrived at a location in the 3700 block of Loyola...
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in Metairie homicide accused of kidnapping, executing girlfriend
A New Orleans woman whose body was discovered lying on the side of a Metairie road Wednesday morning had been kidnapped by her girlfriend and shot in the head, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday. Jakita Johnson, 39, of Marrero, was booked Thursday with first-degree murder, second-degree kidnapping and...
NOLA.com
New Orleans woman identified as gunshot victim found dead on Metairie roadside
The Jefferson Parish Coroner's Office has identified the woman found fatally shot in Metairie Wednesday morning as Charlene Jarreau, 42, of New Orleans. Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputies discovered Jarreau's body lying on the side of the road near the intersection of Ivy Street and Little Farms Avenue (map), said Detective Brandon Veal, a Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Deputies went to the scene about 6:15 a.m. after receiving a report of an unconscious person.
NOLA.com
Woman fatally stabbed in hotel parking lot in Harvey, JPSO says
A woman was fatally stabbed Thursday in a hotel parking lot in Harvey, Jefferson Parish authorities said. Update: Uber driver was killed by her passenger, JPSO says. The stabbing was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office just before 3 p.m. in the parking lot of a hotel in the 2200 block of the Westbank Expressway (map), according to preliminary information released by JPSO late Thursday. A Travelodge is on the block.
NOPD: Person of interest wanted in connection to Plaza Drive shooting
The New Orleans Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating Dylan Naquin.
WDSU
St. Bernard Parish sheriff arrests third person accused in deadly shooting of Violet teen
VIOLET, La. — A third person has been arrested in connection with a deadly shooting of a teenager in Violet. The shooting happened on Nov. 23. in the 2800 block of Moss Lane. Sheriff James Pohlmann said a 17-year-old was booked on Thursday and faces a charge of second-degree...
NOLA.com
For killing bicyclist in hit-run wreck, Lacombe man is sentenced to three years in prison
A Lacombe man who said he was ready to pay his debt to society has been sent to prison for three years for a drunken hit-and-run wreck that killed a bicyclist. Andre Damiens, 31, told the judge at his sentencing on Friday that "not a day goes by that I don't pray" for the victim's family, according to the district attorney's office. "I am ready to pay back the debt I owe society," he was quoted as saying.
NOLA.com
Carjacking, shooting in north Kenner lead police to 113 pounds of marijuana
A suspicious carjacking and shooting in north Kenner led police to 113 pounds of marijuana and the arrest of a Slidell area man, authorities said Saturday. The violence was reported Friday at about 2 a.m. in the 3700 block of Loyola Boulevard, where two men from Florida told Kenner police they expected to meet somebody they had contacted through a dating app. Two people in a black Honda showed up, shot one of the victims and stole their van, the wounded man said. The other victim was not injured and refused to help with the investigation, police said.
NOPD in search of suspect accused in Gentilly shooting of four people
The NOPD responded to the 4200 block of Chef Menteur Highway at about 12:30, after four people suffered gunshot wounds.
NOLA.com
Uber driver killed by passenger worked for NOPD, was a caretaker for her mother
Yolanda Dillion had recently started driving for Uber as a way to make ends meet. The 54-year-old from New Orleans had a master's degree in sociology from Tulane University and 10 years on the job as a budget analyst with the New Orleans Police Department, relatives said. "She was just...
NOLA.com
New Orleans coroner IDs 5 people shot dead in 3-day span
The New Orleans coroner has released the identity of five people slain in the city over a three-day span, including a teenage girl killed in a Gentilly double homicide. Terry Johnson, 32, and Richard Watson, 46, were shot at around 8:35 a.m. Sunday in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City. Emergency Medical Services took them to a hospital, where they died, police said.
WDSU
NOPD investigating after more than a dozen cars broken into at parking lot near Superdome
NEW ORLEANS — There has been another round of car break-ins in New Orleans. Police say 13 vehicles were burglarized in a parking lot on Lafayette Street, while some of the owners say they were at the Pelicans game. "It went from smiles to tears in a matter of...
fox8live.com
Man fatally shot in Algiers, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man was fatally shot early Friday (Dec. 9) morning in an Algiers neighborhood, according to information from NOPD. Police say the victim was found dead in the 1700 block of Hendee. Police say they received a call concerning a shooting around 3:26 a.m. and the...
WDSU
NOPD: Woman shot to death at Willows Apartments
The New Orleans Orleans Police Department is investigating a homicide in New Orleans East. Police said a woman was found shot at the Willows Apartments in the 7000 block of Lawrence Road after 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to detectives, she was pronounced dead on scene. The NOPD did not release...
WWL-TV
Coroner identifies two people shot to death in a Walgreens parking lot
New details were released in the investigation of a 17-year-old woman and a 21-year-old man who were shot to death inside a Walgreens parking lot. The fatal shooting happened Wednesday near the Walgreens on the corner of Elysian Fields Ave. and Gentilly Blvd. The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office has identified...
NOLA.com
Woman pleads guilty in fatal shooting of Terrytown mother of 4
Almost five years after a Terrytown woman was gunned down during an argument with her mother's ex-boyfriend, the alleged shooter — a relative of the ex — has pleaded guilty in the case. Raina Johnson, 32, was scheduled to head to trial Wednesday, charged with manslaughter in the...
fox8live.com
Alleged ‘porch pirate’ caught on video; police searches for suspect
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect in connection with a burglary in a Gentilly neighborhood. The incident happened around 2 p.m. in the 4900 block of Spain Street on Dec. 2. A security camera captures the suspect allegedly stealing a...
Comments / 4