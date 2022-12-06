ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Who Drinks the Most and Least in America: New England States Rank at the Very Top and Bottom

So exactly how much beer do we drink in this country, and how much of the guzzling or sipping comes out of New England?. First of all, here's the average amount of beer we drink each year in America, according to BeerInfo.com. By the way, the results include those 21 years and older, so yes, you know where I'm going with this: the actual numbers are probably more, considering underage drinking with fake IDs, private parties, etc. But I digress.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still Operational in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts?

These days, most people would consider drive-in theaters to be a thing of the past. According to this US News article, around 300 of these cinematic structures are still operational in the US as of 2020. This is a drastic decrease compared to the ~4,000 that once existed during the peak of drive-ins in the '50s and '60s, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
Savor a Warm Cup of Hot Chocolate at These 15 New Hampshire Locations

There's nothing better that a steaming cup of hot chocolate during the winter months. Everyone, from kids to adults, loves hot chocolate, or as this writer sometimes calls it, "hot choccy". Maybe you like yours plain, or prefer to shake things up by topping yours with whipped cream, marshmallows, or candy canes. You may even prefer dark chocolate to regular chocolate. Regardless of how you like your cocoa, there's no way you can go wrong with this beverage.
Foodie Road Trip: These 30 NH & ME Restaurants Have Opened in the Past 2 Years

The restaurant industry is thriving here in New England, which is a blessing for the boundless population of foodies residing here. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or type of cuisine, there's something out there for everyone to enjoy, and you'll never run out of new restaurants to try. Yours truly has lived in the area her whole life, and still has countless places to visit.
30 Things Maine Drivers Do That Makes Everyone Hate Us

There is no denying it, people tend to always piss us off on the road. There is at least one person that does something that really just gets on your nerves. It could be as simple as someone not using a blinker (turn signal) when taking a turn or not using them when they are entering or exiting a rotary.
These New Hampshire Restaurants Are Known for a Single Menu Item

I just realized that 99% of the content I put out into the world is food-related. What can I say? BIG FAN OF SOLIDS OVER HERE! There are very few foods that I won't try at least once! I feel extremely fortunate to live in an area (the Seacoast of New Hampshire) that caters to food enthusiasts and adventurous foodies like myself! So many different cuisines are available at our fingertips; Vietnamese, Japanese, Nepalese, you name it!
Is a Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?

Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
Friday Night Rocket Launch May Be Visible From Seacoast

The forecast looks favorable for the Seacoast to see Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket after its launch from Virginia Friday night. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island at 6 p.m., according to NASA. If the skies stay clear, the rocket will be visible 2-3 minutes after launching.
Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic

Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
Where to Buy the Least Expensive Wine in New England

Whether you drink wine or not, it's definitely a must, because it always makes a superb gift. Yes, you can find wine in varying prices depending on what you want and how much you want to spend. Wine aficionados even look for deals and will 'unsplurge' on cheaper wine, too. I know plenty who spend depending on occasion and reason.
New Hampshire, Here Are Your Top 10 Baby Names This Year

Baby names are a personal choice, but everyone seems to have an opinion about a newborn's name. New parents stress about whether the name they chose is the right name. Newbie parents, don't worry. Babies grow into their names. jimmy conover via unsplash.com , garrett jackson via unsplash.com, minnie zhou...
