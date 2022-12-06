Read full article on original website
Who Drinks the Most and Least in America: New England States Rank at the Very Top and Bottom
So exactly how much beer do we drink in this country, and how much of the guzzling or sipping comes out of New England?. First of all, here's the average amount of beer we drink each year in America, according to BeerInfo.com. By the way, the results include those 21 years and older, so yes, you know where I'm going with this: the actual numbers are probably more, considering underage drinking with fake IDs, private parties, etc. But I digress.
How Many Drive-In Theaters Are Still Operational in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts?
These days, most people would consider drive-in theaters to be a thing of the past. According to this US News article, around 300 of these cinematic structures are still operational in the US as of 2020. This is a drastic decrease compared to the ~4,000 that once existed during the peak of drive-ins in the '50s and '60s, according to Smithsonian Magazine.
The Summer of 2022 Six Best Glamping Spots in New Hampshire, Maine, and Massachusetts
Like some, camping is one of my favorite summertime and fall hobbies. With the White Mountains being so close, and other beautiful areas within a two-hour drive, camping in New England is easily accessible and beautiful. Like many, sometimes I do not want to sleep on roots, rocks, and damp...
Best Mountains to Learn to Ski as a Kid or an Adult in New England This Winter
New Hampshire, Maine, Massachusetts, and Vermont are loaded with excellent ski mountains. There is terrain for all types of ski levels here in New England, but not all skiers and snowboarders are compatible with the same mountains. What I mean is that some mountains are made for terrain park expertise,...
Visit This New Hampshire Christmas Light Display That Raises Money for a Good Cause
Each year, we see videos of homes with an extravagant Christmas light display think one of two things: “How did they do that??” and “Man, I’m glad I don’t live across the street.”. Okay, maybe both. But in the case of one house in New...
Savor a Warm Cup of Hot Chocolate at These 15 New Hampshire Locations
There's nothing better that a steaming cup of hot chocolate during the winter months. Everyone, from kids to adults, loves hot chocolate, or as this writer sometimes calls it, "hot choccy". Maybe you like yours plain, or prefer to shake things up by topping yours with whipped cream, marshmallows, or candy canes. You may even prefer dark chocolate to regular chocolate. Regardless of how you like your cocoa, there's no way you can go wrong with this beverage.
Help This Maine Teddy Bear Find Its Owner for a Heartbreaking Reason
Most of us have that special toy, stuffy, or blanket that got us through our childhood years. This piece of you is probably still in your life, even as an adult, tucked away somewhere safe because it’s so special that you couldn’t fathom giving it away. My special...
Foodie Road Trip: These 30 NH & ME Restaurants Have Opened in the Past 2 Years
The restaurant industry is thriving here in New England, which is a blessing for the boundless population of foodies residing here. Whether you prefer a certain location, atmosphere, or type of cuisine, there's something out there for everyone to enjoy, and you'll never run out of new restaurants to try. Yours truly has lived in the area her whole life, and still has countless places to visit.
30 Things Maine Drivers Do That Makes Everyone Hate Us
There is no denying it, people tend to always piss us off on the road. There is at least one person that does something that really just gets on your nerves. It could be as simple as someone not using a blinker (turn signal) when taking a turn or not using them when they are entering or exiting a rotary.
These New Hampshire Restaurants Are Known for a Single Menu Item
I just realized that 99% of the content I put out into the world is food-related. What can I say? BIG FAN OF SOLIDS OVER HERE! There are very few foods that I won't try at least once! I feel extremely fortunate to live in an area (the Seacoast of New Hampshire) that caters to food enthusiasts and adventurous foodies like myself! So many different cuisines are available at our fingertips; Vietnamese, Japanese, Nepalese, you name it!
Is a Maine Grocery Store Hinting to Another Food Shortage?
Ever since the pandemic began, there's been random shortages of so many different products. It all started with toilet paper and graduated to things like cream cheese, baby formula, and meat products. Over time, though, it felt like the shortages slowed down or even fully went away. But within the...
Friday Night Rocket Launch May Be Visible From Seacoast
The forecast looks favorable for the Seacoast to see Rocket Lab USA’s first Electron rocket after its launch from Virginia Friday night. The 59-foot-tall Electron rocket is scheduled to lift off from Launch Complex 2 at Virginia Space’s Mid-Atlantic Regional Spaceport on Wallops Island at 6 p.m., according to NASA. If the skies stay clear, the rocket will be visible 2-3 minutes after launching.
25 Restaurants That Mainers Love to Visit During the Holiday Season
One of my favorite things to do around the Christmas holiday is take a trip in-state to a new establishment to eat. My wife and I will drive hours based on a review, article, tip, or social media post. It's fun, adventurous, and always satisfies the pallet. While traveling this...
Maine Horror Author Stephen King Says He Was ‘Warped as a Child’ in 1980 Interview
Stephen King is well known for the horror stories and novels he has written since his first was published in 1967. His career started to take off in 1973 with the success of Carrie and today he is well known throughout the world as one of the best horror writers of our time, and it all started right here in Maine.
Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic
Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
Where to Buy the Least Expensive Wine in New England
Whether you drink wine or not, it's definitely a must, because it always makes a superb gift. Yes, you can find wine in varying prices depending on what you want and how much you want to spend. Wine aficionados even look for deals and will 'unsplurge' on cheaper wine, too. I know plenty who spend depending on occasion and reason.
Wakefield, New Hampshire Teacher Asks for Classroom Reassignment, Blames Students
I'd be surprised if this topic doesn't become so polarizing that not only will all of Wakefield be talking about it, but it'll spread throughout the state of New Hampshire and possibly throughout New England, too. Because it's one of those topics that, while you'll probably fall on one side...
Bookmark: Tracking Santa Throughout New England and Beyond
The official Santa Claus tracker countdown is happening now, when we can all enjoy the days leading up to Santa's Christmas Eve travels with games, music, books, and videos. What makes this so fun is watching Santa and his reindeer fly all over the world, and seeing where they are as they head to New England.
Remember When Someone Brought Christmas Spirit to Potholes in Massachusetts?
Potholes are awful! We all know this, and we know New England probably has some of the worst potholes in the country. It seriously gets to the point, where I have to make sure not to drive down certain roads because there are honestly, just too many on the street.
New Hampshire, Here Are Your Top 10 Baby Names This Year
Baby names are a personal choice, but everyone seems to have an opinion about a newborn's name. New parents stress about whether the name they chose is the right name. Newbie parents, don't worry. Babies grow into their names. jimmy conover via unsplash.com , garrett jackson via unsplash.com, minnie zhou...
