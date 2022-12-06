ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Summit Daily News

International Ski and Snowboard Federation acquires Freeride World Tour

The International Ski and Snowboard Federation announced on Thursday morning that it has acquired the Freeride World Tour and will join forces for the 2022-23 season. The tour is a worldwide circuit of freeride snowboarding and skiing that features the best athletes in the world competing on the most challenging Alpine faces spread out across iconic ski resorts.

Comments / 0

Community Policy