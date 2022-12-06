ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tequila Long, Sister Of Shanquella Robinson, Details Hearing Conflicting Stories About Her Sibling's Death

Tequila Long, the grieving sister of Shanquella Robinson, is calling out her sibling’s friends for telling conflicting stories about the death of the young woman who lost her life after going to Mexico with the group. Speaking with Essence, Long said she heard there was a fight on the trip before Robinson’s death. The devastated sibling also said she heard from another male friend who said Robinson died of alcohol poisoning.
