11-Year-Old Black Girl Tells Parents Bullies Said She Looked Like 'She Been In The Oven Too Long'
An 11-year-old North Carolina girl shared with her parents that she was afraid to return to school after being bullied. Racist bullies told Dalaya Hooper she looked like “she stayed in the oven too long” due to her skin tone.
Day Care Owner, Who Shot Husband After Claiming He Molested Children At Center, Pleads Guilty
50-year-old Shanteari Weems pled guilty earlier this week in a Washington D.C. court to injuring her husband, James S. Weems Jr., Bin News reports. According to her, Weems Jr. was molesting three children at her day care center, Lil Kidz Kastle in Owning Mills, Maryland.
City Of Uvalde Files Lawsuit Accusing County DA Of Withholding School Shooting Records
The city of Uvalde, Texas, has had ongoing tension with law enforcement and officials since the tragic shooting at Robb Elementary School. The horrific shooting left 19 children and two teachers dead. A series of lawsuits have been filed regarding the response to the May 24 tragedy. According to BuzzFeed...
Tequila Long, Sister Of Shanquella Robinson, Details Hearing Conflicting Stories About Her Sibling's Death
Tequila Long, the grieving sister of Shanquella Robinson, is calling out her sibling’s friends for telling conflicting stories about the death of the young woman who lost her life after going to Mexico with the group. Speaking with Essence, Long said she heard there was a fight on the trip before Robinson’s death. The devastated sibling also said she heard from another male friend who said Robinson died of alcohol poisoning.
11-Year-Old Hero Saves 2-Year-Old Sister From Burning Maryland Apartment Building
Laprentis Doughty, an 11-year-old from Maryland, recently ran into a burning apartment building to rescue his 2-year-old baby sister, Loyalty.
