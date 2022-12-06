‘It’s disgusting, frankly’: Belmont ice rink closes for weekend, re-ignites debate over need for repairs

Read full article on original website
First Snow of the Season Forecasted For Sunday Into Monday
FRAMINGHAM – The National Weather Service out of Boston/Norton is forecasting the first snow accumulation of the 2022-23 season. A general 1 to 3 inches of snow is expected late Sunday night into early Monday morning. Less than an inch of snow is forecasted East of Worcester.
whdh.com
Residents get in the holiday spirit with 1st annual Winter WonderFest in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - The first annual Winter WonderFest in Dorchester drew a crowd of Boston residents who had the chance to listen to live music, get some presents and event meet Santa. The event at Epiphany Middle School on Saturday was organized by Neighborhood Villages and featured gift giveaways, treats,...
Police: Beverly woman killed after being struck by car in Salem parking lot
SALEM, Mass. — A Beverly woman lost her life after she was struck by a car in a Salem parking lot Friday morning. According to Salem police, Karen Raffa, 69, was hit while she was in the parking lot of the North Schore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue at approximately 11:00 a.m.
whdh.com
Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem
SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
capecod.com
Traffic crash leaves two utility poles down in Sandwich
SANDWICH – A traffic crash left two utility poles down in Sandwich Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 PM on Service Road near Route 130. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. 83 Eversource lost power in the area. Line crews were called to make repairs. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
WCVB
Car crashes into Christmas tree in East Milton Square
MILTON, Mass. — A car crashed into a Christmas Tree that is on display in East Milton Square early Friday morning. Milton police said the vehicle was traveling east on Adams Street at 4:11 a.m. when it left the roadway and entered Manning Park. The car knocked over a...
quincyquarry.com
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week, a very rough week #quincydistrictcourt #quincypolicedepartment #norfolksuperiorcourt #mayorkoch #propertytaxes
Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week, a very rough week. – News about Quincy Massachusetts from Quincy Quarry News. Quincy Quarry News Weekly Fish Wrap: A rough week. A very rough week. Last weekend started off with an alleged hate crime hit and run incident near the...
whdh.com
Police investigation underway in Allston after incident leaves person hospitalized
BOSTON (WHDH) - One person was rushed to the hospital following an incident overnight in Allston that has launched a police investigation. Crime scene tape could be seen stretched across Brighton Avenue as detectives scoured the area and left evidence markers in the street. No additional information was immediately available.
Man Killed By Haverhill Commuter Rail Train Near Melrose/Cedar Park Station: MBTA
One man is dead after they were hit by a Commuter Rail train close to an MBTA station just north of Boston, authorities said. The man was hit by a Haverhill Line outbound train near Melrose/Cedar Station around 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 9, an MBTA Transit Police Spokesperson told Daily Voice.…
Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter
Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
whdh.com
Police investigating fatal early morning crash in Hooksett, NH
HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a crash overnight in Hooksett that left one man dead. Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Exit 9 southbound on-ramp in around 1 a.m. found a green 20013 Hyundai Santa Fe that had failed to negotiate the turn and crashed into a tree, officials said.
whdh.com
Vehicle crashes into East Boston building, displacing 16 residents
BOSTON (WHDH) - Over a dozen people were displaced after an SUV plowed into a building in East Boston on Thursday. The Boston Fire Department said around 2 p.m. that companies were called to London Street, where the crash was reported. There, crews found a vehicle embedded in the front...
Tewksbury crash sends pedestrian to trauma center with serious injuries
A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in Tewksbury was sent to a trauma center with serious injuries Friday evening, according to authorities. Law enforcement received a 911 call around 5:10 p.m. about the pedestrian struck by the vehicle in the area of 270 Main St., according to a statement from Tewksbury Police Chief Ryan Columbus.
Worker, 58, Dies After 150-Foot Fall At Boston Construction Site: Police
A 58-year-old construction worker from Methuen has died after they fell 150 feet from a crane at a South Boston construction site, authorities said.The man was said to have collapsed or fallen from a platform at Conley Container Terminal, located at 700 Summer Street in Boston, just before 9:45 a.m…
Acushnet Scalloper Shocked to Pull ‘Foxy’ New Bedford Nostalgia From the Atlantic
The life of a fisherman never ceases to amaze me. The ocean is a goldmine. You never know what you're going to catch until you pull up the lines and nets. Just ask Acushnet resident Joe Santos, whose catch of the day wasn't exactly edible. It was, however, nostalgic:. A...
whdh.com
Fall River police arrest vehicle break-in suspect
FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes in the area. Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a local business on Nov. 30 conducted an investigation that...
whdh.com
Student ‘loses it’ and smashes Red Line window after missing train
BRAINTREE, MASS. (WHDH) - A local university student is facing charges after smashing a Red Line train car window at Braintree Station Wednesday afternoon, according to MBTA Transit Police. The 24-year-old said he “lost it” after missing his train around 4 p.m. The student will be summoned to...
Four Cambridge construction workers hospitalized after overdosing on job site
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — Four Cambridge construction workers were transported to a local hospital after overdosing on the job site Friday. According to a Cambridge Police spokesperson, first responders from the Cambridge Fire Department, Police Department and EMS responded to the Charles Park construction site around 11: 55 a.m. after reports of multiple overdoses.
fallriverreporter.com
Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shuts down Route 140 in both directions
Personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening that shut down a Massachusetts highway. According to MassDOT, shortly after 6:00 p.m., crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Foxborough on Route 140 Northbound and Southbound at Lakeview Road. Officials report multiple serious injuries from the crash. Route 140 was closed...
Boston Globe
These igloos and fire pits are open this winter
A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
