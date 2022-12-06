ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belmont, MA

‘It’s disgusting, frankly’: Belmont ice rink closes for weekend, re-ignites debate over need for repairs

By Caroline Goggin
whdh.com
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
whdh.com

Pedestrian fatally struck in hospital parking lot in Salem

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating after a 69-year-old Beverly woman was fatally struck by a vehicle in the patient pick-up area of the North Shore Physicians Group on Highland Avenue in Salem on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of a woman struck by a car...
SALEM, MA
capecod.com

Traffic crash leaves two utility poles down in Sandwich

SANDWICH – A traffic crash left two utility poles down in Sandwich Friday evening. The crash happened shortly before 8:30 PM on Service Road near Route 130. The extent of injuries was not immediately clear. 83 Eversource lost power in the area. Line crews were called to make repairs. Traffic was being detoured around the scene. The crash is under investigation by Sandwich Police.
SANDWICH, MA
WCVB

Car crashes into Christmas tree in East Milton Square

MILTON, Mass. — A car crashed into a Christmas Tree that is on display in East Milton Square early Friday morning. Milton police said the vehicle was traveling east on Adams Street at 4:11 a.m. when it left the roadway and entered Manning Park. The car knocked over a...
MILTON, MA
Boston

Alleged Faneuil Hall assailant confirmed to be Boston firefighter

Robert Buckley, 43, has been placed on paid administrative leave after pleading not guilty to assaulting and seriously injuring a 68-year-old man on Dec. 4. The Boston Fire Department confirmed that a Plymouth man who allegedly attacked a 68-year-old man at Faneuil Hall last week causing serious injuries is a city firefighter.
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Police investigating fatal early morning crash in Hooksett, NH

HOOKSETT, N.H. (WHDH) - New Hampshire state police are investigating a crash overnight in Hooksett that left one man dead. Troopers responding to a reported crash on the Exit 9 southbound on-ramp in around 1 a.m. found a green 20013 Hyundai Santa Fe that had failed to negotiate the turn and crashed into a tree, officials said.
HOOKSETT, NH
whdh.com

Vehicle crashes into East Boston building, displacing 16 residents

BOSTON (WHDH) - Over a dozen people were displaced after an SUV plowed into a building in East Boston on Thursday. The Boston Fire Department said around 2 p.m. that companies were called to London Street, where the crash was reported. There, crews found a vehicle embedded in the front...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Fall River police arrest vehicle break-in suspect

FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Fall River man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into two motor vehicles as police continue to investigate a string of similar crimes in the area. Officers responding to a reported vehicle break-in at a local business on Nov. 30 conducted an investigation that...
FALL RIVER, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries shuts down Route 140 in both directions

Personnel responded to a multi-vehicle crash Saturday evening that shut down a Massachusetts highway. According to MassDOT, shortly after 6:00 p.m., crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash in Foxborough on Route 140 Northbound and Southbound at Lakeview Road. Officials report multiple serious injuries from the crash. Route 140 was closed...
FOXBOROUGH, MA
Boston Globe

These igloos and fire pits are open this winter

A running list of igloo and fire pit hangouts available for booking. As Massachusetts residents seek socially distant ways to dine and hang out this winter amid the coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and other venues have answered the call by offering private igloos and fire pits. Boston’s Evergreen Eatery + Cafe...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy