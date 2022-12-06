Gambrills, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Gambrills.
The St Charles High School basketball team will have a game with Crofton High School on December 05, 2022, 18:15:01.
St Charles High School
Crofton High School
December 05, 2022
18:15:01
Junior Varsity Girls Basketball
The Long Reach High School basketball team will have a game with Crofton High School on December 05, 2022, 20:00:01.
Long Reach High School
Crofton High School
December 05, 2022
20:00:01
Varsity Girls Basketball
Comments / 0