Freebirds Celebrates National Cookie Day and National Brownie DayRachel K. BelkinAustin, TX
Austin's Lady Bird Johnson Wildflower Center Premieres the "Field of Light" by Artist Bruce MunroCarol LennoxAustin, TX
Field of Light Exhibit running until 12/30Adrian HolmanAustin, TX
Puppy found floating in a box gets adopted: "He's one of the lucky ones"Amy ChristieAustin, TX
Texas woman makes $15,000 a month living on a bus doing voiceoversNick DavisAustin, TX
Austin city manager gets near 11% raise amid performance reviews
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a near 11% raise for Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. According to Community Impact, that's a $38,188.80 raise that brings his salary to a whopping $388,190.40. The paper reports it's his second raise since taking the job nearly five...
Hays County District Attorney requests opinion from AG Ken Paxton on new marijuana ordinance
SAN MARCOS, Texas — Hays County Criminal District Attorney Wes Mau this week requested an opinion from Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton regarding a recently enacted San Marcos ordinance decriminalizing low-level marijuana offenses. Voters passed Proposition A back in November. The ordinance, which became effective on Nov. 17, called...
Austin-based influencer hosts fundraiser for Austin Animal Center
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Animal Center on Saturday teamed up with a social media influencer seeking to raise money and awareness for the shelter. After a year that saw overcrowding in shelters all over, including right here in Central Texas, Kennedy Eurich stepped in to help. "So, I...
Kyle residents weigh in on development of new comprehensive plan
AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Kyle is working on updating its comprehensive plan. City leaders are asking for the public's input to help decide how the city will look in the years to come. "Come out and provide input," said William Atkinson, City of Kyle planning director. "On...
Travis County can't address some migrant cases, court rules
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "Operation Lone Star" has secured another victory regarding the issue of the arrests of migrants for trespassing near the border with Mexico. The state's highest criminal court ruled that judges in Travis County cannot hear appeals of those arrests. Instead, the...
In wake of holiday parade controversy, Taylor council to vote on new special events policy
AUSTIN, Texas — The Taylor City Council on Thursday discussed new policy regarding special event qualifications, and one local activist group is not pleased with the potential updates. Up for discussion was Agenda Item #13, approving new guidelines regarding requesting City co-sponsorship of special events, which includes financial support...
South Austin neighbors say homeless encampment brings hazardous conditions
AUSTIN, Texas — A South Austin neighborhood with nearby homeless encampments is left wondering what more it can do after reports to 311, 911 and emails to the district's councilmembers provided no help. "We just called to do what we could to see it getting taken care of, but...
Traffic deaths a big concern in Austin as numbers near last year's record
AUSTIN, Texas — City council members are concerned about Austin's record-high rate of traffic fatalities. They say most fatal crashes are happening on freeways, frontage roads and major roadways, and one reason for that includes the inability to redesign those roadways because they're not owned by the City. Another...
Austin aims to expand MetroBike program to underserved communities using state funding
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin residents could soon see more bicycles in the area as the city council looks to expand the MetroBike system. At the Austin City Council's regular meeting on Thursday, council members approved a measure to apply for a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation to expand MetroBike. That's the city's docked, bike-share system maintained and operated by Capital Metro.
Safety improvements coming soon to William Cannon Drive
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a construction contract paving the way for mobility and safety improvements for William Cannon Drive between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway. The decision authorizes the City of Austin's Corridor Program Office (CPO) to execute a contract with...
Austin-area authorities search for missing person at Mansfield Dam Park
AUSTIN, Texas — Area authorities searched a waterfront park on Lake Travis in search of a missing person on Dec. 10. Austin-Travis County EMS, Lake Travis Fire Rescue, Travis County Parks, the Travis County Sheriff's Office and Travis County ESD 1 all searched for the missing person at Mansfield Dam Park.
City of Austin wants to stop unlicensed short-term rentals. Here's how the council plans to do it
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders want to stop unlicensed short-term rentals (STRs) from operating. “That is increasingly a conversation about how short-term rentals are taking long-term rental opportunities off the housing market because they're always more financially lucrative than long-term rental opportunities,” Kathie Tovo, District 9, said in a council work session on Nov. 29.
Police investigating after body found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is investigating after a body was found in Lady Bird Lake Saturday night. Austin-Travis County EMS responded the night of Dec. 10 after receiving a call about a person in the lake. That happened off of South Pleasant Valley at around 9:45 p.m.
48 people moved from northeast Austin encampment as part of HEAL initiative
AUSTIN, Texas — In an update on Tuesday, the City of Austin said it helped a total of 48 individuals move from homeless encampments to temporary bridge shelters as part of the 11th Housing-Focused Encampment Assistance Link (HEAL) initiative. HEAL carries out closures of Austin encampments that pose the...
Homeless student population in Round Rock ISD at the highest its ever been
AUSTIN, Texas — Round Rock ISD (RRISD) has 767 students experiencing homelessness. This time last year, there were only 500 students. The number of homeless students in RRISD is the highest Desiree Viramontes, RRISD Families in Transition Coordinator, has seen. "Thanksgiving break, when you have the fall break going...
Austin City Council approves ordinance to lower speed limit on section of Barton Springs Road
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council met on Thursday to go over 99 items that were slated on the agenda, including changing the speed limit for a section of Barton Spring Road. During the meeting, interim transportation director Richard Mendoza discussed the idea of lowering the speed limit...
Austin SWAT responds to barricaded subject call on Airport Boulevard
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's SWAT team responded to a barricaded subject call Thursday evening in East Austin. Police were on scene on the 4400 block of Airport Blvd. The public is asked to avoid the area and nearby apartments have been evacuated. In a press conference...
Report: Austin Justice Coalition, City of Austin no longer part of indicted police officers' lawsuit
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Justice Coalition and the City of Austin have reportedly been dismissed as parties in a lawsuit that several police officers filed earlier this year after they were indicted on aggravated assault charges related to the May 2020 social justice protests. In June, officers Todd...
Leander ISD starting to plan renovations for LHS
LEANDER, Texas — One of the fastest-growing school districts in the area is planning on renovating its original high school built in 1984, nearly 40 years ago. During a regular school board meeting on Thursday night, Leander ISD released a timeline for renovating the high school. They said the full planning period itself will take about six months.
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Trail of Lights, 37th Street Lights and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From twinkling lights to a nightmare before Christmas, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a breakdown of just some of...
