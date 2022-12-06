ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KVUE

Austin city manager gets near 11% raise amid performance reviews

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a near 11% raise for Austin City Manager Spencer Cronk. According to Community Impact, that's a $38,188.80 raise that brings his salary to a whopping $388,190.40. The paper reports it's his second raise since taking the job nearly five...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Kyle residents weigh in on development of new comprehensive plan

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Kyle is working on updating its comprehensive plan. City leaders are asking for the public's input to help decide how the city will look in the years to come. "Come out and provide input," said William Atkinson, City of Kyle planning director. "On...
KYLE, TX
KVUE

Travis County can't address some migrant cases, court rules

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's "Operation Lone Star" has secured another victory regarding the issue of the arrests of migrants for trespassing near the border with Mexico. The state's highest criminal court ruled that judges in Travis County cannot hear appeals of those arrests. Instead, the...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Austin aims to expand MetroBike program to underserved communities using state funding

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin residents could soon see more bicycles in the area as the city council looks to expand the MetroBike system. At the Austin City Council's regular meeting on Thursday, council members approved a measure to apply for a grant from the Texas Department of Transportation to expand MetroBike. That's the city's docked, bike-share system maintained and operated by Capital Metro.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Safety improvements coming soon to William Cannon Drive

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council this week approved a construction contract paving the way for mobility and safety improvements for William Cannon Drive between Running Water Drive and McKinney Falls Parkway. The decision authorizes the City of Austin's Corridor Program Office (CPO) to execute a contract with...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

City of Austin wants to stop unlicensed short-term rentals. Here's how the council plans to do it

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin city leaders want to stop unlicensed short-term rentals (STRs) from operating. “That is increasingly a conversation about how short-term rentals are taking long-term rental opportunities off the housing market because they're always more financially lucrative than long-term rental opportunities,” Kathie Tovo, District 9, said in a council work session on Nov. 29.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Leander ISD starting to plan renovations for LHS

LEANDER, Texas — One of the fastest-growing school districts in the area is planning on renovating its original high school built in 1984, nearly 40 years ago. During a regular school board meeting on Thursday night, Leander ISD released a timeline for renovating the high school. They said the full planning period itself will take about six months.
LEANDER, TX
