Arizona State

Saurabh

Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own

The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
C. Heslop

U.S. WWII Intelligence Plotted To Fight The Japanese With Radioactive Foxes

The idea came after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. “Wild Bill” Donovan was the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) leader. This office was America’s wartime intelligence agency. Donovan told his scientists to find a way to “outfox” the Axis enemies. What followed were several crazy ideas and a literal fox concept. (source)
24/7 Wall St.

Infamous Gunfighters of the American West

The 1850s to the early 1900s marked a tumultuous period in the American West. The Indian Appropriations Act of 1851 permitted the forcible removal of Native Americans to reservations. This left large swaths of previously claimed land open for the taking, and many white settlers packed up and headed to the frontier to stake their […]
COLORADO STATE
WHAS 11

Remembering Pearl Harbor: Admiral Husband E. Kimmel and the 'David versus Goliath story of the 21st Century'

As Americans commemorate the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the grandson of the Naval officer in command that morning seeks to correct an injustice. Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the "Day of Infamy." On Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese Empire attacked the United States Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, bringing America into World War II.
HAWAII STATE

