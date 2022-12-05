Read full article on original website
Related
For one Ky family, Dec. 7 was a day that lived in infamy and confusion
OpEd: L.A. and Gertrude Tapp, who operated Shakertown Fruit Farm in Mercer County, didn’t know what happened to their son, who served on the Arizona.
Hidden in plain sight: A historic plane sat abandoned for years at Gulfport airport
A Twitter thread claims the the Martin 4-0-4, built in the 1950s, was one of the last of its kind in existence before it was disassembled in 2017. Here’s what we found out about the plane.
Inmates at violent West Virginia prison were tipped off to Whitey Bulger's arrival; hours later, he was dead.
Inmates at a violent West Virginia prison knew ahead of time that infamous gangster James "Whitey" Bulger would be transferred there hours before he was murdered.
Native Americans kidnapped white children and raised them as their own
The United States of America has a long and turbulent history in becoming the country it is today. The most disturbing chapter is the conflict with Native Americans and the brutal methods used to resolve it. When the American pioneers began moving into uncharted and treacherous territory, i.e., areas occupied by natives, they understandably faced a push back and a long scuffle for the land, in which both sides used unacceptable methods to achieve their end goal.
An American plantation continued to enslave African Americans until the 1960s
Slavery in the U.S. was officially abolished in 1865 with the ratification of the Thirteenth Amendment to the United States Constitution. Despite the official announcement, the lives of many enslaved African-Americans were precarious for a very long time.
Neo-Nazis Say Attack Leaving 40,000 Americans in Dark Is Only the Beginning
"The Moore County case was small-scale when compared to some of the plans that we have seen," MEMRI's Simon Purdue told Newsweek.
100,000 Die in Search For Gold: A Look at The California Gold Rush
The California Gold rush attracted more than 300,000 people. It began on January 24, 1848. The discovery of gold in California in 1848 was like burning gasoline. The Gold rush spread rapidly. Within a year of its discovery, thousands of migrants using the California Trail flocked to the Sierra Nevada Mountains.
Northerners Conspired to Assassinate Lincoln and the Entire Line of Succession to the U.S. Presidency.
Many have argued that the war between the states was rooted in a fundamental difference in ideologies. The Confederacy, made up of slave-holding states in the South, not only wanted to keep slavery intact but also wanted it expanded into newly accepted states, while the Union, made up of mostly non-slave-holding states in the North, wanted it abolished.
U.S. WWII Intelligence Plotted To Fight The Japanese With Radioactive Foxes
The idea came after the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor. “Wild Bill” Donovan was the Office of Strategic Services (OSS) leader. This office was America’s wartime intelligence agency. Donovan told his scientists to find a way to “outfox” the Axis enemies. What followed were several crazy ideas and a literal fox concept. (source)
'Paradise': What my Cuban grandparents taught me about the promise of America
After Fidel Castro came to power in Cuba, my grandparents feared for their lives. They managed to escape and have lived in America ever since.
Infamous Gunfighters of the American West
The 1850s to the early 1900s marked a tumultuous period in the American West. The Indian Appropriations Act of 1851 permitted the forcible removal of Native Americans to reservations. This left large swaths of previously claimed land open for the taking, and many white settlers packed up and headed to the frontier to stake their […]
During WWII, Native American code talkers used Navajo language to create an unbreakable code that helped America win the war
Native Americans were told to stop speaking their language for years. But 400 Navajos used it to create a code that was instrumental in the war.
The Salary You Need To Live Comfortably in the 10 Biggest US Cities
The thought of living in a big city often conjures thoughts of high expenses. And while this can often be the case, there are plenty of large U.S. cities where overall costs actually run below the...
Pearl Harbor survivor remembers 'a date which will live in infamy'
101-year-old Bob Batterson recalls the morning of December 7, 1941. He was there and remembers the tragic loss from that surprise Japanese attack.
How FDR's 'Day of Infamy' Speech Came to Be and Landed in the History Books
The president knew this was no time for America to wallow in pity or despair. He had work to do. He had a nation to rally.
On this day in history, Dec. 6, 1884, Washington Monument completed 39 years after construction began
The Washington Monument in Washington, D.C., dedicated to George Washington, was completed on Dec. 6, 1884, after nearly four decades of construction.
WHAS 11
Remembering Pearl Harbor: Admiral Husband E. Kimmel and the 'David versus Goliath story of the 21st Century'
As Americans commemorate the 81st anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, the grandson of the Naval officer in command that morning seeks to correct an injustice. Wednesday marks the 81st anniversary of the "Day of Infamy." On Dec. 7, 1941, when the Japanese Empire attacked the United States Pacific Fleet at Pearl Harbor on the Hawaiian island of Oahu, bringing America into World War II.
5 Facts About Pearl Harbor, As We Remember What Took Place 81 Years Ago
Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, marks exactly 81 years since the attack on Pearl Harbor. So in remembrance of the devastating attack, we're compiled 5 facts about Pearl Harbor. Oil is still leaking from ships that sunk during the attack. The USS Arizona, which sunk as a result of being torpedoed,...
A moment that changed me: my grandmother was moved into a home – and her history erased
My grandmother was a keeper of unofficial histories at a time when “the facts” of history were largely undisputed, and guarded by men like my grandfather. He was the editor of the local newspaper, when women’s stories were still often considered the province of gossip and old wives’ tales. And so, even within the family, his stories took precedence.
Comments / 0