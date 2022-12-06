ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison police arrest suspect in Lakeside Street homicide

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 5 days ago

MADISON, Wis. — Police in Madison on Monday arrested a 40-year-old man wanted in a deadly shooting in the city last month.

In an updated incident report, the Madison Police Department said members of the Gang and Neighborhood Crime Abatement Team and the Violent Crimes Unit arrested the man in the city Monday without incident. He was booked into the Dane County Jail on a charge of first-degree intentional homicide.

The shooting on Lakeside Street near John Nolen Drive on Nov. 22 left 36-year-old Shantarie Riley dead . Police said he was in an altercation with someone before the shooting and may have known the shooter.

News 3 Now is not naming the suspect at this time as part of a policy not to name people accused of crimes until they have been formally charged in court. Click here to learn more about the policy . He is currently being held in the Dane County Jail.

