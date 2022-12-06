ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand County, CO

Hiker triggers avalanche in Grand County

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34ksz4_0jYYxa8Z00

GRAND COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews helped rescue a hiker who triggered an avalanche on Saturday and became stranded.

The 19-year-old man from Indiana had strayed from the Mount Flora trail, near Colorado Mines Peak and north of Berthoud Pass, and triggered an avalanche in deep snow, according to Grand County Search and Rescue. The avalanche carried the hiker at least 40 feet.

Colorado submits plan to import drugs from Canada

Avalanche danger does not only affect skiers, snowboarders and snowmobilers, the rescue group stressed.

“Hikers and snowshoers are also susceptible to being caught, injured or killed by being in the wrong place at the wrong time. And we’ll say it again – being prepared with emergency gear and extra clothing could save your life in the event of a backcountry emergency,” the group said in a Facebook post . “As always, there is never a charge for our service.”

Avalanche danger in Colorado

After the avalanche, the man hiked downhill toward the highway. But he called for help just before 4 p.m., when he realized he could not make it.

A total of 13 rescuers responded, and teams reached the man just after 6 p.m. and gave him snowshoes to walk out. The crews were done in the field by 7 p.m.

Rescue crews believe the avalanche was on the left flank of the Mine 2 avalanche slide path. A video from the hiker shows the view where he came to rest, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center .

Avalanche danger at the time was listed as “considerable.”

Meanwhile, avalanche warnings are in place throughout Colorado. The high country will see more snow showers into Tuesday , increasing avalanche danger for the central and northern mountains.

DEA: 45 pounds of fentanyl-cocaine seized in Longmont

An avalanche warning is in place through Wednesday with an avalanche watch for parts of the southern mountains into Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

Related
ksjd.org

Where do all the leaves go?

What would autumn sound like without the raking, grinding, mulching, and blowing of leaves?. But what’s the best way to manage all those leaves, and where do those bags of yard waste go?. “It’s important to not landfill organic material. It’s kind of my mission, my career,” said Charles...
LONGMONT, CO
aboutboulder.com

What is Boulder Colorado known for?

You might be surprised at how many things you can do in this city. From the food scene, to nature and the outdoors, this place has it all. It’s one of those places where once you visit, you’ll want to move in! If you are looking for a vacation spot this winter, then Boulder is the place for you. Guess what? Gambling is also legal, you can play table games or any other online casino games anywhere in Boulder.
BOULDER, CO
People

Colo. Girls with 'Bright Smiles and Caring Hearts' Are Killed by Man in Murder-Suicide

The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday Two Colorado girls were fatally shot by a man, who then turned the gun on himself. The Larimer County coroner confirmed 6-year-old Audrey Zipperer and 8-year-old Cameron Zipperer were shot to death at a Fort Collins, Colo., home Saturday. The girls were found dead, alongside 36-year-old Adam Zipperer, who authorities say died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The relationship between the deceased people, who share the...
FORT COLLINS, CO
9NEWS

Laser strikes Flight for Life helicopter

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — A Flight for Life team was put in a dangerous situation when a laser was pointed at the helicopter. It happened the night of Tuesday, Nov. 29, as the crew based at Saint Anthony's hospital was returning from transporting a patient to Children's Hospital of Colorado.
LAKEWOOD, CO
OutThere Colorado

Colorado woman saves dog from being strangled by owner

A Walgreens employee named Rita is being called a hero after she rescued a dog that was reportedly being strangled by its owner in Wheat Ridge last Sunday, according to a news release from the Wheat Ridge Police Department.Rita was made aware of the situation by a customer that reported hearing a terrible sound coming from a car that was parked in front of the store. Upon checking on the situation, Rita witnessed a woman attempting to strangle a dog with a cell phone charger."The noise Rita heard was the dog in pain. As Rita and other workers rushed to...
WHEAT RIDGE, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

39K+
Followers
15K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy