Smith County, TX

Sheriff: Missed jury duty telephone scam spreading through Smith County

By Luke Whitney
 5 days ago

SMITH COUNTY, Texas ( KETK ) – The Smith County Sheriff’s Office has received several calls from concerned citizens over scam phone calls concerning “a criminal matter with them and states that they owe money because they missed jury duty.”

According to the press release, each concerned citizen has advised that an unknown individual has called and identified himself as Captain Craig Halbrooks of the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, saying that they owe money for missing jury duty.

This is a scam. The Sheriff’s Office advises that they will never call anyone asking for money and if you receive a call like this, hang up immediately.

“If you receive a call like this do not give them any information and simply hang up the phone. The Smith County Sheriff’s Office, as well as any law enforcement agency, will never call anyone and ask for money.  Please don’t allow yourself to be victimized by these individuals and never give personal identifying information or financial information over the phone.  Also, never respond to suspicious text messages asking for this information.”

Sgt. Larry Christian // PIO for Smith County Sheriff’s Office
