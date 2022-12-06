Communities of Healing program honors local businesses that help those in recovery

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A program giving people recovering from addiction a second chance honored several local businesses this morning.

The Communities of Healing program trains businesses on how to hire and employ people recovering from addiction.

Six businesses finished the twelve-week program and were honored with certificates of completion, along with a Congressional certificate congratulating their efforts from Congresswoman Carol Miller.

Tammy Jordan, president of Fruits of Labor Café in Beckley, said the program meant a lot to the students who end up employed by these businesses.

“And when our students come and they’re like ‘This many people care about us and thats just that beautiful value and worth and all of those types of things that is so unbelievable to see,” said Jordan.

There are now over thirty businesses which finished the Communities of Healing program throughout Southern West Virginia.

