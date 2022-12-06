Read full article on original website
Fierce claims to Crimea highlight slim chance of Russia-Ukraine peace deal
After nine months of death and destruction, the key to Russia's war against Ukraine lies in the craggy, sea-swept peninsula of Crimea - with its limestone plateaus and rows of poplar trees - which Russia illegally annexed in 2014. It was in Crimea in February 2014, not February 2022, that...
Putin was 'calculated' when he chose to send Brittney Griner back to the US while 'leaving others in custody in Russia,' Rep. Adam Schiff says
"He knows just what that will stir in the United States of America. So this is calculated on his part," Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday.
Alleged Lockerbie bombmaker in US custody
A Libyan man accused of making the bomb that destroyed a Pan Am flight over Scotland in 1988, killing 270 people, has been taken into US custody, authorities said on Sunday. Only one individual has so far been prosecuted for the bombing of Pan Am flight 103 on December 21, 1988 -- which remains the deadliest terror attack on British soil.
U.S. troops are back in Somalia and scrambling to help its special forces
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. BALEDOGLE MILITARY AIR BASE, Somalia - The U.S. military is scrambling to make up for lost time in Somalia after President Biden this spring reversed his predecessor's order to pull American soldiers out of the country and returned hundreds of them to the fight against one of al-Qaeda's most powerful global affiliates.
