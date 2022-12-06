Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Legendary San Diego sword swallower: 'I thought I was going to die'
A famed sword swallower in San Diego is speaking out after a mishap at a show left him hospitalized for more than a month with life-threatening injuries.
Parents of Woman Who Died with Toddler in Petco Park Fall Sue City, Padres
The family of a woman who died along with her 2-year-old son in a fall from a third-floor concourse at Petco Park last year are suing the Padres and the city of San Diego for alleged negligence. The wrongful death lawsuit filed Wednesday in San Diego Superior Court by Raquel...
San Diego Neighborhood Christmas Light Displays 2022
Here are all of the neighborhoods who deck their halls, driveways and yards for the holidays throughout San Diego County!
Volkswagen Jetta recorded cruising down Interstate 15 in San Diego with hood blocking windshield
SAN DIEGO — A person was recorded on video driving with their hood unlatched and blocking their front windshield view on Thursday morning. Video shared with CBS 8 showed a Grey Volkswagen Jetta with its hazards on, driving southbound on Interstate 15, passing El Cajon Boulevard around 6:30 a.m., with their windshield blocked by the engine’s hood.
'Adventure, a challenge, a dream' | Cyclist rides from Uruguay to Alaska
The determined cyclist has been on a journey that brought him from Uruguay to San Diego. The final destination: Alaska. Follow along on Instagram @tabarealonso.
Canceled: Sunday’s San Diego Bay Parade of Lights
The San Diego Bay Parade of Lights, scheduled for Dec. 11, is now canceled due to a weather advisory, said the event coordinator in a press release Saturday.
Family Loses 2nd Child In Thanksgiving Cold Case
For one family, Thanksgiving is a time when a tragic past is remembered. On Thanksgiving day last year, a 12-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet while playing in his backyard. That bullet would end up killing him.
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County
Big winter storm set to roll through San Diego County as people, City of San Diego and event organizers are prepared for the weather.
New exhibit highlights generations of San Diego art
The "Collecting San Diego" exhibit at the San Diego History Center runs through January 15. 15 paintings will then join the permanent collection.
Kensington residents outraged as City of San Diego attempts to replace street lamps
KENSINGTON (KUSI) – Controversy in the Kensington neighborhood. Many residents say the community is known for their antique street lamps, and are shocked to learn the City of San Diego wants to replace them with look-a-like fixtures. The City of San Diego tells residents the look-a-like’s are “safer.”...
Crazy Lady Breaks Glass During Police Standoff | San Diego
12.02.2022 | SAN DIEGO – Property Mgmt. spotted a woman who had broken into an apartment and they called the Police. Officers arrived and found the female inside. When an officer approached a window to speak with the female, she rushed the window and her force pushed the window out of its frame, breaking it. The broken glass cut the officer’s arm and small pieces of the glass hit the officer’s face. As the officers were backing off, the suspect started to throw shards of glass at the officers. The officers attempted to get the woman to surrender peacefully, but she refused. She continued to throw the glass at the officers (caught on camera). She broke out several of the window screens and threw them out onto the street. She was also heard breaking items inside of the apartment. Pepper Spray in the form of a spray can and pepper balls from a paintball gun were used (caught on camera). The suspect was hit several times and the pepper spray finally convinced her to surrender. Towards the end, as she was going to a hospital, a Paramedic was putting a spit sock over the woman’s head and she splat on the Paramedic. The officer that was cut by the glass was checked out and he was okay. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
Free-Soloing Rock Climber Who Died in Fall from El Cajon Mountain Identified
Authorities have publicly identified a 22-year-old man who was killed last weekend in a fall while rock climbing in Lakeside. Nathaniel Takatsuno of San Diego was scaling El Cajon Mountain when he fell around 200 feet shortly after noon Sunday, according to the county Medical Examiner’s Office. Takatsuno died...
Long prison sentences for people who helped firefighter get fentanyl
SAN DIEGO — Two Poway residents who pleaded guilty to supplying a local firefighter with fentanyl have been sentenced to prison. That firefighter, Brian Parrish, later died from an overdose. Justin Mata, 41, was sentenced to 15 years in prison. Everett Curtis, 48, was sentenced to just over 12 years.
Lakeside father of 3 killed in hit-and-run motorcycle crash
A Lakeside woman is looking for information and answers after her husband was killed in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash in East San Diego last week.
11 Year-Old California Child Dies in the Hands of Grandfather and Foster Mother
An 11-year-old girl named Aarabella McCormack died in August in San Diego, California. Her maternal grandfather and foster mother were accused of torturing the youngster to death. She suffered child abuse and weighed 48 pounds at the time of her death. How the California child died. Aarabella McCormack and her...
Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ restaurant vandalized by homeless people
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As San Diego’s homeless population continues to soar to new highs, Mayor Todd Gloria has yet to publicly address the issue and take any responsibility. Since Mayor Gloria took office, the homeless population in Downtown San Diego alone has nearly tripled. Bull’s Smokin’ BBQ...
Driver killed in North County crash
A driver was killed Saturday in a crash in the Oceanside area, medical officials said.
2 men shot in Spring Valley neighborhood
Sheriff’s officials said deputies were dispatched to an area of South Bonita Street and found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg and another man with multiple gunshot wounds.
Man Falls 200 Ft to His Death at El Cajon Mountain Lakeside in California
A 22-year-old rock climber was seen falling from 200 ft off a 500 ft tall El Cajon Mountain by nearby climbers. That is almost a 20-story building height, according to reports.
Motorcyclist killed in fiery head-on collision in La Jolla
San Diego Police said a 55-year-old man died after he collided with an SUV on Torrey Pines Road Monday evening.
