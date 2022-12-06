Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dominican teachers block NYC DOE staffer knocking at 11 pm for rent cash
Dominican teachers working in city schools were startled when a city Department of Education administrator knocked on the door to their Bronx duplex last week at 11 p.m. – apparently to round up rent payments, sources said. Teachers housed in the Pilgrim Avenue building identified the city employee as Daniel Calcaño, treasurer of ADASA, the Dominican-American Association of Supervisors and Administrators — a well-connected fraternal DOE group that offered to recruit bilingual teachers from Latin America to work with Spanish-speaking students. Calcaño, a former assistant principal working in a Bronx DOE office, had been collecting monthly payments of $1,350 to...
NY1
Bronx residents looking forward to new Metro-North stations
Aaron Korinblum has lived in Co-Op City for more than 50 years. He says the new Metro-North stations coming to the Bronx will be very helpful. “It’s going to make people’s lives a lot easier for everybody getting up to Westchester and into the city. Dealing with the express bus and the traffic — it’s crazy. And with crime on the subways, it will be safer,” Korinblum said.
NYC civil service exams open for December: Here are the salaries for each job
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City civil service exam schedule is open for December, and some jobs pay more than others. The application period for exams opened on Dec. 1. Exam applications currently open include: associate correctional counselor (NYC H+H); carpenter; carpenter (NYC H+H); child protective specialist;...
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more money
With an approximate population of 8.468 million, New York City is highly established. Here the minimum wage is better than in other cities, counties, and states of the United States.
NYC will be building thousands of affordable housing units, mayor says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New York City is planning to add thousands of affordable housing units across the five boroughs in the next decade, including 6,000 new homes in the Bronx, officials said. Mayor Eric Adams Thursday unveiled his “Get Stuff Built” initiative that would accelerate construction and remove the red tape from the application […]
Conductors: Man banned from LIRR seen riding train again shortly after leaving court for violating ban
Michael Harewood was the first person to be ordered not to ride the LIRR after pleading guilty to sexually assaulting an MTA transit worker in November.
NY1
Brooklyn nonprofit commits to helping close digital divide
The sudden switch to virtual school at the height of the pandemic came at a cost for Madison Maloney. Like many students from low income families, she didn’t have a computer or steady Wi-Fi. “It was very hard for me to do work on my cellphone. Like writing essays...
NY1
Cannabis dispensary showroom in the Bronx offers glimpse of the future
The state’s first licensed cannabis dispensaries are at least several weeks away from opening their doors, but in the meantime, a new pop-up showroom in the Bronx is offering a preview of what the retail experience will look like. The full-scale replica is largely targeted at those looking to...
Could New York City Buses Become Free for All?
As other cities experiment with fare-free transit, some MTA board members are calling on elected officials to come up with new funding sources that would allow the financially strapped agency to let New Yorkers ride buses for free. Jose Martinez, The City This article was originally published on Dec 8 5:00am EST by THE CITY […] The post Could New York City Buses Become Free for All? appeared first on W42ST.
Anti-farebeating turnstiles are preposterous and pricey — just enforce the damn law
Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber says the answer to the agency’s $500-million-a-year farebeater problem is jumper-proof turnstiles. That figures. Anything but enforcing the law is everybody’s go-to answer to the crime dragging down New York’s cities these days. Thus it’s too much to expect the head of New York’s sprawling, on-the-verge-of-going-broke mass-transit system to prescribe prosecuting farebeaters to crush farebeating. Much better to demand fare increases and then spend God-only-knows-how-many-gazillion-dollars re-engineering the MTA’s 472 subway stations. And what Lieber plans to do about the 23% of MTA bus riders who don’t dip a MetroCard each day remained a mystery following his talk...
New York gets ready for home delivery of marijuana and edibles
New York stoners will soon not even have to leave their homes to get high on marijuana. State regulators unveiled new rules Friday allowing newly licensed retailers to make home deliveries of weed and THC-infused edible products — even before their shops open for business. Customers can place online/phone orders only — cash payments to delivery workers are prohibited. Deliveries can be made by bicycles, scooters or other modes of transport including cars — much like restaurants make deliveries, the Office of Cannabis Management says. Customers will be required to show ID that they’re age 21 or over upon delivery....
NY1
City health officials make the case for Adams’ mental health plan
Last week, Mayor Eric Adams announced a new plan to involuntarily hospitalize some New Yorkers in severe mental crisis. Not everyone has agreed with Adams’ plan. A group of mental health advocates filed an emergency request to halt the roll out of the new plan. The group said the...
Food pantry opens in the Bronx to focus on older New Yorkers
LONGWOOD, The Bronx (PIX11) — One neighborhood organization in the Bronx is assisting in the fight against hunger in the city, especially for older New Yorkers. A brand-new pantry has opened, providing free groceries weekly to nearly 17,000 families throughout the city. With high inflation and the increasing cost of groceries, many families in the […]
Mayor Adams fined $300 for failing to rid his Brooklyn property of rats
NEW YORK -- Mayor Eric Adams spoke out Wednesday out about a rat summons that he got.He's fighting a $300 fine for failing to get rid of rats on his Brooklyn property."I did a good job of mitigating the rats. I speak with my neighbors about it. We make sure that we do everything possible to deal with these rodents," Adams said. "Sometimes I hear the counts of the number of rats compared to New Yorkers and it's frightening, but we are going to bring on a rat czar. We're going to clean our city with Jessica Tisch, the sanitation commissioner, and we're going to push these back. I think she says it best: 'Rats don't run New York.'"READ MORE: New York City says enough is enough, looks to hire badass rat czarAppearing on NY1, the mayor also said he spent nearly $7,000 on rat mitigation on his property.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
NY1
City Council considers bill that would ban landlords from criminal background checks
Finding a home in New York City can be difficult, and for some, it’s almost impossible if they have a criminal history. But now that might change amid support for a bill that would ban the use of criminal background checks by landlords. The City Council held a hearing...
NYC correction captain fined after subordinates paid him via GoFundMe
A Correction Department badge on the uniform of an officer at the Vernon C. Bain Correctional Center at Rikers Island. He had been suspended without pay for use of excessive force. [ more › ]
You Are Not allowed to Warm Up Your Car In New York! Really?
Notice anything different this morning? It's quite a bit colder here in the Capital Region than it has been recently. Before walking the dog I started the car and let it run. I wanted it to be nice and warm when I was ready to head to work. Little did I know I was breaking the law.
Gang clash leads to fatal stabbing on NYC street, NYPD says
A man was stabbed to death in a gang brawl on a South Ozone Park street, police said Friday. Police said Justin Shaw, 20, was walking near Lefferts and Rockaway Blvds. just before 3 p.m. Wednesday with a group of friends when they were confronted by another group. One of the suspects asked Shaw which gang he was loyal to and Shaw said he was with the Pay Bacc Crips. “We’re Mac Ballas,” one of ...
Act now and get in touch: Rich NY woman giving away billions to hundreds of people
You could get some financial support. It doesn't matter which part of the United States you live in, you must have an idea that the rate of inflation is higher than in the past few years.
