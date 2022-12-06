ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Larry Brown Sports

Report: New favorite to sign Carlos Correa emerges

After a series of major free agents signed during MLB’s winter meetings, attention is turning toward Carlos Correa, who remains on the market. Correa, the top free agent shortstop available, is increasingly being linked to the San Francisco Giants. According to Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle, the Giants are viewed as the favorites to sign Correa, and may be increasingly motivated to make a push due to other moves. The Giants lost out on Aaron Judge and watched the division rival San Diego Padres land Xander Bogaerts, which may bolster their sense of urgency.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS News

Former Cub Jason Heyward signs minor league deal with Dodgers

CHICAGO (CBS/AP) -- Former Cub Jason Heyward is headed to Los Angeles. The five-time Gold Glove winner and 2016 World Series champion signed a minor league contract with the Dodgers Thursday – which came with a n invitation to spring training. Heyward, 33, was released from the Cubs earlier...
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS Philly

Former Phillies ace Cole Hamels feels healthy, eyes 2023 comeback

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Former Philadelphia Phillies ace and 2008 World Series MVP Cole Hamels is plotting a comeback for 2023.Hamels, who turns 39 this month, hasn't pitched since he made one start for the Atlanta Braves in 2020. The left-hander signed late in the 2021 season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but never pitched because of arm issues.Hamels isn't ready to retire.He said he had three surgeries over the last year — to his left shoulder, his right knee and his left foot — to address lingering injury concerns that he said affected his production in recent years."So just understanding...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
atozsports.com

Former Eagles legend admits a critical flaw that needs to be fixed

Brian Dawkins knows a thing or two about football. But at 11-1, the former Philadelphia Eagle still sees ways the team can improve. “There are things that they need to be better at,” Dawkins said to Fox News. “The great thing about this team is that when they need to run the ball, they can. When they need to throw the ball, they will. That, in itself, the imagination from the offensive coordinator, is great.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Coyotes Preview: Desert 5K

The Flyers opened their road trip in Vegas on Friday night, managing to get the game to overtime before falling to the Golden Knights. The next stop on their trip is certainly a unique one. The Arizona Coyotes are calling Mullett Arena home, and the building holds approximately 5,000 spectators....
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Kodai Senga Rumors: Multiple Long-Term Contract Offers Received

In addition to a star-studded shortstop class, 2022 MLB free agency has been notable for the bevy of top-flight starting pitchers available to sign. While the likes of Jacob deGrom, Justin Verlander and Clayton Kershaw have already come off the board, there are still difference-makers on the open market. The...
97.3 ESPN

Northfield NJ
97.3 ESPN has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Atlantic City, New Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

