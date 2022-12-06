ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norcross, GA

Norcross, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
Highschool Basketball Pro
 5 days ago

There are 3 high school 🏀 games in Norcross.

The Grayson High School basketball team will have a game with Norcross High School on December 05, 2022, 18:15:01.

Grayson High School
Norcross High School
December 05, 2022
18:15:01
Freshman Coed Basketball

The Pace Academy basketball team will have a game with Wesleyan School on December 06, 2022, 13:30:00.

Pace Academy
Wesleyan School
December 06, 2022
13:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Lumpkin County High School basketball team will have a game with Wesleyan School on December 06, 2022, 15:00:00.

Lumpkin County High School
Wesleyan School
December 06, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Clayton News Daily

Missing Riverdale woman found deceased in Atlanta

ATLANTA — A Riverdale woman missing for more than a year has been found deceased. Shirley Love, then 58, was reported missing in July 2021. Clayton County police issued a Mattie’s Call in search of her with no results. On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Atlanta police were called to...
ATLANTA, GA
GPB News (Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Stevie Wonder plays last-minute virtual concert for Sen. Warnock before Georgia’s Dec. 6 runoff

Sen. Raphael Warnock’s campaign sent out a press release Saturday announcing Stevie Wonder would perform a concert online Sunday for phone bank volunteers heading into Tuesday’s runoff election against challenger Herschel Walker. The casual gig was part of Warnock's weekend blitz of canvassing and supporter appreciation gatherings before...
GEORGIA STATE
wrganews.com

Two Bartow Men killed in Cherokee County GA Car Crash

(Via WBHF Radio) Details surrounding the deaths of two Bartow County residents on thanksgiving have been released by the Cherokee County Georgia Sheriff’s office. Deputies responded to a single-vehicle accident Wednesday, November 24th, 2022, at approximately 2:20 p.m. on Highway 108 near Deer Track Drive in the Sutallee community. The driver of the vehicle, 39-year-old James Amos Smith of Cartersville, was pronounced dead at the scene. The passenger, Smith’s uncle, 67-year-old Herman Revere Smith, also of Cartersville, was transported to Northside Cherokee. He later died from his injuries. The accident remains under investigation.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Driver charged in fatal August wreck in Habersham County

A Canton woman has been charged with first-degree vehicular homicide and other charges related to an August wreck outside Clarkesville. Alexis Noelle White, 24, remains jailed on $20,270 bond. In addition to the vehicular homicide charge, she also was charged with serious injury by vehicle, both felonies, Habersham County Detention...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Rain washes away vigil plans for Atlanta father killed in hit-and-run

ATLANTA - Atlanta police say the search for the driver who hit and killed a man on Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway late last month continues. As loved ones of Tavarius Ridgeway prepare for his funeral, they are pleading for anyone with information to come forward. It’s been a difficult two...
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

Big Lots Returning to Carrollton, Roses Express Saying Goodbye

Big V Property Group confirmed Big Lots recently inked a deal to bring a 38,574 square-foot store back to Carrollton, to First Tuesday Mall. The store will replace Roses Express and the former Citi Trends location. Roses enjoyed a seven-year stay at First Tuesday Mall and is anticipated to close on December 24.
CARROLLTON, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Casey James Kelley, 23, of Monroe

Casey James Kelley, age 23 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Thursday, December 1, 2022. The family will receive friends on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Tim Stewart Funeral Home in Lawrenceville. Casey is survived by his parents, James Fred and Juanita White Kelley of...
MONROE, GA
WSB Radio

Truck falls over the side of busy Atlanta interstate

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga — A large truck fell over the side of I-85 southbound near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport. The truck went over the side of the interstate near the ramp to I-285 eastbound in Clayton County on Saturday afternoon. It’s unclear what caused the incident or if anyone was...
ATLANTA, GA
The Albany Herald

Georgia pair charged with trafficking 16-year-old girl

ATLANTA — Attorney General Chris Carr announced that his office’s Human Trafficking Prosecution Unit has indicted Courdale Thayer and Jahaundria Seabron in DeKalb County. Thayer and Seabron are facing four counts of trafficking of persons for sexual servitude in a case that stems from the alleged trafficking of a 16-year-old female in DeKalb County in December 2020.
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot near Stone Mountain gas station

STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. - Detectives are investigating a shooting on Redan Road in which one person was shot. Officers were called to the 4700 block of Redan Road near a BP gas station where they found a man, believed to be somewhere between the ages of 18-24, with a gunshot wound.
STONE MOUNTAIN, GA
Highschool Basketball Pro

Highschool Basketball Pro

Mountain View, CA
5K+
Followers
5K+
Post
396K+
Views
ABOUT

High school basketball game info.

Comments / 0

Community Policy