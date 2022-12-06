Read full article on original website
WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship
Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett no longer interested in Stanford opening
Former Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett will not be the next coach at Stanford after he was reportedly a finalist for the job. Garrett posted a message on Twitter saying that he appreciated the conversations that he had with several members of the school, but will be returning to his current job as a college football and NFL analyst.
Jets' Mike White takes huge shots from Bills defenders, leading to ribs injury
Mike White's trajectory into becoming the New York Jets' starting quarterback this season was interesting, but on Sunday he was hit with a reality check.
Cardinals' Three Keys to Victory vs. Patriots
The Arizona Cardinals desperately need a win on Monday Night Football against the . Here's three keys to victory to ensure that happens.
Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win
Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
Future Duke sharpshooter refuses to miss
Some say Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris is already the premier perimeter shooter at the prep level these days. And more folks might be making that claim after looking at the Duke basketball recruiting prize's box score from Saturday. Harris. a 6-foot-6, 195-pound ...
Towson football hires West Florida’s Pete Shinnick, Baltimore native and son of former Colt, as coach
Towson has hired West Florida’s Pete Shinnick as head football coach, the school announced Sunday. Shinnick, a Baltimore native, went 56-21 in six seasons at West Florida and won a Division II national championship in 2019. He was named the program’s first head coach in 2016 and reached the playoffs four times in six seasons. The Argos went 12-2 this season before losing to Ferris State in the ...
Notre Dame Notebook: Marcus Freeman Talks Drew Pyne, Opt Outs, Undergrad Transfers
For the second straight offseason, Notre Dame has had an eventful first few days in December, and head coach Marcus Freeman discussed it all
Astros Season in Review: Hunter Brown
The Houston Astros waited until September to unleash Hunter Brown, and the rookie didn't disappoint.
Stanford hires Troy Taylor: Sacramento State coach led team to three FCS playoff appearances
Stanford has hired Sacramento State's coach Troy Taylor to the same position, the university announced Saturday. Taylor leaves the Hornets following a wild 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word during the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, ending a successful three-year run. A news conference to introduce Taylor is scheduled for Monday. He replaces David Shaw, who resigned in late November following a second straight 3-9 effort, marking the team's least-successful run under his watch.
Cooper Kupp, Tyreek Hill and other NFL stars react on Twitter to to Baker Mayfield's game-winning drive
It's been a season to forget for the Los Angeles Rams following winning a Super Bowl last February. Injuries have plagued the Rams' roster, including at the quarterback position, which is why the team claimed former Carolina Panthers quarterback Baker Mayfield off of waivers earlier this week. Mayfield had less...
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
Five bold predictions for NFL Week 14: Lions and Vikings dent the scoreboard, Cowboys set sack record
Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season already got off to a fascinating start, as the Baker Mayfield-led (!) Los Angeles Rams staged a comeback victory over the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night. We've got a fascinating slate of games ahead on Sunday and Monday, and there will surely...
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss
Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report
Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out
The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday
Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak now at 13 games
Stamkos scored a breakaway goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. It came at 16:45 in the third to cap a three-goal period for the Bolts after the teams were knotted 1-1 after two frames. Stamkos' point streak now stands at 13 games and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).
