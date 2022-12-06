ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

WATCH: Blown touchdown call helps Georgia high school win state championship

Sandy Creek won the Georgia Class 3A high school football championship over Cedar Grove on Saturday after the referees made what appeared to be an egregiously poor ruling, as Sandy Creek scored a go-ahead touchdown in the final minute of the game despite the ball carrier being well short of the goal line. Sandy Creek prevailed 21-17, giving them their fourth state title in the past 15 years and their first since 2012.
ELLENWOOD, GA
CBS Sports

Zion Williamson's thunderous 360 windmill dunk in waning seconds irritates Suns in Pelicans' win

Unwritten rules. Sports can't live with them, and they can't live without them. As confusing as it may be to keep track of all the things that athletes are and are not allowed to do in order to avoid "showing up" the opponent or "disrespecting the game," these unspoken agreements have existed since the advent of sport to help keep highly competitive, athletically superior human beings from tearing each other limb from limb.
PHOENIX, AZ
BlueDevilCountry

Future Duke sharpshooter refuses to miss

Some say Paul VI Catholic High School (Va.) small forward Darren Harris is already the premier perimeter shooter at the prep level these days. And more folks might be making that claim after looking at the Duke basketball recruiting prize's box score from Saturday. Harris. a 6-foot-6, 195-pound ...
DURHAM, NC
The Baltimore Sun

Towson football hires West Florida’s Pete Shinnick, Baltimore native and son of former Colt, as coach

Towson has hired West Florida’s Pete Shinnick as head football coach, the school announced Sunday. Shinnick, a Baltimore native, went 56-21 in six seasons at West Florida and won a Division II national championship in 2019. He was named the program’s first head coach in 2016 and reached the playoffs four times in six seasons. The Argos went 12-2 this season before losing to Ferris State in the ...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Sports

Stanford hires Troy Taylor: Sacramento State coach led team to three FCS playoff appearances

Stanford has hired Sacramento State's coach Troy Taylor to the same position, the university announced Saturday. Taylor leaves the Hornets following a wild 66-63 loss to Incarnate Word during the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs, ending a successful three-year run. A news conference to introduce Taylor is scheduled for Monday. He replaces David Shaw, who resigned in late November following a second straight 3-9 effort, marking the team's least-successful run under his watch.
STANFORD, CA
CBS Sports

Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers

Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14

The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS Sports

Raiders' Derek Carr: Underwhelms in upset loss

Carr completed 11 of 20 passes for 137 yards with no touchdowns and two interceptions in the Raiders' 17-16 loss to the Rams on Thursday night. He also rushed four times for 11 yards. Carr's lackluster stat line underscores how difficult a night it was for the Raiders' air attack,...
CBS Sports

Bengals' Tee Higgins: Added to injury report

Higgins (hamstring) was listed as limited at practice Thursday, Paul Dehner Jr. of The Athletic reports. Higgins practiced fully Wednesday, so his addition to the Bengals' injury report is notable and could be indicative of an in-practice setback Thursday. Added context regarding Higgins' status for Sunday's game against the Browns will arrive no later than Friday, but if he ends up out or limited this weekend, Trenton Irwin would be a candidate to see added snaps Week 14 alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tyler Boyd.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

Heat might be wise to trade Jimmy Butler and start over, but we would also be wise to stop counting them out

The Miami Heat just wrapped up a rough week in what has, so far, been a rough season, losing to the Detroit Pistons, the Memphis Grizzlies -- who were without a Ja Morant, Desmond Bane and Jaren Jackson Jr. -- and finally the Spurs on Saturday night to fall to 12-15 overall. If the postseason stared today, Miami would squeak into the last play-in spot.
MIAMI, FL
CBS Sports

Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14

Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
CBS Sports

Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Nails game-winner Thursday

Murray totaled 21 points (8-21 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, eight assists and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 121-120 win over the Trail Blazers. Murray capped off a strong performance Thursday by connecting on the game-winning three-pointer. After easing his way back to begin the season, Murray has quickly rediscovered some of his best form. His efficiency from the field remains a slight issue, the only real negative we have seen of late. Given the sample size, there is no reason to think Murray won't be able to flirt with top-50 value the rest of the way.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Streak now at 13 games

Stamkos scored a breakaway goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Panthers. It came at 16:45 in the third to cap a three-goal period for the Bolts after the teams were knotted 1-1 after two frames. Stamkos' point streak now stands at 13 games and 20 points (eight goals, 12 assists).

