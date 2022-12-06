Read full article on original website
MLB rumors: Evan Longoria, Justin Turner drawing interest; Seth Lugo eyed as starter
Spring training camps open in a little more than two months and there's still a lot of hot stove activity that must take place between now and then. Just under half our top 50 free agents remain unsigned and the trade market has yet to pick up. That should happen soon enough. Here are Friday's hot stove rumors.
Japanese home run champ Munetaka Murakami signs three-year NPB deal, will be posted for MLB teams after 2025
Munetaka Murakami, the record-setting third baseman for the Yakult Swallows in Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball, has signed a three-year contract extension and will be posted for MLB teams after the 2025 season, reports the Kyodo News. The new contract is worth roughly $4.4 million per year. "I'm just grateful to...
New Padres outfielder Xander Bogaerts is thrilled to now be on a team that 'wanted to win'
The wave of winter meetings signings is complete and with that comes the round of introductory press conferences for the biggest signings. We've seen Jacob deGrom and the Rangers along with Willson Contreras of the Cardinals. Now it's time for Xander Bogaerts and the Padres. One might recall that Bogaerts...
MLB rumors: Carlos Correa market heating up; Cubs eyeing Trey Mancini; Diamondbacks could sign NPB pitcher
The winter meetings are firmly in the rearview and while there was a bunch of activity, plenty of big-to-medium-to-possibly-helpful free agents remain. We haven't even really seen much from the trade market to this point in the offseason, either. Simply, there are plenty of offseason transactions to come. We'll round...
Willson Contreras wanted to be a Cardinal because of Albert Pujols, even when he was still on the Cubs
On Friday afternoon, the St. Louis Cardinals introduced their newest player and Yadier Molina's replacement behind the plate: Willson Contreras. The longtime backstop of the rival Chicago Cubs agreed to a five-year, $87.5 million contract at the Winter Meetings earlier this week and the Cardinals rolled out the red carpet at Busch Stadium for his introductory press conference.
49ers' Tevin Coleman: Called up for Week 14
The 49ers elevated Coleman from the practice squad Saturday for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, David Lombardi of The Athletic reports. Coleman first joined San Francisco's practice squad in mid-September and was elevated for two games before being signed to the active roster ahead of Week 6. However, the 29-year-old saw his already limited playing time decrease in back-to-back games, and he was ultimately cut after the team acquired Christian McCaffrey in late October. With fourth-string running back Elijah Mitchell (knee) now on IR, it's likely that Coleman will take over his role as a core special-teamer against Tampa Bay. This will mark's the last available activation for Coleman, so he will now require a spot on the active roster to suit up with the 49ers again in 2022.
Dolphins' Freddie Swain: Joining active roster at Chargers
Miami elevated Swain from its practice squad to the 53-man roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game at the Chargers. After working through an injury for most of the start of the season, Swain appears set to potentially make his 2022 debut Sunday night. The 2020 sixth-rounder caught 25 of 40 targets for 343 yards and four touchdowns with Seattle in 2021.
MLB rumors: Yankees preparing offer for Carlos Rodón, Cardinals also interested in free agent starter
Major League Baseball's Winter Meetings are in the rearview mirror, but there's still plenty of time before the holidays for more moves to be completed. Let's round up the news and rumors for Sunday right here. We'll be updating this throughout the day, so definitely come back. Yankees preparing offer...
Blues' Torey Krug: Will play Sunday
Krug (upper body) will return to action Sunday against Colorado, Lou Korac of NHL.com reports. Krug has compiled five goals, 11 points, 48 shots on net, 32 blocks and 20 hits in 24 appearances this season. He is slated to be paired with Justin Faulk in his return to the fold Sunday after sitting out the past two games.
Phillies' Matt Strahm: New contract announced
Strahm's signing of a two-year, $15 million contract with the Phillies was formally announced by the team Friday. It's a nice raise for Strahm, who pitched under a one-year, $3 million deal with the Red Sox in 2022. He earned the multi-year pact after posting a 3.83 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 52:17 K:BB across 44.2 innings. The southpaw should serve in a setup role in Philadelphia.
Steve Cohen's Mets have a plan to win: Justin Verlander, Brandon Nimmo, Kodai Senga and an endless payroll
If there's one thing we've learned this hot stove season, it's that MLB teams have way more money than they let on. Free agent spending has already exceeded $2 billion and nearly half our top 50 free agents still have to sign. Contract projections are being blown out of the water. Everyone seems to be getting an extra year or two and several million more per year than expected.
White Sox's Victor Reyes: Stays in division
Reyes agreed to a minor-league contract with the White Sox on Friday that includes an invitation to major-league spring training, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports. Reyes elected free agency after the Tigers removed him from their 40-man roster last month and he winds up remaining in the...
Jaguars' Zay Jones: Questionable after limited practice
Jones (chest) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Titans. Jones played through the same chest injury in Jacksonville's Week 13 game, though he caught only two of seven targets for 16 yards in the blowout loss to the Lions. After a trio of limited practice sessions, Jones seems more likely than not to suit up against a beatable Titans secondary, even if he still isn't 100 percent healthy.
Titans' Treylon Burks: Remains absent Friday
Burks (concussion) wasn't spotted at practice Friday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports. Burks has been unable to practice since exiting early in the Titans' Week 13 loss to the Eagles with the concussion. The rookie wide receiver will be hard pressed to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocol in time to face the Jaguars on Sunday, so those relying on Burks in fantasy lineups should have an alternative ready to go. Robert Woods and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine will lead Tennessee's receiving corps if Burks sits, but both wideouts failed to consistent produce useful numbers when Burks was sidelined Weeks 5 through 9.
Bills' Jordan Phillips: Ruled out for Week 14
Phillips (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Jets, Alaina Getzenberg of ESPN.com reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Week 13 versus the Patriots, Phillips will be forced to miss at least one contest while nursing the injury. In his absence in Week 14, Tim Settle could see a slight uptick in usage on the defensive line. Phillips will now shift his focus to being ready for the Bills' Saturday night matchup with the Dolphins in Week 15.
Bengals' Tee Higgins: Expected to play Sunday
Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Higgins (hamstring) is expected to play Sunday against the Browns, Ben Baby of ESPN.com reports. Per Baby, Higgins was in uniform for Friday's walk-through session after being limited in practice Thursday due to a hamstring injury. The Bengals' upcoming practice report will reveal whether Higgins heads into the weekend with an official injury designation or if he's fully cleared to play against Cleveland.
Jets' Corey Davis: Good to go this week
Davis (illness) has been cleared to play Sunday against the Bills practicing fully Friday. Davis steadily increased his practice activity this week, as he sat out Wednesday's session before bumping up to limited activity Thursday and full participation Friday. In this past Sunday's 27-22 loss to the Vikings, Davis logged an 81 percent snap share en route to catching five of his 10 targets for 85 yards. Against Buffalo, Davis should continue to serve as a key cog in the Jets' passing offense alongside top wideout Garrett Wilson.
MLB free agency tracker: Brandon Nimmo returns to Mets on eight-year deal; Xander Bogaerts lands with Padres
MLB's Winter Meetings have come and gone and some major free agency moves went down in early December. Aaron Judge, Jacob deGrom, Trea Turner, Xander Bogaerts, Brandon Nimmo and Justin Verlander -- six of the top seven free agents -- all signed deals in a six-day span. Judge, who inked a nine-year $360 million deal with the Yankees, and Nimmo, who returned to the Mets on an eight-year, $162 million contract, are the only ones of the six to re-sign with the same team. Turner (Phillies), Verlander (Mets), deGrom (Rangers), and Bogaerts (Padres) all changed locations.
Chiefs' Ihmir Smith-Marsette: Elevated to active roster
Smith-Marsette has been elevated to the Chiefs' active roster ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos. With Kadarius Toney (hamstring) sidelined, Smith-Marsette has been called up to help provide depth at wide receiver as the team's fifith healthy option. He has been on the Chiefs' practice squad since Oct. 21 after getting waived by the Bears. He recorded just one reception for 15 yards across six weeks in Chicago.
Ravens' Kristian Welch: Iffy for Sunday
Welch (concussion) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens. Welch suffered a concussion in Week 13 but was able to record back-to-back limited sessions before ending Week 14 prep as a full participant. He appears to be trending in the right direction, but if Welch is sidelined, Malik Harrison would likely step up as the top reserve linebacker behind Patrick Queen (thigh) and Roquan Smith.
