Three hospitalized with critical injuries after head-on Sweeten Creek crash
ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash.
WLOS.com
Funding for new patrol cars comes at critical time, sheriff's office says
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — You might say it came as an early holiday present And the Haywood County Sheriff’s Office was happy to receive the gift!. The Haywood County Board of Commissioners has approved $500,000 to buy new patrol cars. The vehicles will replace some of the...
WLOS.com
Asheville police investigating shooting that sent man to hospital, seek information
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Asheville Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night, Dec. 7, that sent a man to the hospital after he was shot in his home. Asheville police officers were dispatched at 10:14 p.m. to the 1 block of Granada Street Wednesday about a...
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
FOX Carolina
Police investigating shooting that injured one in Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the scene on Granada Street around 10:14 pm. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the calf inside his house. Officers treated the man at the scene, and EMS soon took him to Mission hospital for treatment.
WLOS.com
WLOS.com
FOX Carolina
Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver
PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting on December 9, 2022. Deputies said the shooting happened near the intersection of Evely Road and Highway 123 at around 8:51 p.m. on Friday night. They...
WLOS.com
Man faces numerous charges after dismembered bear carcasses discovered in community
WOODFIN, N.C. (WLOS) — WARNING: The photos in this story contain graphic content. Viewer discretion is advised. Wildlife officials have charged a suspect after several dismembered black bear carcasses were found in one small Western North Carolina town. The N.C. Wildlife Resources Commission (NCWRC) told News 13 on Friday...
WLOS.com
Asheville Downtown Commission signs off on bike lanes for College Street, Patton Avenue
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A proposed bike lane project has gained the support of Asheville's Downtown Commission. In a split vote Friday morning, Dec. 9, the City of Asheville Downtown Commission recommended bike lanes on College Street and Patton Avenue. The measure will also go before the city's Planning...
WYFF4.com
Shooting investigation underway after man flags down person in middle of highway, deputies say
EASLEY, S.C. — A shooting investigation has started in Easley, according to deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say that a man walked into the roadway of Calhoun Memorial Highway and flagged down a person passing by stating that he was shot. Authorities arrived to the scene...
Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
WLOS.com
"We're just left out in the cold" Mixed messages received about school bus delays
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The heightened traffic along I-40 westbound in Haywood County has inconvenienced drivers, often leaving cars and trucks moving forward at a crawl. The slow down is caused by extensive roadwork and bridge repair, especially between exits 18 and 20, just west of Clyde. However,...
WLOS.com
'I thought it was a gunshot:' Several businesses vandalized in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Concerns are rising after several downtown Asheville businesses have been vandalized. Plywood and tape now cover a broken windowpane at Empire Tattoo and Piercing on Patton Avenue. Greg Phipps, manager of the shop, says a man kicked his foot through the glass on Dec. 3 – in broad daylight.
Mayor pro tem of Matthews hospitalized after car crash near Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — The mayor pro tem of Matthews was hospitalized Friday night after a car crash in Western North Carolina. A statement from Ken McCool’s team on Twitter stated that he and two friends were involved in a multi-car crash on Interstate 26, which is near Asheville.
FOX Carolina
Over 1 pound of Methamphetamine found at Henderson Co. home
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after deputies found nearly two pounds of drugs during a search. Deputies said they recently worked with the North Carolina Probation and Parole to execute a search warrant at a house...
WLOS.com
Hunter in Macon Co. finds remains of Winston-Salem man missing since 2018, officials say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies say the remains of a missing Winston-Salem man were found by a hunter in late November. Christopher Sexton, 48, was reported missing in March 2018, and News 13 reported he was believed to be in the Asheville area. The...
