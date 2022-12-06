ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the scene on Granada Street around 10:14 pm. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the calf inside his house. Officers treated the man at the scene, and EMS soon took him to Mission hospital for treatment.

