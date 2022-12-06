ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WLOS.com

Three hospitalized with critical injuries after head-on Sweeten Creek crash

ARDEN, N.C. (WLOS) — Three people were hospitalized with critical injuries after a head-on collision happened on Sweeten Creek Road Sunday morning. An alert from the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) reports both directions of US-25 ALT (Sweeten Creek Road) were closed off in Arden, near Weston Road, around 10:19 a.m. due to a crash.
ARDEN, NC
FOX Carolina

Police investigating shooting that injured one in Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are investigating a shooting that sent one man to the hospital Wednesday night. Officers said they responded to the scene on Granada Street around 10:14 pm. after someone reported the shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the calf inside his house. Officers treated the man at the scene, and EMS soon took him to Mission hospital for treatment.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Buncombe County detention officer charged with felony hit and run

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A member of the Buncombe County Sheriff's Office has been taken into custody after being charged with a felony. A release from the sheriff's office says Buncombe County Detention Officer Will Martin was taken into custody on Friday night, Dec. 9, by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol on a Felony Hit and Run charge.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting on December 9, 2022. Deputies said the shooting happened near the intersection of Evely Road and Highway 123 at around 8:51 p.m. on Friday night. They...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WSPA 7News

Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
FOX Carolina

Over 1 pound of Methamphetamine found at Henderson Co. home

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after deputies found nearly two pounds of drugs during a search. Deputies said they recently worked with the North Carolina Probation and Parole to execute a search warrant at a house...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC

