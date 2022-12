Las Vegas, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 12 high school πŸ€ games in Las Vegas.

The Mojave High School basketball team will have a game with Rancho High School on December 05, 2022, 18:15:00. Mojave High School Rancho High School December 05, 2022 18:15:00 Varsity Girls Basketball

The Legacy High School basketball team will have a game with Sunrise Mountain High School on December 05, 2022, 18:25:00. Legacy High School Sunrise Mountain High School December 05, 2022 18:25:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Arbor View High School basketball team will have a game with Shadow Ridge High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00. Arbor View High School Shadow Ridge High School December 05, 2022 18:30:00 Varsity Girls Basketball

The Las Vegas High School basketball team will have a game with Silverado High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00. Las Vegas High School Silverado High School December 05, 2022 18:30:00 Varsity Girls Basketball

The Arbor View High School basketball team will have a game with Ed W. Clark High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00. Arbor View High School Ed W. Clark High School December 05, 2022 18:30:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Canyon Springs High School basketball team will have a game with Spring Valley High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00. Canyon Springs High School Spring Valley High School December 05, 2022 18:30:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Western High School basketball team will have a game with Centennial High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00. Western High School Centennial High School December 05, 2022 18:30:00 Varsity Boys Basketball

The Canyon Springs High School basketball team will have a game with Western High School on December 05, 2022, 18:00:00. Canyon Springs High School Western High School December 05, 2022 18:00:00 Varsity Girls Basketball

The Sierra Vista High School basketball team will have a game with Cimarron-Memorial High School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Sierra Vista High School Cimarron-Memorial High School December 06, 2022 15:30:00 Freshman Girls Basketball

The Bonanza High School basketball team will have a game with Las Vegas High School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Bonanza High School Las Vegas High School December 06, 2022 15:30:00 Freshman Boys Basketball

The Needles High School basketball team will have a game with The Meadows School on December 06, 2022, 15:30:00. Needles High School The Meadows School December 06, 2022 15:30:00 Junior Varsity Boys Basketball