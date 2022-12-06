ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Cajon, CA

El Cajon, December 06 High School 🏀 Game Notice

Highschool Basketball Pro
 5 days ago

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in El Cajon.

The Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley basketball team will have a game with El Cajon Valley High School on December 05, 2022, 18:15:00.

Monte Vista High School - Spring Valley
El Cajon Valley High School
December 05, 2022
18:15:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

The Victory Christian Academy basketball team will have a game with Valhalla High School on December 05, 2022, 18:30:00.

Victory Christian Academy
Valhalla High School
December 05, 2022
18:30:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

Highschool Basketball Pro

