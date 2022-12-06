Read full article on original website
Nebraska edge rusher opts to return to Huskers following stint in transfer portal
Jimari Butler has made his announcement on social media that he will stay at Nebraska and continue his career as a Cornhusker. The transfer portal window to announce, enter and leave is currently very active with plenty of players looking to leave their current program. Butler played every game this...
Dametrius 'Meechie' Walker’s family receives warm wishes from Michigan football following news of passing
Dametrius Walker, honorary Michigan captain, has unfortunately passed after losing his battle with cancer. Walker is a Michigan native and was a defensive line standout for Muskegon High School. Walker dreamed of playing for the Michigan Wolverines but in 2020 he was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a rare bone cancer, which...
Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini
Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
Jeff Brohm reveals Mike Bobinski made a blank-check offer to keep the HC at Purdue
According to both Jeff Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobiski, there was no way of keeping Brohm away from Louisville, his alma mater. No matter how much Brohm loved his time as a Boilermaker and no matter how much Bobinski wanted him to stay, the pull to Louisville was too strong. Bobinski, in a last-ditch attempt, asked Brohm to name the price for him to stay, but both knew that that wasn’t the thing he was worried about, per Boiled Sports.
Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’
Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment
Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
Why Purdue should slide into Jim Leonhard's DMs after losing Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm, 1 of 3 Purdue coaches with a career winning record since former Boilermaker Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, is gone. Brohm returned to his alma mater, Louisville, in a move that was always destined to happen. It was just a matter of when. Scott Satterfield greased the...
Wisconsin football earns pledge from 2023 walk-on OT
Peyton Lange has made his commitment as a walk-on official to the Wisconsin Badgers after the recent hire of new HC Luke Fickell. Lange is a 6-foot-9, 370 pound offensive tackle from who played at Minnehaha Academy from Minneapolis. He plays multiple sports including track, field, basketball and football. In...
Previously medically retired Iowa TE heading for transfer portal, per report
A report from 247Sports’ David Eickholt came out on Friday. An Iowa TE is hitting the transfer portal after retiring from football for medical reasons in March. Elijah Yelverton is reportedly heading to the transfer portal. Yelverton left the program in earlier this spring, but it looks like he may be giving football another chance.
Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo out after 15-plus seasons
Navy parted ways with football coach Ken Niumatalolo after 15-plus seasons on Sunday. His tenure ended with Midshipmen’s 20-17 double-overtime
Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions' mindset as team continues playoff push
Aidan Hutchinson knows that every game from here on out is going to be important for the Detroit Lions. WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli revealed what Hutchinson’s thoughts are on the matchup. Detroit will be playing the Minnesota Vikings up next. The Lions are 5-7 and are holding on...
Brad Underwood delivers fart noise response to question about key player's leadership after loss to Penn State
Brad Underwood was not thrilled after Illinois’ loss to Penn State, and he did not try to hide it. During his postgame press conference, Underwood hammered his team for a lack of discipline, effort and leadership. He was even directly asked about one player’s leadership with Underwood responding in an unfavorable fashion.
Cade McNamara speaks on Michigan QB competition for first time since Iowa transfer
Cade McNamara has had a tumultuous year, leaving Michigan to find a new home in Iowa City with Iowa. Until now, the QB has remained mum on the details surrounding his transfer, and exactly why he left Ann Arbor for other opportunities. McNamara led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season and B1G title in 2021, as well as handing rival Ohio State.
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
JJ Harrell, 4-star ATH, includes B1G program on top 8 list
JJ Harrell, 2024 4-star ATH out of Panola, Mississippi, has included 1 B1G team in his top 8 list. Harrell lists Penn State as one of his finalists. In addition to Penn State, Harrell lists LSU, Tennessee, Florida State, Oregon, Mississippi State, Arkansas, and Memphis as the teams still in the running.
FWAA unveils 2022 All-America Team with 16 B1G standouts featured
Another list involving B1G players came out on Friday. The Football Writers Association of America released their 2022 All-America Team with 16 total B1G players featured. There were first and second teams chosen for offense, defense, and specialists. The B1G actually had the most players selected on the first team by any conference with nine total. The B1G also had the most players make the second team as well with seven.
Former Ohio State assistant to be retained on Cincinnati coaching staff following hiring of Scott Satterfield, per report
There were some changes expected to be made to the Cincinnati coaching staff now that Scott Satterfield is the head coach. Luckily for one assistant that isn’t going to be the case. Kerry Coombs has some history with the NFL as well as multiple jobs in the college football...
2022 Heisman Trophy winner announced
The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony went down Saturday with a quartet of finalists honored in New York. This year, voters landed on an all-QB final field. Those four finalists featured Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. The list...
Matt Painter reveals key difference for Nebraska basketball during 2022-23 season
Matt Painter’s Purdue squad escaped Lincoln unscathed Saturday night. However, it was far from a comfortable trip. Nebraska and Purdue wound up heading to overtime with the Boilermakers never able to pull away on the road. When it was all said and done, Purdue narrowly avoided the loss with a 65-62 final score.
Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska hoops waiting to make decision on Sam Griesel for Purdue game following recent illness
Fred Hoiberg updated what Nebraska’s plans are for dealing with Sam Griesel per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Griesel was not able to play against Indiana on Dec. 7. Griesel played a huge role in the recent upset win over in-state rival Creighton. Griesel finished the game with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. In Griesel’s absence, the Huskers lost 81-65 to the Hoosiers.
