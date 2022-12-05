During Trevor Noah’s final episode of The Daily Show on Thursday (Dec. 8), the comedian thanked all his correspondents, friends, and fans who have been by his side for the past seven years as he took over the desk in the wake of Jon Stewart’s departure. Trevor, 38, also made sure to give “a special shoutout to Black women” during his closing remarks. “I’ve often been credited with having these grand ideas. Who do you think teaches me? Who do you think has shaped me, nourished me, [and] informed me? My mom, my grand, my aunts, all these Black women in my life.”

