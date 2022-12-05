Read full article on original website
clarksvillenow.com
Clarksville-Montgomery County rises to No. 4 in nationwide competition for talent attraction
CLARKSVILLE, TN – The Clarksville-Montgomery County Economic Development Council (EDC) is proud to share that Clarksville-Montgomery County climbed two more spots in the ranks, amid the national competition for talent, recognized by Lightcast (formerly EMSI) in fourth place for talent attraction, just behind three major cities – Phoenix, Dallas and Austin.
Another East Bank development reveals renderings for high-rise community
A major project planned for Nashville's East Bank is taking a big step forward as developers release the renderings for an 18-acre mixed-use community.
Customers fed up with troubled home solar energy company may get loan relief
Power Home Solar and Pink Energy customers wound up with expensive solar energy systems that don't work. Tennessee's Attorney General is working to help customers who took out huge loans.
Tennessee Tribune
TSU Commencement Speaker Sanders Inspires Grads to be Prepared for Life’s Unexpected Changes
NASHVILLE, TN (TSU News Service) — National political strategist and commentator Symone D. Sanders-Townsend Saturday inspired Tennessee State University graduates to be prepared for the unexpected as they pursue their career goals. Giving the fall commencement address as more than 600 received degrees in the Gentry Center Complex, the former senior advisor and chief spokesperson to Vice President Kamala Harris said life will not always go as planned.
'Outrageous:' Rent hikes continue to climb in Nashville in time for Christmas
Nashville rent is showing no signs of coming down, and now the federal rent relief money is about to dry up too.
williamsonhomepage.com
Hillwood retail building sells for $8.41M
A Hillwood property located near Nashville West and previously the site of a building accommodating one of the city’s longest operational retail businesses has sold for $8.41 million. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the new owner of the property is a Dallas LLC, details about...
These Tennessee Cities Are Some Of The 'Most Sinful' In America
WalletHub found the "most sinful" cities around the country, including several in Tennessee.
livability.com
7 Reasons to Move to Williamson County, TN
Located just south of Nashville, this fast-growing county has so much to offer, including a city that ranked high on Livability's Top 100 Best Places to Live. One of the wealthiest counties in Tennessee, as well as the entire United States, Williamson County boasts a median family income of more than $111,000. As a result, this fast-growing community offers a standout quality of life and plenty of reasons to make it your home. Here are just a few.
livability.com
Why Are Companies Relocating to Williamson County?
Low costs and quality of talent pool among the reasons jobs and opportunities are pouring into this Middle Tennessee county. When company executives across the country are looking for a better location for their headquarters, Williamson County stands out as the place where they invest, grow and create jobs. CEOs...
10 Local Places to Shop for Holiday Gifts in Maury County
Shopping local is a great way to discover unique gifts for the holidays as well as support your local community. We’ve compiled a list of local stores that you can support this upcoming holiday season. 1Lotus Rising Yoga. Give the gift of self-care this holiday with a gift certificate...
wgnsradio.com
Realtor David Estes Updates WGNS on Local Real Estate and Housing Prices in Rutherford County, followed by an Interview about a Locally Owned Bookstore
Murfreesboro Realtor David Estes talked to WGNS’ Scott Walker about the current real estate market in Rutherford County and how it has changed over the past 12 to 24-months. Estes has been a realtor for the past 28-years. Estes is with Parks Real Estate. His website is RealEstateMadMan.com. Estes can be reached at 615-566-7777. Estes is also a builder in new construction and owner of Middle Tennessee Home Builders, LLC.
wilsonpost.com
Woman of Wilson: Abigail Terry
Abigail Terry works as an esthetician at The Lett Center. She graduated from Paul Mitchell The School Murfreesboro in March of 2021 and joined TLC’s staff a few weeks after that. “The most rewarding part of my job is being able to help people feel more comfortable, confident and...
Dunn Resigns as Tullahoma Alderman
Tullahoma Aldermen Robin Dunn has resigned, effective immediately, her position on the board of Mayor and Aldermen. Dunn served on the board for five years. According to the Tullahoma city charter, the board has up to 30 days to select a citizen to replace Dunn. The person selected will serve out the rest of Dunn’s term, which will be in August 2024.
williamsonhomepage.com
Belle Meade Kroger to relocate to nearby building
A relocation of the Kroger at Belle Meade to a nearby building last home to a Harris Teeter grocery store is being prepared. Located at 4560 Harding Pike, the Kroger at Belle Meade opened in 1978, with the building from which it operates and an accompanying structure, Belle Meade Plaza Shopping Center, seemingly under contract to be sold as the Post reported in April (read here).
livability.com
Why Williamson County, TN, is a Great Place to Live
This Tennessee county has it all: vibrant towns, rural beauty and much more. With charming cities, rural beauty, top schools, major corporations, outdoor recreation and safe neighborhoods, it’s no wonder Williamson County is the fastest-growing county in Tennessee and one of the most livable counties in the nation. “There’s...
hotelnewsresource.com
Southall, Franklin, a Farm-based Resort, Opens in Tennessee
Southall, officially opened its doors. Set on a working farm dedicated to education and exploration, Southall encompasses over 325 acres of Middle Tennessee hillside, creating a unique escape dedicated to saluting the agricultural heritage of the region, while advancing innovative practices for a sustainable future. Southall features 62 guest rooms and suites, along with 16 stand-alone cottages; a spa; a wealth of farm, wellness, and adventure activities, and a signature restaurant and culinary program led by Executive Chef Andrew Klamar and Senior Vice President of Culinary and Agriculture Tyler Brown.
murfreesborovoice.com
Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom
(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
mainstreetmaury.com
Oldest living resident in Maury County celebrates 103rd birthday
Katherine Gizzi, believed to be the oldest living resident in Maury County, celebrated her 103rd birthday last Tuesday, Nov. 29 in Columbia. Those in attendance to mark her 103 years included Maury County Mayor Sheila Butt and State Representative Scott Cepicky. Gizzi, who is originally from New Jersey, was born...
clarksvillenow.com
CMCSS named School Board of the Year by Tennessee School Boards Association
The Clarksville-Montgomery County Board of Education has been named the 2022 Tennessee School Boards Association School Board of the Year. The Tennessee School Boards Association annually honors a school board for excellent service. To be considered for this award, school boards must be a TSBA Board of Distinction; develop, apply and monitor policy; be involved in long-range planning; promote quality education including use of social media; involved with the legislature, city/county commission, State Board of Education, community and staff; participate in board development activities, including boardsmanship award levels for each member; and exhibit a positive relationship with the media.
clarksvillenow.com
Chapel Hill planning to build school campus at Sango and Trough Springs Road
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Plans continue to move ahead for the future campus of Chapel Hill Christian Academy, with the school hosting the Wonders of His Love dinner recently at the Wilma Rudolph Event Center. Close to 500 supporters of the school attended the holiday fundraising event on...
