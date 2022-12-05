Read full article on original website
Lincoln County's Most Wanted
Some warrants may no longer be active. Never attempt to apprehend a wanted individual, contact law enforcement. 1 warrant: Issue no-account check $500.00 - $1000.00. 2 warrants: FTA – attempt of a class 4 felony; possession of controlled substance methamphetamine, Probation Violation, commit child abuse. Jennifer L. Rivas. Age:...
News Channel Nebraska
One person killed in Highway 83 accident north of North Platte
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover accident on Highway 83 between North Platte and Stapleton. Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office say a vehicle was traveling southbound on Highway 83 when the driver lost control of the vehicle, crashed into a ditch, and rolled several times into a pasture. A female was found dead at the scene.
North Platte B St. Runza being demolished, relocated
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-If you're a regular at the B St. Runza location in North Platte, you'll still be able to get your Runza and Frings, you will just have to go south a few blocks soon. Runza restaurants announced that the location will be demolished and moved to the corner...
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte neighbors: Obituaries for December 9
Read through the obituaries published today in North Platte Telegraph. Marilyn LaVaughn Mann Bauman, 88, died on Dec. 6, 2022, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson, Kansas. She was born on May 28, 1934, in Gothenburg…
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte City Council tables 2nd open-air shelter for Cody Park
A proposal to build a second open-air shelter for events in North Platte’s Cody Park has been tabled by the City Council for further study of its costs and timing. The idea, which would use $177,930 in available Newburn Fund interest, was one of three items various council members pulled off Tuesday’s nine-item “consent agenda” for separate votes.
North Platte Telegraph
Dunham’s joins North Platte’s District 177 Friday; new tire store on deck
Dunham’s Sports will open its doors Friday at North Platte’s District 177, with Nebraskaland Tire & Service’s new store following suit next week. Rev Development LLC co-owner Mike Works announced the twin openings Wednesday, a week after his firm’s $75 million reinvention of the former Platte River Mall passed the 18-month mark.
North Platte Telegraph
Julie Geiser: Christmas at Codys returns
Christmas at the Codys is back at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park. Bundle up and come enjoy all the sights, sounds and lasting memories made with family and friends. The Christmas at the Codys event is truly a special one that our entire community and guests from everywhere can take part in and enjoy.
🎧Housing concerns remain, Habitat gets big win at North Platte City Council Meeting
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-With growth comes the need for room to grow, and that lack of room is on the mind of North Platte City Council members. With the completion of Sustainable Beef, the Hershy Rail Park, District 177, and other economic development projects underway, now is the time to prepare for future growth.
North Platte Public Schools cancel activities, staggered dismissals at High School
Due to declining weather, North Platte Public Schools Cancels ALL Afterschool Activities for Today, December 8, 2022. This cancelation includes Kids Klub, Concerts, Sporting Events and Practices, Meetings, and any other activity or event scheduled for this afternoon/ evening. ALL NPPS facilities will close at the end of the regularly scheduled school day, and staff will be dismissed once students are safely out of the building.
North Platte Telegraph
Fire burns 200 acres in North Lincoln County on Sunday
A fire in north Lincoln County near U.S. Highway 83 spread from a grove of trees and consumed about 200 acres of grassland on Sunday. North Platte Assistant Fire Chief Trent Kleinow said the call came in about 1 p.m. “We had to get help from Stapleton, Hershey and Sutherland,”...
North Platte Telegraph
Mailbox auction brings in more than $3,000 in donations for Habitat for Humanity
North Platte Area Habitat for Humanity’s mission is to help families build houses to call home. But on Tuesday night, the focus was on a key accessory for those structures. The nonprofit agency held an auction Tuesday night for 16 mailboxes that were painted, constructed and designed in themes that were agricultural (a cow’s hide and a barn) to tropical (a tiki post) and nature (an wilderness landscape and a bee).
North Platte Telegraph
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 8, 2022 in North Platte, NE
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Temperatures will be just above freezing in North Platte today. It looks to reach a cold 37 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 16 degrees. Today's forecast brings 46% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from Southwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from THU 12:00 AM CST until THU 6:00 PM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit nptelegraph.com.
North Platte Telegraph
Dec. 6, 2022 evening weather update for North Platte
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. This evening's outlook for North Platte: A few clouds. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for North Platte tomorrow. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 19 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit nptelegraph.com for local news and weather.
agupdate.com
Nebraska farm through generations to focus on soil health, cover crops
In the 1880s, William McCoy settled in Nebraska. Later on, Vance McCoy’s father was named after his grandpa. Today, McCoy’s grandson has William as his namesake, as well. While the honor of the name William has been passed down through generations on the McCoy family farm near Elsie, Nebraska, a will to always ask questions and change for the better is living on, too.
KSNB Local4
Messy weather, Thursday...Travel Concerns
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An upper level storm system will move out of Colorado Thursday morning bringing a wintry mix of precipitation that could make travel hazardous. Winter Weather Advisories have been expanded into northern areas with the expiration extended into Thursday evening. Icing could make travel difficult over a widespread area tomorrow, so check the latest forecast before venturing out.
Great Plains Health implements visitor restrictions on children amid respiratory illnesses
NORTH PLATTE, Neb.-Beginning Wednesday, December 7, Great Plains Health is implementing a temporary visitor policy restricting visitors ages 12 and below. The temporary policy comes after a rise of respiratory illnesses in the region, including influenza, RSV and COVID-19. “These restrictions are part of our effort to help protect the most vulnerable patients in our community,” said Misti Hutchison, senior director of nursing. “These viruses spread easily and can cause significant illness and, in certain cases, lead to prolonged hospitalization or death.” Hutchison added, “We know that in every situation there are special circumstances, and exceptions will be made on a case-by-case basis.”
North Platte Telegraph
North Platte Community College men top Central 89-84
Bruce Carpenter accounted for 24 points and pulled down seven rebounds to lead the North Platte Community College men to an 89-84 win over Central Community College Tuesday. Carpenter connected on 10-of-16 shots from the field, including a clutch basket in the final minute as North Platte finished the game shooting 45.5% from beyond the arc.
