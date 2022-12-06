Read full article on original website
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
You Can Get The Rest Of 2022 Free & Up To 40% Off Tickets To Busch Gardens Tampa Right NowUncovering FloridaTampa, FL
saturdaytradition.com
Nebraska edge rusher opts to return to Huskers following stint in transfer portal
Jimari Butler has made his announcement on social media that he will stay at Nebraska and continue his career as a Cornhusker. The transfer portal window to announce, enter and leave is currently very active with plenty of players looking to leave their current program. Butler played every game this...
saturdaytradition.com
Illinois OL reportedly enters transfer portal following 1st season with Illini
Illinois football reportedly had a player enter the transfer portal on Friday. It was freshman OL Matt Fries, according to FarrellPortal on Twitter. Fries did not play in a single game for the Fighting Illini this season. Fries was a member of the 2022 recruiting class and a former 3-star OL per the 247Sports Composite. Fries originally picked Illinois over Arizona State, Indiana, Akron, and Arizona.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Painter reveals key difference for Nebraska basketball during 2022-23 season
Matt Painter’s Purdue squad escaped Lincoln unscathed Saturday night. However, it was far from a comfortable trip. Nebraska and Purdue wound up heading to overtime with the Boilermakers never able to pull away on the road. When it was all said and done, Purdue narrowly avoided the loss with a 65-62 final score.
Towson football hires West Florida’s Pete Shinnick, Baltimore native and son of former Colt, as coach
Towson has hired West Florida’s Pete Shinnick as head football coach, the school announced Sunday. Shinnick, a Baltimore native, went 56-21 in six seasons at West Florida and won a Division II national championship in 2019. He was named the program’s first head coach in 2016 and reached the playoffs four times in six seasons. The Argos went 12-2 this season before losing to Ferris State in the ...
saturdaytradition.com
Aidan Hutchinson reveals Lions' mindset as team continues playoff push
Aidan Hutchinson knows that every game from here on out is going to be important for the Detroit Lions. WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli revealed what Hutchinson’s thoughts are on the matchup. Detroit will be playing the Minnesota Vikings up next. The Lions are 5-7 and are holding on...
saturdaytradition.com
Jeff Brohm reveals Mike Bobinski made a blank-check offer to keep the HC at Purdue
According to both Jeff Brohm and Purdue athletic director Mike Bobiski, there was no way of keeping Brohm away from Louisville, his alma mater. No matter how much Brohm loved his time as a Boilermaker and no matter how much Bobinski wanted him to stay, the pull to Louisville was too strong. Bobinski, in a last-ditch attempt, asked Brohm to name the price for him to stay, but both knew that that wasn’t the thing he was worried about, per Boiled Sports.
Mississippi State vs. Illinois: Looking Into the All-Time Series Ahead of the ReliaQuest Bowl
Looking into the history of Mississippi State vs. Illinois prior to their game in the ReliaQuest Bowl.
Jets DT Quinnen Williams, WR Corey Davis exit game with injuries
Jets defensive tackle Quinnen Williams and wide receiver Corey Davis were ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game with injuries.
saturdaytradition.com
Fred Hoiberg, Nebraska hoops waiting to make decision on Sam Griesel for Purdue game following recent illness
Fred Hoiberg updated what Nebraska’s plans are for dealing with Sam Griesel per Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. Griesel was not able to play against Indiana on Dec. 7. Griesel played a huge role in the recent upset win over in-state rival Creighton. Griesel finished the game with 18 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists. In Griesel’s absence, the Huskers lost 81-65 to the Hoosiers.
saturdaytradition.com
CJ Stroud conveniently ignores handshake when introduced on stage as 2022 Heisman finalist
CJ Stroud was one of the 4 Heisman Trophy finalists for the 2022 season. As per tradition, many former Heisman Trophy winners attended the ceremony in New York Saturday night as well as those 4 finalists. As Stroud was being introduced, he shook the hands of former Heisman winners Mike Garrett and Steve Spurrier.
saturdaytradition.com
Why Purdue should slide into Jim Leonhard's DMs after losing Jeff Brohm
Jeff Brohm, 1 of 3 Purdue coaches with a career winning record since former Boilermaker Neil Armstrong walked on the moon, is gone. Brohm returned to his alma mater, Louisville, in a move that was always destined to happen. It was just a matter of when. Scott Satterfield greased the...
saturdaytradition.com
Wisconsin football earns pledge from 2023 walk-on OT
Peyton Lange has made his commitment as a walk-on official to the Wisconsin Badgers after the recent hire of new HC Luke Fickell. Lange is a 6-foot-9, 370 pound offensive tackle from who played at Minnehaha Academy from Minneapolis. He plays multiple sports including track, field, basketball and football. In...
saturdaytradition.com
Brad Underwood highlights lone Illinois player who ‘plays hard every day’
Brad Underwood tore into Illinois after the loss to Penn State. At the post game presser, there was one player that caught Underwood’s eye. Sencire Harris was the lone player that Underwood said plays hard every day. Harris joined the Fighting Illini from the 2022 recruiting class as a former 4-star SG per the 247Sports Composite. The Illinois commit was the No. 14 SG and No. 2 player from his home state of Ohio for his class.
saturdaytradition.com
'Can't win them all': Caleb Williams makes CFP admission to fellow Heisman finalists
Caleb Williams took home the Heisman Trophy Saturday night, capturing an overwhelming share of the first-place votes and dominating the final point total. Williams beat out fellow QBs CJ Stroud, Max Duggan and Stetson Bennett for the honor. However, there’s one shared similarity between the other finalists that Williams will not get to be a part of.
saturdaytradition.com
Matt Rhule hammers importance of Nebraska rebuild, tells Husker faithful it's not just another assignment
Matt Rhule addressed the crowd at Pinnacle Bank Arena as Nebraska hoops prepared to take on No. 4 Purdue. The new Huskers HC fired the crowd up. Rhule comes to Nebraska from the Carolina Panthers in the NFL and explained what makes Nebraska a special job. Rhule stated that Nebraska is not just another coaching job and that it’s a mission for himself and his coaching staff to rebuild the program.
saturdaytradition.com
Cade McNamara speaks on Michigan QB competition for first time since Iowa transfer
Cade McNamara has had a tumultuous year, leaving Michigan to find a new home in Iowa City with Iowa. Until now, the QB has remained mum on the details surrounding his transfer, and exactly why he left Ann Arbor for other opportunities. McNamara led the Wolverines to a 12-2 season and B1G title in 2021, as well as handing rival Ohio State.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue hoops survives OT scare with Nebraska thanks to Fletcher Loyer
Take a breath Purdue fans, it’s over. Purdue basketball survived a close game against Nebraska in Lincoln on Saturday. The Huskers took the Boilermakers to overtime, but couldn’t finish the job as Purdue escaped with a 65-62 victory. Nebraska knew who Purdue’s main scorer was and prioritized shutting...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: Jeff Brohm brought the juice back to Ross-Ade Stadium
On Oct. 10, 2015, Purdue football might have hit its lowest point. On that date, as the Boilermakers closed out another loss in the Darrell Hazell era, only a smattering of fans remained to watch in Ross-Ade Stadium. West Lafayette might as well have been a ghost town. Worse than fan anger is fan apathy, and as Purdue lost 41-13 to Minnesota that cloudy, gloomy day to record its 4th straight defeat in a 2-10 season, the program had reached that state. As the final whistle sounded vs. the Golden Gophers, there were no more than 2,000 spectators still in Ross-Ade.
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Heisman Trophy winner announced
The 2022 Heisman Trophy ceremony went down Saturday with a quartet of finalists honored in New York. This year, voters landed on an all-QB final field. Those four finalists featured Ohio State’s CJ Stroud, TCU’s Max Duggan, USC’s Caleb Williams and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett. The list...
saturdaytradition.com
2022 Heisman Trophy: Full ballot results revealed
The 2022 Heisman Trophy was handed out Saturday night. This year, the prestigious honor went to USC QB Caleb Williams for his part in leading a turnaround with the Trojans. When the full ballot results were released, Williams beat out TCU QB Max Duggan with Duggan finishing in second. Ohio State’s CJ Stroud and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett finished third and fourth, respectively.
