With Griner’s release, Sen. Casey calls on Biden to work to free Pa. man jailed in Russia
After WNBA star Brittney Griner was freed from a Russian prison, Sen. Bob Casey on Thursday called on the Biden administration to prioritize the release of a Pennsylvania man also held in Russia. Marc Fogel, a 61-year-old Allegheny County resident, was detained at a Russian airport in August 2021 with...
GOP sues over special election for Pa. House seats
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The top-ranking Republican in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives asked a court late Friday to prevent voters from filling three vacant seats in February that will determine majority control of the chamber. Rep. Bryan Cutler of Lancaster, who served as speaker until Nov. 30, asked...
President Biden did the right thing in bringing Brittney Griner home, but we can’t forget the others | PennLive Editorial
We applaud President Joe Biden for freeing Brittney Griner from the horrors of a Russian penal colony. Prisons in the United States are no joyride, but they pale in comparison to hard labor in Russia. We cheer Griner’s release but regret at least two more people weren’t freed last week....
Long a supporter of gay marriage, Biden to sign protection into law
WASHINGTON (AP) — A decade ago, then-Vice President Joe Biden shocked the political world and preempted his boss by suddenly declaring his support for gay marriage on national television. But not everyone was surprised.
It’s finally here: Courthouse to open after 19 years of planning, protests and payments
It’s been a long time coming for the new Sylvia H. Rambo U.S. Courthouse at 1501 N. Sixth St. in Harrisburg. It’s been more than 19 years since the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee approved $26 million for buying land and drawing up plans for a new courthouse. The...
Politicians need to better manage government and taxpayer money | PennLive letters
Greetings at this festive time of the year. All about peace and joy and goodwill to all. Well let’s start with good old fashioned manners. How about listening, negotiating, give and take, treat others as you would like to be treated, and demonstrating compromise as it was meant to be for the betterment of our country.
Take a look inside the new $192.7M, 243,000-square-foot U.S. federal courthouse in Harrisburg
It’s been a long time coming. It’s been 19 years since the U.S. Senate Appropriations Committee approved $26 million for buying land and drawing up plans for a new federal courthouse in Harrisburg. After seven years of selecting a site, followed by six years of waiting for funding...
Philadelphia must remove box around Christopher Columbus statue: court
PHILADELPHIA — The plywood box enclosing the statue of Christopher Columbus in South Philadelphia’s Marconi Park must be removed by the city of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court ruled Friday. It’s the latest development in the lengthy battle over the statue. It became a flash point and was covered...
