Stellantis said Friday that escalating costs to shift to electric vehicle production is forcing it to indefinitely halt operations at its assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, where 1,350 people work. The plant, which builds the Jeep Cherokee SUV, will halt production Feb. 28. That will result in layoffs of at least six months or more, the automaker said, adding that it may not resume operations as it considers other options. ...

BELVIDERE, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO