WIFR
6 public interest projects awarded funds from Winnebago County board
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board approved a fifth round of Chairman’s Initiative Projects for Economic Impact. The program provides board members the ability to request American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for economic impact projects within their districts. The following six projects were approved during the...
WIFR
Rockford University president Eric Fulcomer final goodbye
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As graduates at Rockford University prepare to move onto the next chapter of life at it’s December recognition ceremony. President Eric Fulcomer also passes the baton. Saturday marks Fulcomer’s final ceremony, as he steps down from the University and steps into a new position as...
WIFR
Pawnbrokers claim two Illinois bills could hurt business
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - House Bill 5840 and Senate Bill 4241 are drastically decreasing the interest rates brokers can charge at their stores. “People need money sometimes―$20, $40―and this bill would prohibit us from operating loans like that,” said Pawn Daddy owner Bruce Swartz. Swartz and Pawn...
Rockford school board chooses newest member
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Schools Board has chosen its newest member. Kimberly Haley will represent Subdistrict F. The board interviewed candidates to replace Michael Connor, who resigned from the board last month. Haley was born and raised in Rockford. She is a graduate of Boylan Catholic High School, and her daughter graduated […]
What the Stellantis Plant announcement means for their employees
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — Stellantis announced they won’t be closing their Belvidere plant, but keeping it idle on February 28th. This came as a shock to the more than 14 hundred employees that will be getting laid off. in the recent bargaining agreement between the union and company, it was put in place that the […]
northernstar.info
Faculty dishes out messages over negotiation delays during Board of Trustees meeting
DeKALB – The United Faculty Alliance (UFA) of the University Professionals of Illinois, Local 4100, the union representing tenured and tenure-track NIU faculty, addressed the Board of Trustees regarding their ongoing collective bargaining talks during the board’s meeting Thursday. The UFA’s previous collective bargaining agreement with NIU expired...
WIFR
‘Wild Cherry’s‘ manager worried Stellantis term layoffs could impact business
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - News of the temporary shutdown at the Stellantis plant in Belvidere not only impacts workers but local businesses, too. One manager says he often sees a lively atmosphere from the plant workers at the bars he oversees but after the news of a shutdown, that might change.
Stellantis to idle Jeep plant, citing rising EV-related costs; UAW vows to fight
Stellantis said Friday that escalating costs to shift to electric vehicle production is forcing it to indefinitely halt operations at its assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, where 1,350 people work. The plant, which builds the Jeep Cherokee SUV, will halt production Feb. 28. That will result in layoffs of at least six months or more, the automaker said, adding that it may not resume operations as it considers other options. ...
Stellantis to close Illinois assembly plant, lay off workers
About 1,350 people are employed at the plant, which produces the Jeep Cherokee. Belvidere is about 70 miles (112 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.
WIFR
Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28
BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
oglecountylife.com
Rochelle Fire, OLFPD receive county ARPA funding for planned fire training facility
ROCHELLE — At its November meeting, the Ogle County Board awarded the Rochelle Fire Department and the Ogle-Lee Fire Protection District $50,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds for a planned multi-disciplinary training facility project to serve local and regional public safety personnel. The joint project between the City...
Byron wins battle of state ranked teams over Winnebago
WINNEBAGO, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Byron, ranked fifth in the state in Class 2A, held off Winnebago, ranked ninth in the state, 54-51 Friday night. The Tigers improve to 7-0, 1-0. Winnebago is now 7-1, 0-1. For highlights watch the media player above.
MyStateline.com
Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher Glenn Patterson
Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher …. Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Rockford nonprofits make...
nrgmediadixon.com
Deputy Attacked After Responding to a Domestic Dispute
On Wednesday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of West Henry Road for the report of a physical domestic disturbance. After an investigation, Deputies arrested 35-year-old Joseph D. Smith of Polo for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer and Domestic Battery. Smith was taken into custody...
Rockford community rallies to help local veteran with medical bills
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local veteran is in need of some help. Sergeant Nick Parnello, the man behind the LZ Peace Memorial, is having medical issues. The community rallied together on Wednesday to help him with his expenses. Many people said that Parnello is a big part of helping the Rockford community honor those […]
Scammer impersonating Winnebago County police, officials warn
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning Wednesday, alerting the public that they may receive calls from a scammer impersonating an officer and claiming the victim has a warrant out for their arrest. According to police, several residents have received calls from someone identifying themselves as “Sgt. Johnson” of the […]
Family searches for man missing after allegedly running from Rock Co. deputy
JANESVILLE, Wis. — The family and friends of a missing Madison man who hasn’t been seen or heard from in three weeks. Christopher Miller, 27, was last seen on Nov. 19 when Rock County Sheriff’s officials said he disappeared following a pursuit. Officials said he hit a traffic light in Janesville and kept driving until his vehicle was disabled on...
nbc15.com
Family shares the pain of waiting as search continues for Christopher Miller
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The family of a Madison man continues to ask questions and search for answers as Christopher Miller remains missing for another week. “It’s been a lot; it’s been very, very challenging,” said Miller’s fiance, Mallory Duerst. Saturday will mark four weeks since...
MyStateline.com
Man wanted in Freeport armed robbery of 81-year-old woman arrested in South Dakota
Police have arrested a man for the attempted robbery of an 81-year-old woman in Freeport last month. Man wanted in Freeport armed robbery of 81-year-old …. Police have arrested a man for the attempted robbery of an 81-year-old woman in Freeport last month. 21 students graduate from GoodGrads program. The...
Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say
BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more...
