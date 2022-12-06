ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stephenson County, IL

Comments / 7

Related
WIFR

6 public interest projects awarded funds from Winnebago County board

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Ill. (WIFR) - The Winnebago County Board approved a fifth round of Chairman’s Initiative Projects for Economic Impact. The program provides board members the ability to request American Rescue Plan (ARP) funds for economic impact projects within their districts. The following six projects were approved during the...
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
WIFR

Rockford University president Eric Fulcomer final goodbye

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - As graduates at Rockford University prepare to move onto the next chapter of life at it’s December recognition ceremony. President Eric Fulcomer also passes the baton. Saturday marks Fulcomer’s final ceremony, as he steps down from the University and steps into a new position as...
ROCKFORD, IL
WIFR

Pawnbrokers claim two Illinois bills could hurt business

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - House Bill 5840 and Senate Bill 4241 are drastically decreasing the interest rates brokers can charge at their stores. “People need money sometimes―$20, $40―and this bill would prohibit us from operating loans like that,” said Pawn Daddy owner Bruce Swartz. Swartz and Pawn...
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford school board chooses newest member

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The Rockford Public Schools Board has chosen its newest member. Kimberly Haley will represent Subdistrict F. The board interviewed candidates to replace Michael Connor, who resigned from the board last month. Haley was born and raised in Rockford. She is a graduate of Boylan Catholic High School, and her daughter graduated […]
ROCKFORD, IL
northernstar.info

Faculty dishes out messages over negotiation delays during Board of Trustees meeting

DeKALB – The United Faculty Alliance (UFA) of the University Professionals of Illinois, Local 4100, the union representing tenured and tenure-track NIU faculty, addressed the Board of Trustees regarding their ongoing collective bargaining talks during the board’s meeting Thursday. The UFA’s previous collective bargaining agreement with NIU expired...
DEKALB, IL
The Detroit Free Press

Stellantis to idle Jeep plant, citing rising EV-related costs; UAW vows to fight

Stellantis said Friday that escalating costs to shift to electric vehicle production is forcing it to indefinitely halt operations at its assembly plant in Belvidere, Illinois, where 1,350 people work. The plant, which builds the Jeep Cherokee SUV, will halt production Feb. 28. That will result in layoffs of at least six months or more, the automaker said, adding that it may not resume operations as it considers other options. ...
BELVIDERE, IL
WIFR

Stellantis to idle Belvidere Assembly plant as of Feb. 28

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WIFR) - UAW Union representatives say corporate members of the car manufacturing company Stellantis are notifying workers face-to-face in town hall meetings about term layoffs set for February 28, 2023. This announcement comes after months of intermittent layoffs company-wide―resulting in workers taking jobs in other states and taking...
BELVIDERE, IL
MyStateline.com

Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher Glenn Patterson

Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Rockford says final goodbye to beloved former teacher …. Glenn Patterson built a name for himself as an educator and mentor to kids across the City of Rockford. Rockford nonprofits make...
ROCKFORD, IL
nrgmediadixon.com

Deputy Attacked After Responding to a Domestic Dispute

On Wednesday evening, Ogle County Deputies were dispatched to the 11000 block of West Henry Road for the report of a physical domestic disturbance. After an investigation, Deputies arrested 35-year-old Joseph D. Smith of Polo for Aggravated Battery to a Peace Officer and Domestic Battery. Smith was taken into custody...
OGLE COUNTY, IL
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Trio arrested following armed robbery in Illinois, chase through Beloit, police say

BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit arrested three people who they said led officers on a chase through much of the city following an armed robbery in northern Illinois. In a Facebook post, the Beloit Police Department said the chase “involved a significant portion of the city” and ended when the vehicle crashed into one occupied vehicle and several more...
BELOIT, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy