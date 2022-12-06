Read full article on original website
radionwtn.com
Norma Byrd
Ms. Norma Byrd, 87, of Dover, Tennessee, was called home to be with the Lord Wednesday, December 7, 2022, at NorthCrest Medical Center, Springfield, Tennessee with her loving family by her side. She was born Saturday, May 4, 1935, in Bumpus Mills, Tennessee, the daughter of the late Lonnie and...
radionwtn.com
Dale R. Reuter
Dale R. Reuter, 85, of Paris, Tennessee, died Saturday, December 3, 2022, at Murray-Calloway County Hospital in Murray, Kentucky. Dale was born Tuesday, November 2, 1937, in Villa Park, IL, to the late Herman William Reuter and the late Margaret Barnowski Reuter. He retired after many years in the tool...
findplace.xyz
radionwtn.com
Jolly Ole’ Time At Holly Jolly Christmas Parade
Paris, Tenn.–Henry County Sheriff Josh Frey and his wife Kelly were all dolled up for the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas parade as huge crowds lined the parade route in downtown Paris. Led by the Henry County Marching Patriots with the Jolly Ole’ Man in Red, Santa Claus, bringing up the year from atop the Paris Fire Department ladder truck, some 30 entries were in this year’s parade. Winners are: Best Decorated Float: Cottage Grove Fire Department; Clark Griswold award, Joe Mahan Ford; Best Religious Float, Trinity United Methodist Church; Most Christmas Spirit, Future Visions Farm; Best Walking Unit, First United Methodist Church Mother’s Morning Out; Best Decorated Golf Cart/Tractor, Coleman Tractor Co. Grand Marshals were members of the Paris/Henry County Bicentennial Committee; Parade Ambassadors were Larry and Kathy Ray; Honored School was Harrelson. (Shannon McFarlin photo).
radionwtn.com
Come All Ye Faithful To “Christmas With The Madrigals” Saturday
Paris, Tenn.–The Henry County High School Madrigals will present “Christmas With The Madrigals” Saturday night at the Krider Performing Arts Center. The program is sponsored by Tosh Farms. The performance is at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are available from any Madrigal or at the door....
radionwtn.com
Dresden Middle School Thankful For Lions’ Den Support
Dresden, Tenn.–Dresden Middle School students and gift-wrapping community volunteers are gearing up for the 12th year of the Lions’ Den Christmas store. Students will soon be shopping for Christmas gifts using the ‘Dresden bucks’ they have earned throughout the year. Originating in 2011, the Lions’ Den...
radionwtn.com
Meade, Kitchen To Perform With State’s Best
Union City, Tenn.–Chloe Meade and Addison Kitchen will be going where no Union City High School choir members have gone before. The two UCHS students will head to Nashville in April to perform with the SSAA All-State Choir after being chosen for the elite ensemble following recent auditions in Memphis.
radionwtn.com
Dresden Recovery Commemoration Ceremony Set
Dresden, Tenn.–Weakley County Long Term Recovery Group in partnership with the Weakley County and City of Dresden Mayors’ offices, have organized a community event for the residents and survivors of the devastating tornado that impacted Dresden, TN on December 10th, 2021. A Recovery Commemoration Ceremony and Tree Lighting...
radionwtn.com
Air Evac Flight Nurse Achieves 1,000 Successful Patient Flights
Paris, Tenn.–Help Air Evac 123 in Henry County to congratulate Base Clinical Lead/Flight Nurse Traci Raymer for earning the achievement of 1,000 successful patient flights. Air Evac officials said, “We are so proud of all your hard work and dedication to Air Evac Lifeteam and the communities that we serve.” Over the past seven years, Raymer has helped to lead the local Air Evac base, located at the Henry County Airport in Cottage Grove. Helping present Traci her wings are Taylor Holtgrewe, Denis Ericson, Daniel Rook and George Cruz. (Air Evac photo).
radionwtn.com
Obion Co. School Board Serenaded With Carols
Obion County, Tenn.–The Obion County Schools Children’s Choir visited the Obion Schools Board of Education Office and sang their Christmas special. The choir is led by Catherine Nailling and Sarah Hester. Both of these ladies are teachers at Lake Road Elementary. (Lauren Kendall photo).
radionwtn.com
Remembering Lives Lost With Somber Memorial Walk
Mayfield, Ky.–A large crowd gathered Saturday to remember the lives lost in the tornadoes that swept through our area December 10, 2021, as a somber memorial walk was held to the court square in Mayfield. Mayfield’s court house, county offices, businesses and many homes were destroyed in the tornado –and dozens of lives lost–in the tornado. Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and his family spent Saturday commemorating the anniversary at three different memorial servies in west Kentucky. He said, “A year ago we made a promise to stand with Western Kentucky until every structure and every life is rebuilt. We’ve kept our word, and today – one year later – we stand together stronger than ever and filled with hope for that brighter tomorrow.” (Steven Elder photo).
radionwtn.com
Scenes From Holly Jolly Electric Christmas Parade
Scenes from the Holly Jolly Electric Christmas parade:. Santa being brought down safely from atop the Paris Fire Department ladder truck at the end of the parade; Terri Disney of the Marching Patriots; Henry County officials Randi French, Donna Craig, Richie Chilcutt and Pam Martin; The Grinch being Grinchy. Winners are: Best Decorated Float: Cottage Grove Fire Department; Clark Griswold award, Joe Mahan Ford; Best Religious Float, Trinity United Methodist Church; Most Christmas Spirit, Future Visions Farm; Best Walking Unit, First United Methodist Church Mother’s Morning Out; Best Decorated Golf Cart/Tractor, Coleman Tractor Co. (Shannon McFarlin photos).
westkentuckystar.com
Man found dead in downtown Paducah gazebo identified
A death investigation is continuing after 39-year-old Raymond Thomas Garrett IV of Joelton, Tennessee was found dead at the downtown gazebo at 2nd and Broadway on Tuesday. Paducah Police were called to the gazebo to check on a man reportedly slumped over. When officers arrived, they found Garrett unresponsive and could not get a pulse.
radionwtn.com
Downtown Christmas Festival, Parade On Rain Or Shine; Activities Moved
But there will be one change, according to Kasey Muench of the Downtown Paris Association: The Crafts with the Arts Council will be moved to the covered parking lot behind First Bank, as will The Grinch and DJ Good News. The Christmas Festival starts at 1:30 p.m. and will include...
WSMV
Missing Clarksville man’s truck pulled from Cumberland; body found
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A truck belonging to a missing Clarksville man was pulled from the Cumberland River Monday afternoon. At 1:13 p.m., the Clarksville Police Department was notified by Lindsay Bussick of Chaos Divers, an Illinois company, that they had located a vehicle in the Cumberland River near the McGregor Park boat ramp. The vehicle that the divers located was a 2016 white Dodge Ram 1500. Police said it belonged to Jason Spencer, who was reported missing Nov. 14.
radionwtn.com
Hazel Woman Seriously Injured In Hwy. 641 Wreck
Hazel, Ky.–A Hazel woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident on Hwy. 641 early Thursday morning. Kayla Underwood, age 33, of Hazel was transported by Murray-Calloway County EMS to the Murray-Calloway Hospital for treatment of serious injuries in the collision. Sean Mulholland, age 38, of Murray, was transported by personal vehicle to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
WBBJ
New flea market opens with over 65 vendors
LEXINGTON, Tenn. — Caroline Ray’s Outlet Mall and Outdoor Flea Market held a grand opening on Friday in Lexington. Owner Courtney Chaney said it is a happy feeling to open officially. “It’s nerve racking and a little stressful, but I am beyond blessed to be here today and...
