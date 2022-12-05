ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor Swift Is Making a Movie! Everything We Know About Her Feature Directorial Debut

The Grammy Award-winning singer will be making her feature directorial debut with Searchlight Pictures. The company announced the news on Dec. 9. “Taylor is a once-in-a-generation artist and storyteller,” Searchlight presidents David Greenbaum and Matthew Greenfield in a statement. “It is a genuine joy and privilege to collaborate with her as she embarks on this exciting and new creative journey."

