Waukesha, WI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

School Bulletin: West Allis teachers find inspiration in community

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of five West Allis teachers have found inspiration for their lesson plans right in their own communities. "It's been a push in our district to provide real experiences so the students can become fully engaged and develop life skills," Katy Zens, a 4-year-old kindergarten teacher at Irving Elementary School, says.
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
Riverside Theater in Milwaukee evacuated due to a reported bomb threat

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Riverside Theater was evacuated during a concert due to a reported bomb threat Saturday evening. Milwaukee Police issued a notice on Saturday, Dec. 10 just after 10:00 p.m. that all patrons of the theater had been safely evacuated during a Patti LaBelle concert at the venue.
Canadian Pacific holiday train makes stops in Milwaukee area

STURTEVANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A December favorite rolled into the Milwaukee area Thursday night after a three year's absence. The Canadian Pacific holiday train had stops in Sturtevant and Caledonia. The crowd cleared out, almost as fast as it arrived, smiling, after seeing the train that warms hearts on...
USPS mail carrier fatally shot in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker was killed while on duty in Milwaukee Friday night, Dec. 9. It happened near 65th and Lancaster just before 6 p.m. Milwaukee police identified the victim as a 44-year-old man with over 18 years of service with USPS. The...
Family ID's mother, daughter found dead in Northridge Lake

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released new details into two people found dead in a Milwaukee lake on Thursday, Dec. 8. The family identified the victims as 25-year-old Khaliah Brister and 7-year-old Tyrielle Jefferson. They were found inside a car submerged in Northridge Lake just after 12:30 p.m. Both were declared dead at the scene.
Milwaukee's first land trust home is hitting the market

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's first land trust home is now complete and available for purchase. Officials say this is an opportunity to expand affordable homeownership options in the city. Many families earning less than $50,000 per year have a difficult time attaining homeownership. Milwaukee's Community Land Trust hopes to...
Madison ramping up work towards Amtrak station, possible service to Milwaukee

MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee and Madison and the two biggest cities in Wisconsin, yet there is no direct passenger train service connecting them. It's been that way for a long time, but there's a push to bring passenger rail to the Capital City. The City of Madison is stepping up its work to land an Amtrak train service.
Clouds hang tough; midweek storm system bringing us a little bit of everything

MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Hope you like gray because it'll be the color of choice through much of this week. Perhaps the best chance of seeing some sun will be on Monday. Otherwise, we sit and wait for our next storm system. It'll give us rain to start on Wednesday along with wind. And then we'll see a changeover Thursday. At times expect a wintry mix. But certainly north and west of the metro there will be a better chance for just snow. As low pressure pulls off to the east, it'll be more of a snow shower event for all of us Friday into Saturday.
