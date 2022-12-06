Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
CBS 58
'A beacon of light:' Community honors Milwaukee USPS postal worker shot, killed with vigil Saturday night
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- On Saturday night, the dark sky was filled with love in the form of pink, white, and blue balloons as dozens of friends, United States Postal Service workers, and community members watched from below. Candles were lit, prayers were held, and songs were sung as the...
CBS 58
Families of childhood cancer patients get a special trip to the North Pole
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Wisconsin kids took the trip of a lifetime Saturday morning, with a trip to the North Pole on "Santa's Flight to the North Pole." Santa and his elves came together to invite 20 families of kids who have been diagnosed with cancer on the flight. "[We...
CBS 58
School Bulletin: West Allis teachers find inspiration in community
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A group of five West Allis teachers have found inspiration for their lesson plans right in their own communities. "It's been a push in our district to provide real experiences so the students can become fully engaged and develop life skills," Katy Zens, a 4-year-old kindergarten teacher at Irving Elementary School, says.
CBS 58
'Donut Smackdown' raises more than $57K for United Way of Milwaukee, Waukesha counties
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Community leaders and top executives came together to raise more than $57,000 for United Way of Milwaukee and Waukesha counties. It was all part of the 6th Annual Donut Smackdown. The contest featured 38 Milwaukeeans going head-to-head to compete in two categories, speed-eating and fundraising. Each...
CBS 58
Meet Tony! A 2-month-old pup available for adoption at WHS
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Kathy Shillinglaw from the Wisconsin Humane Society introduced us to Tony, a 2-month-old puppy, available for adoption at the Milwaukee Campus. Shillinglaw also shared information about the upcoming “Hoppy” Holidays adoption event in Racine. For more information, CLICK HERE.
CBS 58
Feel Good Fridays: Winter, holiday events throughout the area
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Every week, we partner with our friends at B93.3 to talk about positive news happening across our area. To do that, we're joined by Joe Krauss, the host of Feel Good Mornings with Joe.
CBS 58
Officials offering $50,000 reward for info about Milwaukee mail carrier death
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A reward worth up to $50,000 is being made available by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a suspect involved in the Dec. 9 homicide of a USPS letter carrier. The shooting reportedly occurred around 4:58 p.m....
CBS 58
Riverside Theater in Milwaukee evacuated due to a reported bomb threat
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Riverside Theater was evacuated during a concert due to a reported bomb threat Saturday evening. Milwaukee Police issued a notice on Saturday, Dec. 10 just after 10:00 p.m. that all patrons of the theater had been safely evacuated during a Patti LaBelle concert at the venue.
CBS 58
Canadian Pacific holiday train makes stops in Milwaukee area
STURTEVANT, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A December favorite rolled into the Milwaukee area Thursday night after a three year's absence. The Canadian Pacific holiday train had stops in Sturtevant and Caledonia. The crowd cleared out, almost as fast as it arrived, smiling, after seeing the train that warms hearts on...
CBS 58
Troubling youth violence trends spark community brainstorming session; stakeholders pledge action
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Thursday night dozens of community stakeholders gathered in a church on Milwaukee's north side to talk about the recent rise in youth homicides. They say their goal is to change the narrative. Organizers say youth violence has forced the city into a state of emergency. Concerning...
CBS 58
USPS mail carrier fatally shot in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A United States Postal Service (USPS) worker was killed while on duty in Milwaukee Friday night, Dec. 9. It happened near 65th and Lancaster just before 6 p.m. Milwaukee police identified the victim as a 44-year-old man with over 18 years of service with USPS. The...
CBS 58
Waukesha County family aims to raise $1M for toddler who suffers from rare fatal disease
MUSKEGO, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A family in Waukesha County is asking the community's help to save their 3-year-old daughter's life. Olivia Stoop, also known as 'Liv', was diagnosed with a rare and fatal disease known as Sanfilippo Syndrome that primarily affects the brain, and they are making it their mission to raise a million dollars before it's too late.
CBS 58
'Never limit yourself': Greendale High School students code healthy eating app, win competition
GREENDALE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- On Friday morning, Cole Bucek, Evie Skibicki, and Reiss Steinman were called into Greendale High School's office for what staff deemed "computer problems." But when they arrived, the three teenagers were met instead by their parents, teachers, and Congressman Bryan Steil. "You guys have no...
CBS 58
Family ID's mother, daughter found dead in Northridge Lake
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office released new details into two people found dead in a Milwaukee lake on Thursday, Dec. 8. The family identified the victims as 25-year-old Khaliah Brister and 7-year-old Tyrielle Jefferson. They were found inside a car submerged in Northridge Lake just after 12:30 p.m. Both were declared dead at the scene.
CBS 58
Bald eagle being cared for by WHS after it was found with a broken wing and beak
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- A bald eagle is being cared for by the Wisconsin Humane Society after it was found with a broken wing and beak. The eagle was brought in by a Department of Natural Resources Conservation Biologist on Wednesday, Dec. 7. WHS says a full exam and radiographs...
CBS 58
Milwaukee's first land trust home is hitting the market
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee's first land trust home is now complete and available for purchase. Officials say this is an opportunity to expand affordable homeownership options in the city. Many families earning less than $50,000 per year have a difficult time attaining homeownership. Milwaukee's Community Land Trust hopes to...
CBS 58
Madison ramping up work towards Amtrak station, possible service to Milwaukee
MADISON, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee and Madison and the two biggest cities in Wisconsin, yet there is no direct passenger train service connecting them. It's been that way for a long time, but there's a push to bring passenger rail to the Capital City. The City of Madison is stepping up its work to land an Amtrak train service.
CBS 58
Clouds hang tough; midweek storm system bringing us a little bit of everything
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58)--Hope you like gray because it'll be the color of choice through much of this week. Perhaps the best chance of seeing some sun will be on Monday. Otherwise, we sit and wait for our next storm system. It'll give us rain to start on Wednesday along with wind. And then we'll see a changeover Thursday. At times expect a wintry mix. But certainly north and west of the metro there will be a better chance for just snow. As low pressure pulls off to the east, it'll be more of a snow shower event for all of us Friday into Saturday.
CBS 58
Suspect sought in Culver's robberies across Wisconsin accused of armed robbery at Best Buy
JANESVILLE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- A man suspected of robbing multiple Culver's restaurants in Southern Wisconsin is now being sought by police for an alleged armed robbery at Best Buy. Janesville police say the suspect entered the store on Deerfield Drive just after 5 p.m. Monday, Dec. 5 and asked...
CBS 58
Madison woman killed as passenger in overnight high-speed crash on 91st St.
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal single vehicle crash that happened on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at approximately 3:06 a.m. on 91st St. between Bradley and Dean roads. According to officials, the vehicle was traveling northbound on 91st St. at a high rate of speed when...
