ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

SC part of multi-state settlement with CarMax

By Chase Laudenslager
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FDhf9_0jYYtlH400

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Monday announced a multi-state settlement with used car dealer CarMax, which will require the company to provide additional safety information on vehicles it is selling.

CarMax will be required “to disclose open (unrepaired) recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles” prior to purchase, according to a release from the AG’s office. The information will be linked in online posts and available via QR codes affixed to cars in lots.

Additionally, CarMax is required to “present the consumer with copies of any open recalls and obtain the consumer’s signature on that standalone disclosure document before presenting any other sales paperwork.” The vehicles also will not be represented as “safe.”

Consumers can also check for recalls at this link.

SC will receive $41,500 from the $1 million settlement.

CarMax provided a statement reading in part:

“CarMax has reached a settlement with the Attorneys General of 36 states to resolve a 2014 inquiry surrounding its advertising and sales practices related to vehicle recalls. Since 2014, CarMax has been disclosing vehicle specific recall information in our sales process and online advertising … CarMax’s purpose is to drive integrity by being honest and transparent in every interaction and our approach to disclosing recalls is no different.”

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina to receive nearly $6M in ‘Internet for All’ planning grants

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina will receive nearly $6 million to deploy high-speed internet networks and develop digital skills training programs. The grant is part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s Internet for All initiative. According to the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA), the Palmetto State will receive $5,953,478.05 in funding from […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster signs memorandum of understanding with UK to boost trade

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Governor Henry McMaster on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between South Carolina and the United Kingdom to boost economic development. McMaster and UK Trade Minister Greg Hands met in Columbia to sign the document and discuss the partnership between South Carolina and the UK, which is South Carolina’s sixth-largest […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

1.4 million tax rebates issued in first round, SCDOR reports

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD)-More than 1 million South Carolinians have collected their tax rebate, the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) announced Wednesday. The department has finished issuing the first round of income tax rebates to eligible taxpayers who filed their individual income tax returns by Oct. 17. According to SCDOR, more than 1.39 million rebates […]
WCBD Count on 2

Meet the Lowcountry’s most ‘Remarkable Women’

Scroll to the bottom to learn how you can nominate a Remarkable Woman for 2023 CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- For the past three years, News 2 and our parent company, Nexstar Media Group, have set out to find remarkable leaders in communities across the country, including here in the Lowcountry. For weeks in December, members of […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Former SC Attorney General weighs in on Russell Laffitte’s request for new trial

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Russell Laffitte was convicted of helping disbarred Hampton County Attorney Alex Murdaugh commit financial crimes. Laffitte believes he received an unfair trial when two jurors were dismissedand replaced by U.S. District Judge Richard Gergel during jury deliberations. If the motion is approved, the ex-Palmetto State Bank CEO would likely receive […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

South Carolina House speaker: Bills need to be better written

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina House Speaker Murrell Smith is using his power to assign members to committees to make sure bills are more closely scrutinized before they reach the chamber floor. Smith, a Republican from Sumter who took over leadership of the House in 2022 after 21 years, said one of his biggest frustrations has been poorly […]
Ohio Capital Journal

What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax?

For years, legislators in the Ohio General Assembly have been working to abolish the state income tax. Republicans now command historic majorities after the 2022 midterm elections. Because of this, Cleveland.com politics reporter Jeremy Pelzer is saying income tax abolition is now closer than ever. The caveman argument for abolition of the income tax is […] The post What will happen if Ohio abolishes its income tax? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$391 One-Time Payment For Each Child in Texas This Month; Gov. Greg Abbott Says

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced that each eligible child in the state will receive a one-time payment of $391 this month in food pandemic benefits. Texas is one of the states in the country that participates in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits. This is intended for low-income families, persons with disabilities, seniors, and other individuals based on the qualifications set by the state and its governing agency.
WCBD Count on 2

New speaker will lead vastly different South Carolina House

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Members of the South Carolina House were sworn into office Tuesday with a new speaker serving his first full term and nearly a quarter of the representatives newly elected. Speaker Murrell Smith was unanimously elected along with the other chamber leaders during Tuesday’s House organization session. It gave the Republican from Sumter an […]
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
theharlemvalleynews.net

Nursing home arrest

Livingston, New York – December 8, 2022, the New York State Police from the Livingston barracks arrested Lauren E. Emery, age 39, of Hudson, NY, and Alison Steedle, age 47, of Clinton, NY, on December 5th and 6th respectfully, for Forgery 2nd degree of Medical Prescriptions, a class D felony, Falsifying Business Records 1st, a class E felony, and Petit Larceny, a class A misdemeanor.
HUDSON, NY
WCBD Count on 2

Prayer service, open house all part of Gov. McMaster inauguration

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster plans a prayer service, open house and an inaugural ball when he is sworn into office next month for a second full term. Inauguration day on Jan. 11 will start with a prayer service at First Presbyterian Church in downtown Columbia, where McMaster regularly attends. McMaster, who was […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy