SC part of multi-state settlement with CarMax

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson on Monday announced a multi-state settlement with used car dealer CarMax, which will require the company to provide additional safety information on vehicles it is selling.

CarMax will be required “to disclose open (unrepaired) recalls related to the safety of its used vehicles” prior to purchase, according to a release from the AG’s office. The information will be linked in online posts and available via QR codes affixed to cars in lots.

Additionally, CarMax is required to “present the consumer with copies of any open recalls and obtain the consumer’s signature on that standalone disclosure document before presenting any other sales paperwork.” The vehicles also will not be represented as “safe.”

Consumers can also check for recalls at this link.

SC will receive $41,500 from the $1 million settlement.

CarMax provided a statement reading in part:

“CarMax has reached a settlement with the Attorneys General of 36 states to resolve a 2014 inquiry surrounding its advertising and sales practices related to vehicle recalls. Since 2014, CarMax has been disclosing vehicle specific recall information in our sales process and online advertising … CarMax’s purpose is to drive integrity by being honest and transparent in every interaction and our approach to disclosing recalls is no different.”

