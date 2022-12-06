Read full article on original website
mercedcountytimes.com
Arbor Gallery welcomes ‘Really Big Show,’ and Santa!
Saturday, Dec. 3, was a busy day for Arbor Gallery in downtown Merced. The reception for the Really BIG Show was a big success, and later that day, Santa arrived to the delight of many children who were waiting for his visit. Santa’s next visit is scheduled for Dec. 10,...
Power pole shredded, people without power in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A power pole was shredded and left residents without power in Fresno Friday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department. Police say around 6:30 p.m. a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Sheperd Avenue near Maple Avenue and crashed into a power pole. Officers say the driver and at least two other […]
Deputies searching for driver involved in west central Fresno chase
Deputies are searching for the driver who led them on a high-speed chase through west central Fresno.
Stolen San Diego motorcycle recovered in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on Monday morning after allegedly being in possession of a stolen motorcycle in Madera, according to the Madera Police Department. Police say that officers were patrolling the area of Country Club and Gateway Drive when they conducted a traffic stop on a motorcycle. A call had already […]
Man shot in northwest Fresno, police searching for suspect
Police are still investigating what led to the shooting but say a man in his 40s was shot in the lower body.
KMPH.com
Man found dead in vineyard with no shoes on
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man had been found dead Wednesday morning in south Fresno. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office says the man was found lying on the side of the road by a fieldworker near East and American Avenues. Deputies and EMS both responded and pronounced the...
Fresno restaurant owner frustrated after latest break-in
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Fresno restaurant owner says the criminals who have done more than $100,000 in damages to his business aren’t afraid of law enforcement. Restaurant owner Manny Perales says his business has fallen victim to countless break-ins and vandalism. In June his restaurant, Yosemite Falls Cafe, just off Highway 99 and Ashlan […]
GV Wire
Get Ready for Heavy Rain on Valley Floor, Huge Sierra Snowfall
Fresno and other Valley cities can expect up to two inches of rain in a series of storms beginning Thursday night and ending as late as Monday morning. The forecast from the National Weather Service in Hanford also calls for significant snow in the Sierra over the weekend. So much...
Innocent bystander shot while loading laundry in southwest Fresno, police say
Investigators say the woman was loading laundry next to her car when she was injured.
mercedcountytimes.com
Two new Republicans to represent region
Two new Republicans are now in the local political scene as they start to represent Merced County in Washington and Sacramento. Late last week, farmer and businessman John Duarte declared victory in California’s 13th Congressional District, which contains much of the middle-to-lower Central Valley area. And on Monday, newly...
25-year-old man shot and killed at central Fresno apartment complex identified
Police have identified the man shot and killed at an apartment complex in central Fresno.
15-year-old student hit by car near McLane High School, refused hospital trip
The Fresno Police Department says a student was hit by a car in front of McLane High School Monday morning.
KMPH.com
Wanted man needs to be identified for stealing clothes in Madera, police say
MADERA, Calif. (FOX26) — The Madera Police Department is now on the lookout for a suspect who they say stole clothes from a local business. According to Madera Police, the suspect, who has yet to be identified, walked into the business and stole about $700 in merchandise. The name...
KCRA.com
Modesto High School principal, employee on leave amid on-campus misconduct allegations
MODESTO, Calif. — The Modesto High School principal and another employee are on paid administrative leave amid allegations of "inappropriate conduct" on campus. Modesto City Schools, the school district representing the school, said the alleged misconduct that happened during work hours did not involve any students or other staff members.
goldrushcam.com
Fresno Woman Pleads Guilty to Over $300,000 in Pandemic Relief Fraud
December 5, 2022 - FRESNO, Calif. — Cecilia Aquino, 34, of Fresno, pleaded guilty on Friday to submitting fraudulent unemployment insurance claims in at least seven states. and submitting fraudulent applications for Small Business Administration (SBA) Economic Injury Disaster Loans using stolen identities during the COVID-19 pandemic, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced.
Man killed in crash with tow truck, semi-truck in Merced County, CHP says
Officials say a 28-year-old driver was waiting to make a left turn when his vehicle was rear-ended by a tow truck.
Deadly Hwy 99 shooting: CHP searching for victim’s killer
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – California Highway Patrol officials are asking the community for help with information as they continue investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on southbound Highway 99 in June. According to the authorities, on Sunday, June 22, 27-year-old Freddie Carrasco Jr. was driving southbound on Highway 99 near Olive Avenue when he was […]
Suspect shot and killed by Fresno County deputies identified, court docs reveal more about suspect
Court documents from a previous arrest are also revealing new details about the suspect.
IDENTIFIED: Couple found dead in a Madera County home
MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The man and woman found dead in a Madera County home on were identified on Wednesday. Officials say the couple was 60-year-old Monty Bounds and 58-year-old Julie Bounds. The two had been married for approximately 10 years prior to their deaths. According to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office, on Tuesday at […]
KMPH.com
Driver arrested after CHP K9 finds hidden cocaine in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — K9 Bruce is back at it again, doing exactly what he does best: Catching bad guys in the act. According to CHP Merced, an officer and Bruce pulled someone over for a traffic violation. Officers say the driver, behind the wheel of a 2015 Ford...
