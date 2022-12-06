Read full article on original website
3 men cited after entering Mauna Loa restricted area
The DLNR said the area was closed after the initial eruption of Mauna Loa in order to protect people from potential injuries.
15 DUI arrests on Big Island this past week
Big Island police released their weekly DUI numbers for the week of Nov. 28 through Dec. 4.
bigislandnow.com
Police: Pāhoa man charged following reported Hilo bank robbery
A Puna man is being charged in connection with a reported bank robbery earlier this week in the 500 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo. Big Island police arrested 52-year-old John Jason McCrary of Pāhoa following the Dec. 6 incident. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section on Friday charged McCrary with:
KITV.com
Big Island officials to allow tour groups in designated viewing area for Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- As droves of tourists continue to flock to Hawaii Island to see the Mauna Loa eruption, county officials will make it easier for tourists to catch a glimpse. Starting Saturday, tour vans of up to 15 passengers will be allowed to park along the traffic...
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man arrested following alleged domestic incident involving teen
A Hilo man was arrested following a reported domestic-related incident that occurred at a residence in Hilo late Friday night. Hawai‘i police were called the apartment complex, located on the 400 block of Waianuenue Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m. The teenaged victim reported that she had been involved in a violent altercation with her relative, 44-year-old Jacob Walter Umemoto, earlier in the night at a residence on Ho‘okina Place in Hilo.
KITV.com
Big Island police respond to hoax call of active shooter at Keaau High School
PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A report of an active shooter at a Big Island high school on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, police said. Around 10 a.m., Hawaii Island police officers received a call about a white man on the Keaau High School campus who had reportedly shot students in a classroom and was roaming the grounds.
bigislandnow.com
1 man arrested after a search warrant at Hilo home yields large amounts of meth, cocaine
A Hilo man is facing various drug and firearm charges after search warrant on a residence in East Hawaii led to the discovery of over 1.5 pounds of methamphetamine, over 0.5 pounds of cocaine and a revolver. Sixty-nine-year-old Jay Hoapili Kailimai was arrested on Wednesday after Hawai’i police officers with...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County Police Commission reveals 4 finalists for next police chief
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Commission has revealed Tuesday four finalists for the county’s next police chief. Paul Applegate — Acting Assistant Chief, Patrol Services Bureau at the Kauai Police Department,. Sherry Bird — Police Major, Area II Field Operations Bureau, at the Hawaii Police Department,...
BEAT OF HAWAII
How Southwest, Hawaiian Responded to Volcano + How To See Mauna Loa
With last week’s long-awaited eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, many questions immediately arose, including whether it is safe to fly to, from, and within Hawaii at this time. Jon Snook, Hawaiian COO, said, “When eruptions occur in the islands, they aren’t usually extreme pyroclastic...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Laupāhoehoe students enthralled by eruption after fears quelled
Teachers on Hawaiʻi Island are sharing how their schools and students have been handling the Maunaloa eruption. It’s been more than a week since the latest Maunaloa eruption began on Nov. 27. While schools in Hilo and Mountain View have experienced poor air quality and tension, institutions further away have a different perspective.
bigislandnow.com
For 30 years, Hilo’s Haumea brings holiday joy, collects donations at red kettles
A festive fragrance of fresh-cut firs floated through the foyer at the Hilo Walmart on Thursday as inflatable Santa and his air-filled Christmas tree greeted shoppers. Serenading customers was 49-year-old lifelong Hilo resident Kauila Haumea. His bright baritone voice sang Christmas classics amidst the hubbub of the holiday hustle and bustle and the iconic resonance of a brass bell.
bigislandnow.com
Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza
A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
KITV.com
Native Hawaiian cultural groups clear path for Pele
HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mentioned during a morning briefing this week for the Big Island, cultural practices are underway among the native Hawaiian community in the site between Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. KITV4 spoke with Paul Neves of the Royal Order of Kamehameha. Neves says how those at...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii Army National Guard provides critical support as Mauna Loa lava nears highway
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - As Mauna Loa’s eruption goes into its second week and the lava flow creeps closer to Daniel K. Inouye Highway, 20 members of the Hawaii Army National Guard started their mission in time for a possible weekend rush. Department of Defense Hawaii Adjutant General Ken Hara...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police renew request for help finding teen
Hawai‘i police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kira Kaeha. She was previously reported as a runaway and having turned 18, the “age of majority,” is now considered a missing person. Kaeha was last seen Nov. 20 in Hilo in the...
Big Island real estate is booming despite volcanic activity
There are currently two active volcanoes erupting on the Big Island but realtors said that isn't deterring interested buyers.
bigislandnow.com
Puna man faces felony charges in connection to domestic incident
A Puna man is facing various felony offenses following a domestic incident at a Hawaiian Paradise Park residence in October, including damaging another person’s Toyota 4Runner. Twenty-eight-year-old Solomon Lord was charged by Hawai‘i County prosecutors via felony information and made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Monday....
Food 2Go — Ken’s House of Pancakes
We're heading to Hilo town on Hawaii Island to another classic food spot off Kamehameha Avenue known for its epic breakfast. That's right, it's Ken's House of Pancakes.
Keaau, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice
the university of hawai'i system
Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau
“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
