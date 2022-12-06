ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

bigislandnow.com

Police: Pāhoa man charged following reported Hilo bank robbery

A Puna man is being charged in connection with a reported bank robbery earlier this week in the 500 block of Kīlauea Avenue in Hilo. Big Island police arrested 52-year-old John Jason McCrary of Pāhoa following the Dec. 6 incident. After conferring with the Hawai‘i County prosecutor’s office, detectives with the Hawai‘i Police Department’s Area I Criminal Investigation Section on Friday charged McCrary with:
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man arrested following alleged domestic incident involving teen

A Hilo man was arrested following a reported domestic-related incident that occurred at a residence in Hilo late Friday night. Hawai‘i police were called the apartment complex, located on the 400 block of Waianuenue Avenue, shortly after 11:30 p.m. The teenaged victim reported that she had been involved in a violent altercation with her relative, 44-year-old Jacob Walter Umemoto, earlier in the night at a residence on Ho‘okina Place in Hilo.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Big Island police respond to hoax call of active shooter at Keaau High School

PUNA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A report of an active shooter at a Big Island high school on Wednesday turned out to be a hoax, police said. Around 10 a.m., Hawaii Island police officers received a call about a white man on the Keaau High School campus who had reportedly shot students in a classroom and was roaming the grounds.
KEAAU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii County Police Commission reveals 4 finalists for next police chief

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Hawaii County Police Commission has revealed Tuesday four finalists for the county’s next police chief. Paul Applegate — Acting Assistant Chief, Patrol Services Bureau at the Kauai Police Department,. Sherry Bird — Police Major, Area II Field Operations Bureau, at the Hawaii Police Department,...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

How Southwest, Hawaiian Responded to Volcano + How To See Mauna Loa

With last week’s long-awaited eruption of Mauna Loa, the world’s largest active volcano, many questions immediately arose, including whether it is safe to fly to, from, and within Hawaii at this time. Jon Snook, Hawaiian COO, said, “When eruptions occur in the islands, they aren’t usually extreme pyroclastic...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiipublicradio.org

Laupāhoehoe students enthralled by eruption after fears quelled

Teachers on Hawaiʻi Island are sharing how their schools and students have been handling the Maunaloa eruption. It’s been more than a week since the latest Maunaloa eruption began on Nov. 27. While schools in Hilo and Mountain View have experienced poor air quality and tension, institutions further away have a different perspective.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

For 30 years, Hilo’s Haumea brings holiday joy, collects donations at red kettles

A festive fragrance of fresh-cut firs floated through the foyer at the Hilo Walmart on Thursday as inflatable Santa and his air-filled Christmas tree greeted shoppers. Serenading customers was 49-year-old lifelong Hilo resident Kauila Haumea. His bright baritone voice sang Christmas classics amidst the hubbub of the holiday hustle and bustle and the iconic resonance of a brass bell.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hilo man indicted in connection to domestic incident at Prince Kuhio Plaza

A Hilo man initially charged with kidnapping a slew of other offenses in Hilo District was indicted by Hilo Grand Jury on Thursday. Thirty-eight-year-old Davin Feary is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court for an initial appearance on charges stemming from an incident that occurred on Dec. 2 at the Prince Kuhio Plaza in Hilo.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Native Hawaiian cultural groups clear path for Pele

HAWAII COUNTY, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Mentioned during a morning briefing this week for the Big Island, cultural practices are underway among the native Hawaiian community in the site between Mauna Kea and Mauna Loa. KITV4 spoke with Paul Neves of the Royal Order of Kamehameha. Neves says how those at...
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police renew request for help finding teen

Hawai‘i police are renewing their request for the public’s assistance in locating 18-year-old Kira Kaeha. She was previously reported as a runaway and having turned 18, the “age of majority,” is now considered a missing person. Kaeha was last seen Nov. 20 in Hilo in the...
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Puna man faces felony charges in connection to domestic incident

A Puna man is facing various felony offenses following a domestic incident at a Hawaiian Paradise Park residence in October, including damaging another person’s Toyota 4Runner. Twenty-eight-year-old Solomon Lord was charged by Hawai‘i County prosecutors via felony information and made his initial appearance in Hilo Circuit Court on Monday....
HILO, HI
High School Soccer PRO

Keaau, December 10 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hilo High School soccer team will have a game with Kea'au High School on December 09, 2022, 18:00:00.
HILO, HI
the university of hawai'i system

Hawaiian Word of the Week: Hāmau

“It is important to be articulate and thoughtful when we speak. It is equally important to be hāmau or silent to attune to information in class, advice from a mentor, message from a friend, manu (bird) in the forest, or wind in the lālā (branch) of our trees. E hāmau, be silent.”
HONOLULU, HI

