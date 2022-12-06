Read full article on original website
MISSING: Multiple county sheriff's offices searching for woman last seen 4 weeks ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The family of a missing Yancey County woman who was last seen four weeks ago is continuing to appeal to the public for help locating her. Officials say Summer Ray, age 38, of Burnsville, was last seen Nov. 13, 2022. Summer stands 5'9" tall and...
Man charged after dismembered bears found in NC
Wildlife officials have charged a man after three bears were found dismembered in western North Carolina.
WYFF4.com
FOX Carolina
Coroner identifies motorcyclist following crash in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died Saturday night following a crash along West Butler Road in Mauldin. Officials said the crash between a car and motorcycle happened around 5:21 p.m. near Ashmore Bridge Road. Sadly the driver of the motorcycle passed away at the scene.
WYFF4.com
WYFF4.com
Coroner identifies man killed in Union County crash, troopers say
UNION COUNTY, S.C. — The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash near Union County. Troopers say the crash happened on Saturday morning, around 7:50 a.m. According to troopers, a 2021 Ford SUV was headed East on SC Highway 49, near Wild Cat Road when it went...
FOX Carolina
WLOS.com
'I thought it was a gunshot:' Several businesses vandalized in downtown Asheville
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Concerns are rising after several downtown Asheville businesses have been vandalized. Plywood and tape now cover a broken windowpane at Empire Tattoo and Piercing on Patton Avenue. Greg Phipps, manager of the shop, says a man kicked his foot through the glass on Dec. 3 – in broad daylight.
WLOS.com
Teens sought after running away from Rutherford Co. social services custody, deputies say
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies are looking for two teens they say ran away while in Rutherford County Department of Social Services custody. The sheriff's office says Gracie Mull and Abagail Cantrell, both 17, were in social services custody at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 when they ran away together. They were last seen around 2 a.m. near the Denny's in Spindale.
Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.
UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
WYFF4.com
Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
Police warn residents about car break-ins in Greenville Co.
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department warns residents in the area to be aware after three suspects were confronted about a car break-in. Officers said a victim confronted three suspects while they were breaking into cars and the suspects discharged a weapon toward the victim once confronted. No injuries were reported according […]
WLOS.com
'She was like a ray of sunshine:' North Henderson High senior killed in head-on crash
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Henderson County community is in mourning after a head-on collision on the afternoon of Thursday, Dec. 8, left a teenager dead and multiple others injured. Henderson County Public Schools confirmed Friday, Dec. 9, that a teenage girl killed in a wreck Thursday afternoon was...
WLOS.com
Hunter in Macon Co. finds remains of Winston-Salem man missing since 2018, officials say
MACON COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Macon County Sheriff's Office deputies say the remains of a missing Winston-Salem man were found by a hunter in late November. Christopher Sexton, 48, was reported missing in March 2018, and News 13 reported he was believed to be in the Asheville area. The...
WLOS.com
"We're just left out in the cold" Mixed messages received about school bus delays
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The heightened traffic along I-40 westbound in Haywood County has inconvenienced drivers, often leaving cars and trucks moving forward at a crawl. The slow down is caused by extensive roadwork and bridge repair, especially between exits 18 and 20, just west of Clyde. However,...
FOX Carolina
Over 1 pound of Methamphetamine found at Henderson Co. home
HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after deputies found nearly two pounds of drugs during a search. Deputies said they recently worked with the North Carolina Probation and Parole to execute a search warrant at a house...
WLOS.com
Top local stories we are following today
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A teenager is dead and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Fletcher Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a Dodge Dakota traveled over the center lane on Terry's Gap Road, hitting a Ford Ranger. Madison Crawford, 17, a passenger in the Ranger, was...
