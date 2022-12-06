ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheville, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WYFF4.com

Coroner identifies motorcyclist killed in deadly crash in Mauldin

MAULDIN, S.C. — The Greenville County Coroner's Office is investigating a deadly motorcycle crash. According to the coroner, the crash happened a little before 5:30 p.m. on West Butler and Ashmore Road. The coroner said the crash involves a motorcycle and another vehicle. The coroner has identified the motorcyclist...
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Coroner identifies motorcyclist following crash in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Coroner’s Office said one person died Saturday night following a crash along West Butler Road in Mauldin. Officials said the crash between a car and motorcycle happened around 5:21 p.m. near Ashmore Bridge Road. Sadly the driver of the motorcycle passed away at the scene.
MAULDIN, SC
FOX Carolina

Deputies investigating after gunshot victim flags down driver

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are investigating after a man was hospitalized following a shooting on December 9, 2022. Deputies said the shooting happened near the intersection of Evely Road and Highway 123 at around 8:51 p.m. on Friday night. They...
PICKENS COUNTY, SC
WLOS.com

Teens sought after running away from Rutherford Co. social services custody, deputies say

RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies are looking for two teens they say ran away while in Rutherford County Department of Social Services custody. The sheriff's office says Gracie Mull and Abagail Cantrell, both 17, were in social services custody at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 when they ran away together. They were last seen around 2 a.m. near the Denny's in Spindale.
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, NC
WSPA 7News

Passenger dies in crash in Union Co.

UNION COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – One person died in a collision Saturday morning in Union County. According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened on SC HWY 49 near Wildcat Rd. at around 8:52 a.m. Troopers said a driver and two passengers were traveling east when they went off the side of the […]
UNION COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

Man charged for dismembering 3 bears, NCWRC says

WOODFIN, N.C. — A man has been charged for dismembering three bears, according to Mindy Wharton with the North Carolina Wildlife Resources Commission. According to NCWRC, the three bear carcasses were found in November on a private property in Woodfin, North Carolina. The NCWRC released the following statement:. "The...
WOODFIN, NC
WSPA 7News

Student dies in head-on crash in Henderson Co.

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (WSPA) – A 12th-grade student died after a head-on collision that occurred Thursday afternoon in Hendersonville. Henderson County Public Schools said Madison Crawford was a student at North Henderson High School. An 11th-grade student, Kimisa Buchanan, and Robert “Xander” Lunsford, a 2022 graduate, were also in the vehicle at the time of […]
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
WSPA 7News

Police warn residents about car break-ins in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The Simpsonville Police Department warns residents in the area to be aware after three suspects were confronted about a car break-in. Officers said a victim confronted three suspects while they were breaking into cars and the suspects discharged a weapon toward the victim once confronted. No injuries were reported according […]
SIMPSONVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Over 1 pound of Methamphetamine found at Henderson Co. home

HENDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man was recently charged after deputies found nearly two pounds of drugs during a search. Deputies said they recently worked with the North Carolina Probation and Parole to execute a search warrant at a house...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A teenager is dead and three other people are injured after a head-on crash in Fletcher Thursday afternoon. Troopers say a Dodge Dakota traveled over the center lane on Terry's Gap Road, hitting a Ford Ranger. Madison Crawford, 17, a passenger in the Ranger, was...
FLETCHER, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy