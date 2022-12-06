RUTHERFORD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Deputies are looking for two teens they say ran away while in Rutherford County Department of Social Services custody. The sheriff's office says Gracie Mull and Abagail Cantrell, both 17, were in social services custody at around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 9 when they ran away together. They were last seen around 2 a.m. near the Denny's in Spindale.

