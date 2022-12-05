Read full article on original website
Gary’s Tea: Weed At Church?! Jamal Bryant Thinks Cannabis Business Will Bring Black Men To Church
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Jamal Bryant feels like starting a weed business on his church’s property will bring black men back to church. In a recent interview, he says “he’s looking for people that smoke weed.” Kevin Hunter’s mistress is speaking out and Jay-Z and Dusse are in a legal battle.
Lizzo Steps In As Musical Guest For ‘Saturday Night Live’s Last Show Of 2022 After Yeah Yeah Yeahs Pull Out
Saturday Night Live‘s next episode on Dec. 17 with host Austin Butler will feature musical guest Lizzo. She is stepping in for previously announced musical guest Yeah Yeah Yeahs. The Yeah Yeah Yeahs announced that they are pulling out of SNL because of the band’s guitarist Nick Zinner’s ongoing battle with pneumonia. (You can see their post below.) He had been dealing with the illness for the past month but has not recovered enough to perform. A couple of days ago, the Yeah Yeah Yeahs also canceled their appearance at the KROQ Almost Acoustic Christmas which had been scheduled for tonight. Lizzo...
‘I always try to be the Randy Quaid to Dan’s Chevy Chase’: Justin Hawkins on The Darkness, Christmas traditions and life in Switzerland
The Darkness, with their skin-tight catsuits and love of Eighties hair rock, certainly stood out – a flock of peacocks among the grey pigeons of Noughties soft-rock. Some feathers were ruffled by the band’s endless parodying and supposed lack of sophistication; nuance was not exactly part of frontman Justin Hawkins’s vocabulary. But within months of signing a record deal they were everywhere – the charts, festivals, a No 1 debut album. They even did a Christmas song...One of the most enduring Yuletide bops of the past 20 years, “Christmas Time (Don’t Let the Bells End)” was released in 2003. It...
American Pickers headed to N.C.
The American Pickers are excited to return to North Carolina. They plan to film episodes of The History Channel hit television series throughout this area in February 2023. American Pickers is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable,...
Liz Kingsman: ‘At first, I got really hung up on people misinterpreting One Woman Show’
Liz Kingsman seems distracted. We’re sipping coffees in the National Theatre foyer, and the most in-demand woman in UK live comedy is looking around, excitedly spotting things. “I’m going to take a photo of that and send it to my designer,” she tells me, pointing at a lectern across from us. It’s possible to put her slightly giddy, nervous energy down to the fact that her smash hit One Woman Show is opening shortly in the West End. Her eyes roam around for things she might use as props on stage; next, she alights on an extremely cute dog padding...
South Koreans are about to be one or two years younger by June 2023
However, the medical and legal documents in South Korea have always used the international method since the 1960s.
