'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Admits She 'Rescued Herself' After Kody Repeatedly Ignored Her Needs In Their 'Rocky' Relationship

@tlc/instagram

Janelle Brown doesn't need a knight and shining armor to come and save her, as she's learned over time to be her own hero.

During the Sunday, December 4, episode of Sister Wives , Janelle and estranged husband Kody Brown go back and forth on where they stand as their relationship continues to crumble.

@tlc/instagram

"You and I have been acting like we weren't a married couple for most of our marriage," the patriarch told his wife. "I don’t know why it’s been OK for so many years. And it's not now. You actually live like a single woman."

'SISTER WIVES' STAR MERI BROWN CLAIMS SHE'S THRIVING AFTER DEFENDING HER CRUMBLING MARRIAGE WITH KODY

Janelle didn't agree with her husband, defending her lifestyle as being just one of the many things that is different in plural relationships as opposed to monogamy.

"I always felt like I had to make my own decisions for me. I thought that was what plural marriage was about," Janelle — who spiritually married Kody in 1993 — told her partner. "Being independent."

Backing up her lifestyle even more during a confessional, Janelle pointed out that she made these certain adjustments to her life after Kody failed to show up for her countless times.

@tlc/instagram

"A long time ago, I was encouraged to be independent . That’s what you did as a plural wife," said the mother-of-six. "I’ll ask him, and my needs get ignored. I decided to be my own hero and I rescued myself and I started doing things for myself."

Janelle added, "Things are remembered differently by each partner in a long-term relationship. I’m trying to determine now, if we’re viable in the future."

Meanwhile, from Kody's point of view, Janelle has been distance and detached from him, with their relationship seeming to have taken a major hit when Christine Brown announced she was leaving him in November 2021.

"I don’t really see it as much as she’s independent. It’s that she’s aloof," said Kody of Janelle.

Janelle's independent behavior carried into their holiday plans, as Kody stressed that he wasn't OK with her going to visit their kids without him.

@tlc/instagram

“Buying an RV and moving into it … single woman decision,” Kody told Janelle. “Going to see your kids without your husband for holidays … single woman decisions.”

Janelle was left fuming by the father of her children's remarks, saying to the cameras: "OK, I’m spitting mad now."

The Sister Wives star has been staying in her RV while her Arizona home is being built. And while she's been busy working on buying the RV — she didn't want to have to buy an apartment while waiting for the construction to be done — Janelle pointed out that Kody, “didn’t show up and say, ‘Let’s help find your rental.’ He was M.I.A.”

With things appearing to go from bad to worse in recent months, Kody admitted during a confessional that he feels his relationship with Janelle is "unraveling."

SISTER WIVES' CHRISTINE BROWN CANDIDLY REACTS TO KODY ADMITTING HE ISN'T 'ATTRACTED' TO HER

Doubling down on Kody's fear, Janelle told cameras, “Maybe this doesn’t work for me anymore. I don’t know.”

Fans have been speculating for a while now that Janelle will be the next sister wife to leave Kody , if she hasn't already, following Christine's exit from their polygamous family. Kody is spiritually married to Janelle, as far as fans know, and Meri Brown , while he is legally married to Robyn Brown .

Sister Wives airs on TLC Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

Us Weekly reported on the latest episode of Sister Wives .