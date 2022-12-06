ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
John Travolta Gushes Over Late Pal Kirstie Alley Following Her Tragic Death: 'One Of The Most Special Relationships I've Ever Had'

By Jaclyn Roth
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 5 days ago
In mourning: John Travolta couldn't help but say kind words about Kirstie Alley following her tragic death .

"Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had.I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again," the actor, 68, captioned a throwback photo of the actress via Instagram .

Of course, people sent well-wishes to the Grease star . One person wrote, "I’m so sorry buddy I know you loved her," while another added, "My heart is broken for you 💔. Too much loss in your life in such a short time. Look Who’s Talking is where my love for you began, so I hold Kirstie near and dear as well. ❤️."

A third person wrote, "Sorry John my heart breaks for you, you have lost so many loved ones that you cared deeply about. ❤️😢."

JOHN TRAVOLTA LISTS LONGTIME 20+ BEDROOM MAINE GETAWAY FOR $5 MILLION — TOUR HIS FORMER FAMILY HOME WITH LATE KELLY PRESTON

The two Hollywood stars first worked together on the 1989 rom-com Look Who's Talking , and they stayed friends for decades.

According to a source, the Cheers star was interested in Travolta, but he was married to Kelly Preston .

"Kirstie looks back at her time with John as their little love story, but he never saw her as a romantic interest in real life ,” an insider previously told OK! . "They’ve had each other’s backs through all their ups and downs."

Alley claimed Travolta had feelings for her, too, but nothing happened between the two since the Emmy winner was married to Parker Stevenson at the time.

“It’s one of the hardest things I’ve ever done because I was madly in love with [Travolta]," she said of not acting on her feelings.

As OK! previously reported, Alley passed away at 71 years old .

On Monday, December 5, a statement was posted to her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead."

The message continued, "As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.We are grateful to the incredible team of doctors and nurses at the Moffitt Cancer Center for their care. Our mother’s zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did. We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time. With love always, True and Lillie Parker ."

