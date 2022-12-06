Meghan Markle's 'Archetypes' Podcast Producer Resigns Just Days After Archewell President Steps Down: Report

Read full article on original website
A Timeline of Meghan Markle’s Ups and Downs With the Royal Family
It’s been a rocky road for Meghan Markle and the British royal family since she fell in love with Prince Harry. The Suits alum started dating the prince during the summer of 2016. While she gushed about Harry to Vanity Fair during her September 2017 cover story, the couple spoke about their relationship — and […]
Rebel Wilson’s First Dramatic Role Delivered First Kiss With a Woman Months Before Coming Out
So much of Rebel Wilson’s life is brand new. The comedy superstar has ventured into new territory by toplining her first dramatic feature, The Almond and the Seahorse, opposite Charlotte Gainsbourg, Trine Dyrholm and Celyn Jones, the latter of whom co-wrote the script (with Kaite O’Reilly) and co-directed the film (with Tom Stern). Based on O’Reilly’s play of the same name, it casts Wilson as an archaeologist navigating life with her husband (Jones) as he recovers from a traumatic brain injury. She finds comfort and more in a surprise relationship with a woman (Gainsbourg) who is dealing with same challenges with...
