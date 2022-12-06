Read full article on original website
Freddie Freeman reacts to reuniting with Jason Heyward after Dodgers signing
The Los Angeles Dodgers made a low-profile signing on Thursday, inking veteran outfielder Jason Heyward to a minor-league deal with an invite to Spring Training. While it’s unknown if he’ll actually make the cut for Opening Day or not at this point, his former Atlanta Braves teammate Freddie Freeman was very excited about the possibility of a reunion, throwing it back with an epic photo from their days in the minors together.
Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies
Trea Turner recently sent a message to Los Angeles Dodgers fans after signing in Philadelphia with the Phillies. “Thank you @dodgers fans! Was blast playing in front of all of you! Memories I’ll never forget,” Turner wrote on Twitter. The Dodgers’ Twitter account sent Trea Turner a message as well following his departure. “From electric slides and […] The post Trea Turner issues message to Dodgers fans after signing with Phillies appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash
Ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Week 14 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers, Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette has ended up back on the injury report. During Thursday’s practice, Fournette was listed on the injury report with a foot injury. He was limited in practice. Throughout this season, Fournette has landed on the injury […] The post Tom Brady won’t be happy with latest Leonard Fournette news ahead of 49ers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Braves must make this offseason
The Atlanta Braves overcame a lot of obstacles to win the National League East in the 2022 season, but that didn’t prevent them from crashing out of the playoffs in the NL Divisional Round at the hands of the Philadelphia Phillies. After losing their divisional foe in the playoffs, the Braves are going to have some work to do to reemerge as the team to beat in their division.
49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash
The San Francisco 49ers have been plagued by the injury bug all season long, and things got even worse for them in Week 13 when they lost their second quarterback for the rest of the 2022 season in Jimmy Garoppolo. Thankfully, it sounds like the 49ers have finally gotten some good injury news for Nick […] The post 49ers get massive Nick Bosa injury update ahead of Buccaneers clash appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Caleb Williams’ regretful message to losing Heisman candidates after winning trophy
USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams just snagged the greatest individual plum that college football has to offer after being named the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner. But the 20-year-old admittedly has bittersweet feelings over the honor. During his acceptance speech for the said award, Caleb Williams expressed his regret that despite...
Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is set to have yet another crucial test in the second half of the season, as he will meet the San Francisco 49ers’ formidable defense in Week 14. Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback Joe Montana will be closely watching this matchup, and he will have an eye on […] The post Joe Montana drops truth bomb on the ‘only way’ to stop Buccaneers QB Tom Brady appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Steelers' Kenny Pickett in protocol, out for rest of game
Steelers rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett is in the concussion protocol and was ruled out for the rest of Sunday's game against the Ravens.
Mets’ stance on pursuing power hitter in MLB free agency, revealed
The New York Mets have had quite the spending spree in MLB free agency, brushing aside any qualms about the luxury tax as they aim to build a true World Series contender in Queens. After securing a five-year deal for Japanese sensation Kodai Senga, some have wondered whether the Mets would be in the market for a slugger to add to the lineup. According to GM Billy Eppler, via Newsday’s Tim Healey, the Mets are not planning to make “a deep dive” into the power market this offseason.
RUMOR: ‘Mystery team’ joins Yankees, Giants in chase for Carlos Rodon
Many of the top names on the free agent market in the MLB this offseason have already come off the board. One guy who is still hanging around is star pitcher Carlos Rodon, and the longer he stays on the market, the more money he is likely to make. That’s because pitching needy teams are continuing to join the fray for his services.
Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14
After sitting out the last two days of practice, it appears that there is finally some clarity on the status of Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf. Pete Carroll came out with a definitive statement, indicating he expects his star receiver on the field in Week 14. Transcribed by Corbin Smith of FanNation, Caroll spoke […] The post Pete Carroll drops bold 3-word take on DK Metcalf’s Seahawks status for Week 14 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jets news: Quinnen Williams goes down concerning with non-contact injury vs. Bills
New York Jets star defensive lineman Quinnen Williams went down with a leg injury that will have the entire fan base holding its breath. During Sunday’s Week 14 clash vs. the Buffalo Bills, Williams went down grabbing at his left knee after suffering what appeared to be a non-contact injury. While attempting to make a […] The post Jets news: Quinnen Williams goes down concerning with non-contact injury vs. Bills appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jameson Williams’ epic celebration after scoring TD on first catch for Lions
Detroit Lions first-round rookie Jameson Williams has been working his way back to action after suffering an ACL injury during the final game of his career at Alabama. After featuring minimally in Week 13 against the Jaguars, Williams was a full-go on Sunday in Week 14 against the Vikings, and he made an early impact for the team. Williams’ first NFL catch was a 41-yard touchdown reception, and to say he was fired up over it is a massive understatement.
Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries
The Seattle Seahawks are making alternate plans for their running game if rookie Kenneth Walker III is not available to carry the football Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. Walker and backup DeeJay Dallas are both listed as questionable, and the Seahawks elevated Godwin Igwebuike from the practice squad to the active roster. While that cautionary […] The post Seattle makes noteworthy move amid Kenneth Walker, DeeJay Dallas injuries appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Xander Bogaerts gets brutally honest on Padres, Fernando Tatis Jr.
Xander Bogaerts was officially introduced as a member of the San Diego Padres on Friday. The former Boston Red Sox shortstop discussed a number of topics, including his decision to sign in San Diego and Fernando Tatis Jr., per Allison Edmonds. “San Diego was my first All-Star game, back in...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett replaced by Mitch Trubisky after suffering head injury vs. Ravens
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was seen heading to the locker room during the first half against the Baltimore Ravens and was replaced by Mitchell Trubisky. Pickett was evaluated for a concussion after taking a big hit from Ravens’ Roquan Smith during the opening drive in Week 14 but was cleared to return to action. […] The post Steelers’ Kenny Pickett replaced by Mitch Trubisky after suffering head injury vs. Ravens appeared first on ClutchPoints.
3 reasons why Chaim Bloom is a dead man walking in Red Sox front office
Boston Red Sox team president Chaim Bloom is in an incredibly difficult position right now after letting superstar shortstop Xander Bogaerts leave the franchise and sign an 11-year, $280 million contract with the San Diego Padres. The stunned Bloom broke his silence Saturday when he tried to defend the move in an interview. Bloom told […] The post 3 reasons why Chaim Bloom is a dead man walking in Red Sox front office appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals Yadier Molina’s response to comical Willson Contreras question
Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina made MLB history last season when they took the mound together for their 325th career start, setting the majors record for most together as a battery. The chances of Wainwright accomplishing the feat with newly signed catcher Willson Contreras? Not likely, says Molina. “I asked Yadi what the chances are […] The post Cardinals’ Adam Wainwright reveals Yadier Molina’s response to comical Willson Contreras question appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Chargers, Justin Herbert won’t be pleased with latest Derwin James injury update vs. Dolphins
To say that the Los Angeles Chargers’ defense is disappointing is a massive understatement. The team spent a pretty penny to acquire defensive pieces to pair with Joey Bosa. Unfortunately, all that money has not helped them improve on that end of the ball, partly due to injuries to players such as Bosa and Derwin James.
Brock Purdy’s ex-coach drops truth bomb his stans will love ahead of start vs. Tom Brady
The San Francisco 49ers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are gearing up for a wildly important matchup in Week 14. But this game has a bit of an added flair to it, and it will see the 49ers third-string quarterback Brock Purdy face off against the greatest quarterback of all time in Tom Brady. As a result, it should be a fairly interesting contest.
