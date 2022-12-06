ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, OH

Fox 19

Police identify suspect, victim in connection with in fatal Covington shooting

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -Covington police identified the suspect and the victim in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m., and found 33-year-old Antwon Mulder suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral service. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Covington man’s death ruled homicide

A shooting incident on Covington’s 21st Street has been ruled a homicide. First responders were sent to 203 W. 21st St. around 7:41 a.m. on Saturday in response to a shooting, per a press release from the Covington Police Department. Officers found a male “suffering from a gunshot wound” and he was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Officials are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.
COVINGTON, KY
Fox 19

Man dies after shooting in Covington, lieutenant says

COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -One person is dead following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Bradbury says officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Once they...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township

GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
GOSHEN, OH
Times Gazette

Thirty-six months for assaulting officers

A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases. Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer,...
HILLSBORO, OH
WKRC

New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Family of missing Clermont County man: 'It's a big black hole not to have him'

PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Concern continued to grow Thursday in Clermont County where the search continued for a missing man with autism. Seventy-one-year-old Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning outside his apartment complex in Pierce Township. He was reported missing Wednesday when Clermont County Senior Services arrived to pick him up, and he was nowhere to be found.
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following shooting in Covington early Saturday

COVINGTON, Ky. — One person has died following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Covington Police Department. According to officials, officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street just after 7:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers...
COVINGTON, KY
WHIO Dayton

1 man hurt following shooting in Harrison Township

DAYTON — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the shooting took place at Dixie Lounge on the 3100 block of N. Dixie Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 4200 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township and one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
DAYTON, OH

