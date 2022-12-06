Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Cincinnati Holocaust museum to offer free admission for rest of yearPolarbearCincinnati, OH
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
Husband and wife, both aged 100, die holding hands just hours apart after being married for 80 yearsMaya DeviOhio State
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
WKRC
Local mother accused of causing son's death given permission to attend his visitation
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A local woman accused of causing the death of her son gets to say goodbye to the boy. A judge approved a request from Molly Krebs to attend the visitation for 3-year-old Jaden. She was in the Justice Center, having been arrested earlier in December on charges...
Fox 19
Police identify suspect, victim in connection with in fatal Covington shooting
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -Covington police identified the suspect and the victim in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred early Saturday morning. Officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m., and found 33-year-old Antwon Mulder suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department.
Family of 1978 murder victim fights her killer's parole, new program could help
A man convicted in a Blue Ash murder more than four decades ago has another chance to walk free, but his victim's family hopes a Hamilton County program will help keep him in prison.
2 teens, 1 adult taken into custody after suspected break-in at Dayton high school
DAYTON — Three people were taken into custody after deputies responded to reports of a break-in at a Dayton high school Saturday. Around 11:40 p.m. deputies with Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were called to Jefferson High School after an alarm was triggered, according to a release. Deputies along...
Fox 19
Mom charged with toddler’s death allowed to attend funeral service
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati mother charged with the death of her 3-year-old son will be allowed to attend his funeral service. A Hamilton County judge approved the request from 27-year-old Molly Krebs to attend the funeral of her child, Jayden Krebs, according to court documents. Molly appeared in court...
linknky.com
Covington man’s death ruled homicide
A shooting incident on Covington’s 21st Street has been ruled a homicide. First responders were sent to 203 W. 21st St. around 7:41 a.m. on Saturday in response to a shooting, per a press release from the Covington Police Department. Officers found a male “suffering from a gunshot wound” and he was flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he died from his injuries. Officials are not releasing the identity of the victim at this time.
Fox 19
Man dies after shooting in Covington, lieutenant says
COVINGTON, KY (WXIX) -One person is dead following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Lt. Justin Bradbury with the Covington Police Department. Bradbury says officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street around 7:40 a.m. for the report of a shooting. Once they...
WLWT 5
Police investigating shooting and fire in Goshen Township
GOSHEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Police are investigating a shooting and a fire in Goshen Township on Friday night. According to officials, crews were called to a structure fire and report of gunshots in a trailer park on Park Avenue around 3 p.m. Friday. Upon arrival, crews found that one...
Times Gazette
Thirty-six months for assaulting officers
A Hillsboro man was sentenced to 36 months in prison in Highland County Common Pleas Court for multiple counts of assault on a peace officer and intimidation in two separate cases. Levi Krebs, 31, was sentenced to 12 months in prison on one count of assault on a peace officer,...
Mother says teacher threw daughter to ground at St. Rita School for Deaf; Police investigating
A Montgomery County mother no longer wants her daughter’s teacher anywhere near her. It’s because of a video the mom shared with News Center 7. She said the video shows the teacher threw her daughter to the ground at Saint Rita School for Deaf in Evandale, Northern Cincinnati.
WKRC
New owners, new life for an apartment complex known for murder, drugs
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - It was once a place known for drug dealing and homicides; now it is on the verge of becoming a place for families and peaceful living. The apartment complex in Pierce Township where Clermont County Deputy Bill Brewer was gunned down has new owners and a new lease on life. At what used to be called the “On the Green at Royal Oaks Apartments,” a shuttered swimming pool is a metaphor for what is happening here. Closed for years, it is about to get completely redone and re-opened, with sounds of splashing and laughter instead of what has been more common here for years--the sound of gunshots and tears.
WKRC
CPD searches for 2 men accused of posing as fundraisers for a cancer charity
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police need help identifying two men accused of fraudulently collecting money. CPD says that two men posed as fundraisers for the Stand Up 2 Cancer organization at least twice at Paycor Stadium during Bengals games and accepted donations from fans. Anyone with information is asked to call...
5-year-old child in serious condition after vehicle strikes and flees in Cincinnati
CINCINNATI — A child sustained serious injuries after a driver hit and fled the scene Saturday evening. Cincinnati Police Department’s Traffic Unit responded to the 2800 block of Glenway Avenue at around 7:50 p.m. after reports of a serious injury crash, a spokesperson stated. An unknown vehicle struck...
WLWT 5
Family of missing Clermont County man: 'It's a big black hole not to have him'
PIERCE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — Concern continued to grow Thursday in Clermont County where the search continued for a missing man with autism. Seventy-one-year-old Thomas Mills was last seen Tuesday morning outside his apartment complex in Pierce Township. He was reported missing Wednesday when Clermont County Senior Services arrived to pick him up, and he was nowhere to be found.
Man accused of stabbing, killing ex-boyfriend extradited to Ohio
On Sunday, Nov. 27, officers conducted a welfare check at a Riverside home and found 28-year-old Scott Patrick Hannah dead in his home. Investigation showed the man had suffered multiple stab wounds.
Two HCSO jail services officers terminated, charged with felonies
Two Hamilton County Sheriff's Office deputies have been dismissed from their jobs as jail services officers and will face charges.
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following shooting in Covington early Saturday
COVINGTON, Ky. — One person has died following a shooting in Covington early Saturday morning, according to the Covington Police Department. According to officials, officers were called to the 200 block of West 21st Street just after 7:40 a.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, officers...
1 man hurt following shooting in Harrison Township
DAYTON — Correction: A previous version of this story indicated the shooting took place at Dixie Lounge on the 3100 block of N. Dixie Drive. The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to the 4200 N. Dixie Drive in Harrison Township and one man was taken to Miami Valley Hospital.
Mother accused of tying blanket around baby’s neck
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio — An Ohio woman is facing charges after she allegedly tried to choke her young child using a blanket. The Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said Amy Dick knotted a blanket around her 1-year-old son’s neck while she was holding him on Monday, WXIX reported.
‘I heard 4 or 5 shots go off;’ 911 caller describes shots fired at Dayton high school
DAYTON — Update at 5:55 a.m. ET, Dec. 10:. Trotwood Police responded to reports of shots fired at Meadowdale High School Friday evening. News Center 7 previously reported that officers were dispatched to the 3800 block of Whitestone Court at around 9:50 p.m. A 911 call from the incident...
