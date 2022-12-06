Crews still working to fix "major water main break" in north Minneapolis

Crews work through the night to fix water main break in north Minneapolis 01:44

MINNEAPOLIS – Crews in Minneapolis were still working Tuesday morning to repair a "major water main break" that occurred Monday night.

City officials say the break happened in the area of Second Street North between 26th and Lowry avenues.

Officials said at 11:30 p.m. that "water pressure will stabilize over the next several hours," and that residents "within a ⅓-mile radius of 29th Avenue N and 2nd Street N" are still having water disruptions, and they shouldn't consider their water safe for drinking and cooking.

Drivers and pedestrians are being asked to stay clear of the area as crews make repairs.

